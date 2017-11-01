NXIVM News: Intensives, Legal Issues in Vancouver, Earthquake vs. ESP Victims, and Clueless Money Launderer Jim Del Negro (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Executive Success Programs (ESP) continues to advertise dates for INTENSIVES® on its website.

It remains to be seen if any of these actually occur.

ALBANY

– A 16-day ESP INTENSIVE® was set to start on Saturday, October 28th and run until November 12th (Sunday) in Albany.

– Many students just finished an 8-day Jness #11 INTENSIVE®.

VANCOUVER

– The ESP website also advertises a 5-day INTENSIVE® in Vancouver, starting on November 3rd and running until November 7th. [Days 6-10].

– It remains to be seen if that will be held. A previous INTENSIVE® scheduled in Vancouver was canceled due to lack of attendance.

A lot of media has taking the trouble to bring transparency to Keith Raniere’s enterprises.

– That was before the New York Times article, “Inside a Secretive Group that Brands Women” and the subsequent flurry of media reports on the branding and other secretive aspects of the Raniere-founded groups. The Vancouver Center is closed. There appears to be at least one remaining follower: Lucas Roberts, who is also a member of SOP in Vancouver.

LOS ANGELES

– Likewise, the Los Angeles Center has also closed. It is not known if any members remain in L.A. following in the wake of recent revelations.

– Nevertheless, on the ESP website, a 5-day INTENSIVE® (days 11-15) is advertised as commencing in Los Angeles on November 17th and running through November 21st. If it is conducted, it remains to be seen where it will be held, or if anyone will attend.

Embattled Emiliano Salinas has also received a spate of critical media reports in Mexico thanks to Keith Raniere and his branding scheme.

MEXICO CITY

– The Mexico City Center, on the other hand, remains open, despite an onslaught of Mexican media focused on branding women, and other practices suggestive of the degradation of women. The role of Emiliano Salinas in ESP, his denial that branding or any other abhorrent practices are connected to ESP, his statements that I am creating these allegations, and his connection to Keith Raniere the founder of it all are being widely published in Mexico.





– The Mexico City Center will also conduct a 5-day INTENSIVE® (days 11-15) running from November 17th through November 21st.

DECEMBER

There are two 5-day INTENSIVES® scheduled for December, one in Mexico City (December 1st – 5th) and one in Vancouver (December 8th – 12th).

SARAH EDMONDSON

Sarah Edmondson formerly ran the Vancouver Center. She has appeared on national media to announce she was branded and likely the victim of numerous crimes.

Apropos of the abusive world of Keith Raniere and his financier and director of operations, Clare Bronfman, Ms. Edmondson is under criminal investigation by the Vancouver Police for various alleged crimes against ESP.

See more of Sarah’s story here. It may help you get a feel for who the real criminals are. It is a CBC video; headlined: Vancouver woman says scars from ritual ‘branding’ fuel her fight against ‘cultish’ group

While Keith Raniere and his followers engaged in a massive scheme to defraud Miss Edmondson, the Vancouver Police are investigating as to whether she may have stolen ESP course material or worked to prevent ESP students from being charged money against their will by the operators of Executive Success Programs.

If past is prologue, the investigation in Vancouver will lead to Sarah’s arrest and also the arrest of Jen Kobelt, her assistant. Clare Bronfman lodged the complaint. She has wealth and a famous Canadian name. It is unclear if the Vancouver Police understand Clare Bronfman’s involvement with ESP and Keith Raniere – and the high level of criminality and conspiracy now being evaluated in Albany and elsewhere.

Clare Bronfman presents well at first meetings. She can play the victim well. This has led to a number of people being unfairly indicted. The cases fall apart when it is discovered she perjured herself. This happened in the criminal computer trespass case in 2016 when Clare lied about the location of the server to get jurisdiction in Albany County.

But being indicted on false evidence and ultimately having the charges dropped does not spare the victims a great deal of grief and money. For those of you considering attending an INTENSIVE® in Vancouver, consider the fate of Sarah Edmondson.

ENDLESS COURSES

One of the features of ESP that there is an endless curriculum. No one graduates.

That actually is not exactly true. Some people do graduate: On the day they finally quit.





Meantime, members continue to pay, some under pretty high pressure tactics and the INTENSIVES® are not cheap.

She sure could take it and she was proud too!

India Oxenberg lost all her money, went deep in debt, got branded and became a servant and sex slave to Keith Raniere. Welcome to ESP.





India Oxenberg came into ESP with $100,000 plus in savings. She now has nothing and owes more than $100,000 to the company. She also works full time for the company in a servant’s role. She was branded on her pubic area and forced to have sex with Keith Raniere and ordered to order other women to have sex with Mr. Raniere.





Lucas Roberts has taken many courses. He is in debt well over $100,000. Many know the strange story of how, when everyone was exiting ESP this summer, his former girlfriend, a reputed DOS slave named Diana Lim, suddenly wanted to reunite with Lucas.





DOS women are known to have been ordered to seduce men. More than a few speculated that Diana, who reportedly refused to return to Lucas for several years despite his tears and pleading and abjectly servile manner, agreed to come back to Lucas because she was ordered to do so. After agreeing to ‘get back’ with Lucas, she reportedly moved to Montreal, 4900 Kilometers [3,000 miles] away.





Odd, she would have difficulty finding a locale more distant from him in all of North America.





HARVEY WEINSTEIN





Page Six reports that Harvey Weinstein has told friends his sex scandal happened so he could change the world for the better. A list of 82 women who have been sexually abused by Harvey has been published. He claims it was consensual.

According to Page Six

Harvey believes he is a savior,” a Hollywood insider says. The source adds that the pervy former Weinstein Co. and Miramax macher has been telling confidantes “that he was born to take the fall for his behavior in order to ‘change the world.’ He is resigned to his punishment — as a martyr for social change.”

Sounds like Harvey Weinstein is going to enroll in ESP.





EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS





In Mexico City, ESPians stand ready to help people in need due to the earthquake. They plan to do this by enrolling victims in ESP courses. It is supposedly the one opportunity for earthquake victims to feel a little better.





In reality, taking Executive Success Programs courses is like having a permanent earthquake in your life. Your life is slowly destroyed and it sometimes takes years for you to realize it.





I liken Executive Success to a person driving on a road that slowly goes downhill. When you are looking forward, you do not notice that you are slowly heading downward. But when you turn around and look back, you see how far you’ve gone downhill.





Think Allison Mack – and you’ll understand the analogy.

***

Keith Raniere leads his followers to the edge of the cliff and likely over it.





Finally, some of you might enjoy the audio of the hapless and clueless Jim Del Negro admitting to money laundering under questioning from Susan Dones.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZTXnh8EUyc&feature=em-comments





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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL





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NXIVM News: Intensivos, Asuntos Legales en Vancouver, Terremoto vs Víctimas de ESP, y Despistado Blanqueo de Dinero Jim del Negro

Executive Success Programs (ESP) continúa anunciando fechas para intensivos ® en su sitio Web.

Queda por ver si alguno de estos ocurre realmente.

Albany

-A 16 días ESP intensivo ® se fijó para comenzar el sábado, 28 de octubre y correr hasta el 12 de noviembre (domingo) en Albany.

-Muchos estudiantes acaban de terminar un Jness de 8 días #11 intensivo ®.

Vancouver

-El sitio web ESP también anuncia un intensivo ® de 5 días en Vancouver, comenzando el 3 de noviembre y funcionando hasta el 7 de noviembre. [días 6-10].

-Queda por ver si se va a celebrar. Un anterior intensivo ® programado en Vancouver fue cancelado debido a la falta de asistencia.

-Eso fue antes del artículo del New York Times, “dentro de un grupo secreto que marca a las mujeres” y la subsiguiente oleada de informes mediáticos sobre la marca y otros aspectos secretos de los grupos fundados en Raniere. El centro de Vancouver está cerrado. Parece haber por lo menos un seguidor restante: Lucas Roberts, que es también un miembro de SOP en Vancouver.

Los Ángeles

-Asimismo, el centro de los Ángeles también ha cerrado. No se sabe si los miembros permanecen en L.A. siguiendo las recientes revelaciones.

-Sin embargo, en el sitio web de ESP, un intensivo de 5 días ® (días 11-15) se anuncia como comenzando en los Angeles el 17 de noviembre y corriendo hasta el 21 de noviembre. Si se lleva a cabo, queda por ver dónde se llevará a cabo, o si alguien va a asistir.

Ciudad de México

– el centro de la ciudad de México, por otro lado, permanece abierto, a pesar de una avalancha de medios mexicanos enfocados a la marca de mujeres, y otras prácticas que sugieren la degradación de las mujeres. El papel de Emiliano Salinas en ESP, su negación de que la marca o cualquier otra práctica aborrecible están conectados a ESP, sus declaraciones que estoy creando estas alegaciones, y su conexión con Keith Raniere el fundador de todo está siendo ampliamente publicado en México.

-El centro de la ciudad de México también llevará a cabo un intensivo de 5 días ® (días 11-15) que se ejecutará del 17 de noviembre al 21 de noviembre.

Diciembre

Hay dos intensivos de 5 días programados para diciembre, uno en la ciudad de México (1-5 de diciembre) y otro en Vancouver (8-12 de diciembre).

Sarah Edmondson

Sarah edmondon anteriormente dirigía el centro de Vancouver. Ha aparecido en medios de comunicación nacionales para anunciar que fue tildada y probablemente víctima de numerosos crímenes.

A propósito del mundo abusivo de Keith Raniere y su financiero y director de operaciones, Clare Bronfman, la Sra. edmondon está bajo investigación criminal por la policía de Vancouver por varios presuntos crímenes contra ESP.

Ver más de la historia de Sarah aquí. Puede ayudarle a tener una sensación de quiénes son los verdaderos delincuentes. Es un video CBC; encabezado: la mujer de Vancouver dice que las cicatrices del ritual ‘ Branding ‘ alimentan su lucha contra el grupo ‘ Cultic ‘

Mientras que Keith Raniere y sus seguidores se dedicaron a un plan masivo para defraudar a Miss edmondon, la policía de Vancouver están investigando sobre si ella puede haber robado material de curso ESP o trabajado para evitar que los estudiantes de ESP se les cobre dinero contra su voluntad por los operadores de los programas de éxito Ejecutivo.

Si el pasado es prólogo, la investigación en Vancouver conducirá a la detención de Sarah y también la detención de Jen Kobelt, su ayudante. Clare Bronfman presentó la queja. Tiene riqueza y un famoso nombre canadiense. No está claro si la policía de Vancouver entender la participación de Clare Bronfman con ESP y Keith Raniere-y el alto nivel de criminalidad y conspiración que ahora se evalúa en Albany y en otros lugares.

Clare Bronfman presenta bien en las primeras reuniones. Puede jugar bien a la víctima. Esto ha llevado a un número de personas injustamente acusadas. Los casos se desmoronan cuando se descubre que cometió perjurio. Esto sucedió en el caso de la violación de la computadora criminal en 2016 cuando Clare mintió sobre la ubicación del servidor para obtener la jurisdicción en el Condado de Albany.

Sin embargo, ser acusado de evidencia falsa y, en última instancia, tener los cargos caídos no ahorra a las víctimas una gran cantidad de pena y dinero. Para aquellos de ustedes que consideran asistir a un intensivo ® en Vancouver, consideren el destino de Sarah Edmondson.

Cursos Interminables

Una de las características de ESP que hay un currículo interminable. Nadie se gradúa.

Que en realidad no es exactamente cierto. Algunas personas se gradúan: el día que finalmente se rinden.

Mientras tanto, los miembros continúan pagando, algunos bajo tácticas bastante altas de la presión y los intensivos ® no son baratos.

La India Oxenberg entró en ESP con $100.000 más en ahorros. Ahora no tiene nada y debe más de $100.000 a la compañía. Ella también trabaja a tiempo completo para la compañía en el papel de un sirviente. Fue tildada en su área púbica y forzada a tener relaciones sexuales con Keith Raniere y ordenó ordenar a otras mujeres que tuvieran relaciones sexuales con el Sr. Raniere.

Lucas Roberts ha tomado muchos cursos. Él está en deuda bien sobre $100.000. Muchos conocen la extraña historia de cómo, cuando todo el mundo estaba saliendo de ESP este verano, su ex novia, un renombrado esclavo de dos llamado Diana Lim, de repente quería reunirse con Lucas.

Se sabe que dos mujeres han sido ordenadas para seducir a los hombres. Más de unos pocos especularon que Diana, que supuestamente se negó a regresar a Lucas durante varios años a pesar de sus lágrimas y suplicar y de manera abyecta servil, acordó volver a Lucas porque se le ordenó que lo hiciera. Después de aceptar “volver” con Lucas, según se informa se trasladó a Montreal, 4900 kilómetros [3.000 millas] de distancia.

Extraño, ella tendría dificultad para encontrar un locale más distante de él en toda Norteamérica.

Harvey Weinstein

La página seis reporta que Harvey Weinstein le ha dicho a sus amigos que su escándalo sexual sucedió para que pudiera cambiar el mundo para mejor. Se ha publicado una lista de 82 mujeres que han sido abusadas sexualmente por Harvey. Dice que fue consensuado.

Según la página seis

Harvey cree que es un Salvador, dice un Insider de Hollywood.

La fuente añade que el pervertido ex Weinstein Co. y Miramax Macher ha estado diciendo a los confidentes “que él nació para tomar la caída de su comportamiento con el fin de ‘ cambiar el mundo.” “él es resignado a su castigo — como un mártir para el cambio social”.

Parece que Harvey Weinstein se va a inscribir en ESP.

Víctimas del Terremoto

En la ciudad de México, ESPians estar listo para ayudar a las personas necesitadas debido al terremoto. Planean hacer esto inscribiendo víctimas en cursos ESP. Es supuestamente la única oportunidad para que las víctimas del terremoto se sientan un poco mejor.

En realidad, tomar cursos de éxito de Executive Programs es como tener un terremoto permanente en su vida. Tu vida se destruye lentamente y a veces te lleva años darte cuenta.

Comparo el éxito ejecutivo con una persona conduciendo por un camino que va despacio. Cuando usted está mirando adelante, usted no nota que usted está yendo lentamente hacia abajo. Pero cuando se da la vuelta y mira hacia atrás, se ve lo lejos que ha ido cuesta abajo.

Piensa en Allison Mack y entenderás la analogía.