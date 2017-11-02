Aristigui publishes ‘secret’ NXIVM course in Spanish; reports on ‘the secret group that Emiliano Salinas promotes in Mexico’

Another important article in Mexican media that brings Emiliano Salinas and his mentor Keith Raniere out to the forefront.

Carmen Aristigui published the top secret NXIVM course in Spanish.

What is particularly interesting is that Carmen Aristigui, the world famous anchorwoman and investigative journalist, has posted 42 pages of the NXIVM course.

NXIVM Ethos course [Spanish]

It will be interesting to see if Keith Raniere chooses to sue the famous Mexican journalist.

by Juan Omar Fierro

October 20, 2017

The “course” of ESP Mexico, directed by the son of former president CSG [Carlos Salinas], teaches you to hang photographs of your leaders in the office. Aristegui Noticias presents you the “knowledge” of this pyramidal group.

Emiliano Salinas

For a cost of 60 thousand pesos, the company ESP Mexico , which is directed by Emiliano Salinas Occelli, teaches you a form of personality cult that includes hanging in your office or home photographs of the leaders and “founders” of the group, to pay tribute to your hierarchical superiors and to keep secret all the teachings related to Keith Raniere and his manifesto called “The Twelve Point Mission” .

The personal improvement courses taught by ESP Mexico, a chapter in our country of the Executive Success Programs (ESP) founded by Raniere in the United States and directed in our country by the son of former President Carlos Salinas, have rituals and rules that serve to extol and reverence the hierarchical superiors within the organization.

The justification is that the personality cult of Keith Raniere, currently accused of abusing and mistreating women under the pretext that he sought to empower them, is a form of tribute and respect for the founders of an institution equivalent to a hospital, or the academies of martial arts, or the internal life of the “corporations”.

Highlights among the group’s teachings are those that promote secrecy, confidentiality, silence and prohibitions to talk about the practices of ESP Mexico and NXIVM, under the argument that they are materials obtained “at a high cost of time and effort” .

The ESP Mexico course also promotes the idea that the success of people is the best solution to end hunger and insecurity, raises that in the world there are no victims, affirms that successful people do not steal or have need to steal and prohibit group members from transmitting this type of knowledge.

The course for beginners in this pyramidal organization is taught in sessions of twelve hours a day for five days in a row. Participants must enter barefoot and must answer questions related to their fears, aspirations and trusted people.

Despite the scandal and the accusations against Keith Raniere, ESP Mexico plans to give one of its intensive sessions in Mexico City between October 27 and 31 , although the company’s website does not indicate a place or schedules.

Then, Aristegui News presents the most significant phrases of the first part of the course, as well as the rest of the teachings of Keith Raniere, including the exercises you must do to learn to be successful .

The manifesto of Keith Raniere

“Successful people do not steal and have no desire or need to steal.”

“Copying without permission or tribute is not a compliment; it is a robbery.”

“The methods and information I learn in ESP are for my personal use. I will not talk about them or let others know about them outside of ESP. Part of the condition of being accepted in ESP is to keep all your information confidential. ”

“A world of successful people will undoubtedly be a better world: a world free of hunger, theft, dishonesty, envy and insecurity.”

“People control the money, the riches and the resources of the world. It is essential for humanity that these things are in control of successful people. ”

The Executive Success Programs (ESP) Mexico course

“The highest ranking individuals put their left hand up. The lower-ranking individuals put their left hand down. ”

“Reverence is a sign of respect and is a way of sharing, like the word ‘Hello’, only more intimate.”

“As in hospitals, corporations and martial arts academies, the photographs of the founders are displayed to show respect and pay tribute.”

“Keith Raniere (founder of ESP and creator of the Rational Inquiry “methodology”) and Nancy Salzman (President of ESP): Their titles are Vanguard and Prefect (in English, respectively).”

“As a judge in court, when a high rank enters at the beginning of each session, we stand up as a sign of respect”

“Upon completion of the mission statement, everyone recites ‘Thank you, Vanguard’ as a tribute to its author.”

Full text of the ESP Mexico course:

The Face of the Universe by Aristegui News on Scribd

Original Spanish Version:

Las frases de NXIVM, el grupo secreto que promueve Emiliano Salinas en México

por Juan Omar Fierro octubre 20, 2017 3:57 pm

El “curso” de ESP México, dirigida por el hijo del ex presidente CSG, te enseña a colgar fotografías de tus líderes en el despacho. Aristegui Noticias te presenta el “conocimiento” de este grupo piramidal.

Emiliano Salinas

Por un costo de 60 mil pesos, la empresa ESP México que dirige Emiliano Salinas Occelli te “enseña” una forma de culto a la personalidad que incluye colgar en tu oficina o casa fotografías de líderes y “fundadores” del grupo, a rendir tributo a tus superiores jerárquicos y a guardar en secreto todas las enseñanzas relacionadas con Keith Raniere y su manifiesto denominado “Misión en Doce Puntos”.

Los cursos de superación personal que imparte ESP México, capítulo en nuestro país de la empresa Executive Success Programs (ESP)fundada por Raniere en Estados Unidos y dirigida en nuestro país por el hijo del expresidente Carlos Salinas, tienen rituales y reglas que sirven para ensalzar y reverenciar a los superiores jerárquicos dentro de la organización.

La justificación es que el culto a la personalidad de Keith Raniere,actualmente bajo la acusación de abusos y maltrato a mujeres bajo el pretexto de que buscaba empoderarlas, es una forma de tributo y respeto a los fundadores de una institución equivalente a un hospital, a las academias de artes marciales y a la vida interna de las “corporaciones”.

Destacan entre las enseñanzas del grupo todas las que promueven la secrecía, la confidencialidad, el silencio y las prohibiciones para hablar de las prácticas de ESP México y NXIVM, bajo el argumento de que son materiales obtenidos “a un alto costo de tiempo y esfuerzo”.

El curso de ESP México también promueve la idea de que el éxito de las personas es la mejor solución para acabar con el hambre y la inseguridad, plantea que en el mundo no existen las víctimas, afirma que las personas exitosas no roban ni tienen necesidad de robar y prohíbe a los miembros del grupo transmitir este tipo de conocimientos.

El curso para principiantes en la organización tipo piramidal se imparte en sesiones de doce horas diarias durante cinco días seguidos, los participantes deben entrar descalzos y deben responder preguntas relacionadas con sus miedos, aspiraciones y personas de confianza.

A pesar del escándalo y las acusaciones contra Keith Raniere, ESP México tiene previsto impartir una de sus sesiones intensivas en la Ciudad de México entre los días 27 y 31 de octubre, aunque la página de la empresa no indica lugar ni horarios.

A continuación, Aristegui Noticias te presenta las frases más significativas de la primera parte del curso, así como el resto de las enseñanzas de Keith Raniere, incluyendo los ejercicios que debes realizar para aprender a ser exitoso.

El manifiesto de Keith Raniere

“La gente exitosa no roba y no tiene deseo ni necesidad de robar”.

“Copiar sin permiso ni tributo no es un halago, es un robo”.

“Los métodos e información que aprenda en ESP son para mi uso personal. No hablaré de ellos ni daré a conocer a otros conocimiento de ellos fuera de ESP. Parte de la condición de ser aceptado en ESP es mantener toda su información confidencial”.

“Un mundo de personas exitosas será sin duda un mundo mejor: un mundo libre de hambre, robo, deshonestidad, envidia e inseguridad”.

“Las personas controlan el dinero, las riquezas y los recursos del mundo. Es esencial para la humanidad que estas cosas estén en control de personas exitosas”.

El curso de Executive Success Programs (ESP) México

“Los individuos de más alto rango ponen su mano izquierda arriba. Los individuos de menor rango ponen su mano izquierda abajo”.

“La reverencia es una muestra de respeto y es una forma de compartir, como la palabra ‘Hola’, sólo que más íntimo”.

“Como en los hospitales, corporaciones y academias de artes marciales, las fotografías de los fundadores se exhiben para demostrar respeto y rendir tributo”.

“Keith Raniere (fundador de ESP y creador del Cuestionamiento Racional) y Nancy Salzman (Presidenta de ESP): Sus títulos son Vanguard y Prefect (en inglés, respectivamente).”

“Como un juez en la corte, cuando un alto rango entra al inicio de cada sesión, nos ponemos de pie en señal de respeto”

“Al completar el enunciado de la misión, todos recitan ‘Gracias, Vanguard’ como tributo a su autor”.

Texto íntegro del curso de ESP México:

El Rostro Del Universo by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd