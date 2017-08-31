Portion Control at V-Week

The food served at V-Week 2017 cannot be pleasing to Allison Mack and the other DOS slaves. Lots of carbs and sugars, no protein, no meat, and lots of soy products heavy in salt. Heavy on high calorie snacks and little nourishing food.

Allison Mack and the other DOS women combat this with portion controlled meals.

They carry little scales with them everywhere and weigh their food, which is already being served in tiny portions.

In Clifton Park, the DOS women carry their food with them for the day and weigh each piece of food before they eat it.

They must weigh everything before they eat it.

He eats what they eat





Athletic: Keith Raniere claims he was once East Coast Judo Champion - when he was 11 or 12 - and when he was a teen he tied the record for New York State's fastest 100 yard dash. With such accomplishments, he probably had a lot of jock talk to discuss with the young girls of Chihuahua

He may not eat with them, but he eats what they eat [except the women of DOS]

Vanguard does not eat with the students at V-Week in the dining hall. That may be because he sleeps much of the day so he would miss breakfast and lunch.





Someone commented that Vanguard does indeed eat the same food at V-Week that the rank and file eat. In fact sugary, starchy, and salty food are his favorites.

“Pam’s assistant used to bring it to him”, a reader said. “He always gets 2 to 3 plates with dessert. I was told by this person that he brings his own hot sauce… I know, it’s fucking weird”.

Keith Raniere likes his sweets

He has always loved cake.

At home, in Clifton Park, women enjoy bringing him food. He is not on the 500-800 calorie diet. He enjoys macaroni and cheese. He also appears to eat meat occasionally, said several women. Unless it was a vegetarian dish made to look like meat.

Allison’s Cryptic Refrigerator Messages

Allison Mack.

Allison Mack is getting skinny at last.

A message board on Allison Mack’s refrigerator had several words on it that seemed cryptic.

– “500-800”

– “Cold shower”

– “Plank”

– ‘Starvation.’

Anybody know what that means?

Skinny

Allison Mack and all the DOS slaves seem to drink a lot of lemon water. They drink it all day long. Meantime, Allison and some of the others keep getting skinnier. All Allison is now is skin and bones.

Once while running, she damaged her calf muscle. But she ran right through it. She had to get her mileage in.





This sketch of Pam Cafritz might mark the beginnings of inspirational art work with her as its theme. Perhaps a bronze statue is in order at the town center in Clifton Park.

Allison Mack does not want to die young like Pamela Cafritz [above]. Pam died the followers of Vanguard say, because she did not stick with the low calorie diet and run enough miles.

Some of Vanguard’s followers say, Pam Cafritz died young because she did not follow Vanguard’s instructions about her running and diet. Over the decades, she often cheated on her low calorie diet and did not run the requisite number of miles per week.





She died of renal cancer before she turned 60. Allison does not want that to happen to her.

Luis Montes is too smart to work to become a millionaire. He just married a millionaire. But it is peculiar, his wife Rosa Laura Junco has another man's initials branded on her pubic area. The price of success.

No bug can stop the fun, Rosa Laura wrote about the mysterious illness that spread through V-Week 2016.

Not Nefarious Food Poisoning at V-Week 2016?

A comment from a reader suggests the illness that broke out at V-Week 2016 was caused by the “norovirus” going around Clifton Park and Albany at the time.

The sickness started with a few people back in Clifton Park, the reader wrote.

“Sylvie Lloyd was one of them. She apologized as she believed she may have brought it with her. Her husband John Fox got it too. I believe a few other people had it as well. It spread and it sucked. I got it too! NOT FUN. It stayed for over a month after we came back to Clifton Park.”

Despite her wealth, Clare Bronfman has succeeded at little.

Clare Bronfman keeps to the diet and runs the requisite miles. She also funds the Raniere world wide mission.

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she also persuade any of them to get genital herpes? In fact was it her fault that one woman did get herpes because of her? I'm not saying any one mentioned on this page has herpes. I am only urging those who do not have it to not get it, no matter how much you adore your Vanguard.

Four branded women Lyvia Cohen, Melissa Rodriguez, Allison Mack and Alicia Novak. Do they seem to be the right weight?

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Control de las porciones en la V semana

La comida se sirve en el 2017 V semana no puede ser agradable a Allison Mack y los esclavos de otros DOS. Gran cantidad de carbohidratos y azúcares, no proteínas, sin carne y de pesado en sal de los productos de soya. Pesados en aperitivos hipercalórica y poco nutritiva comida.

Allison Mack y otras DOS mujeres combatir esto con comidas de porción controlada.

Llevan poco escalas con ellos por todas partes y pesar la comida, que ya está siendo servida en porciones pequeñas.

En Clifton Park, las mujeres DOS llevan su comida para el día y pesan cada pedazo de comida antes de que coman.

Debe pesar todo antes de que coman.

Come lo que comen

Él no puede comer con ellos, pero él come lo que comen [excepto las mujeres de DOS]

Vanguardia no se come con los estudiantes de V-semana en el comedor. Puede que sea porque duerme gran parte del día por lo que perdería el desayuno y el almuerzo.

Alguien comentó que vanguardia hecho comer la misma comida en semana de la V que se alimentan del fila y archivo. De hecho, alimentos azucarados, amiláceos y salado son sus favoritos.

This sketch of Pam Cafritz might mark the beginnings of inspirational art work with her as its theme. Perhaps a bronze statue is in order at the town center in Clifton Park.Allison Mack no quería morir joven como Pamela Cafritz [arriba]. Pam murió los seguidores de la vanguardia, porque ella no pegan con el dieta baja en calorías y correr bastantes millas.

Asistente de “Pam’s utilizado para llevarla a him”, dijo un lector. “He siempre llega 2 a 3 platos con postre. Esta persona me dijo que él trae su propia salsa picante… Sé es jodidamente weird “.

Él siempre ha querido la torta. Keith Raniere likes his sweets

En casa, en Clifton Park, las mujeres disfrutan de traerle alimento. No es sobre la dieta de 500-800 calorías. Disfruta de macarrones y queso. Él también aparece a comer carne de vez en cuando, dijo que varias mujeres. A menos que fuera un plato vegetariano como carne.

Refrigerador crípticos mensajes de Allison

Allison Mack está flaco por fin.

Un tablero de mensajes en la nevera de Allison Mack tenía varias palabras en ella que parecía crípticas.

-“500-800”

-“Cold shower”

-“Plank”

-‘Hambre’.

¿Alguien sabe lo que eso significa?

Flaco

Allison Mack.

Allison Mack está flaco por fin.

Allison Mack y todos los esclavos DOS parecen beber mucha agua de limón. Beben todo el dia. Mientras tanto, Allison y otros cada vez más. Allison está ahora es piel y huesos.

Una vez mientras se ejecuta, ella dañó su músculo de la pantorrilla. Pero ella corría derecho a través de él. Tenía que conseguir su kilometraje en.

Allison Mack no quería morir joven como Pamela Cafritz [arriba]. Pam murió los seguidores de la vanguardia, porque ella no pegan con el dieta baja en calorías y correr bastantes millas.

Algunos de los seguidores de la vanguardia dicen, Pam Cafritz murió joven porque ella no siguió las instrucciones de vanguardia sobre su funcionamiento y su dieta. Durante las décadas, ella a menudo había engañado en su dieta baja en calorías y no funcionó el número de millas por semana.

Ella murió de cáncer renal antes de cumplir los 60. Allison no quiere pase con ella.

¿Intoxicación alimentaria no nefastas en 2016 V-semana?

Un Comentario de un lector sugiere que la enfermedad que estalló en el 2016 V semana fue causada por el “norovirus” recorriendo el parque de Clifton y Albany en el momento.

La enfermedad comenzó con unas pocas personas en el parque de Clifton, escribió el lector.

“Sylvie Lloyd fue uno de ellos. Ella se disculpó pues ella cree que ella puede haber traído con ella. Su esposo John Fox consiguió demasiado. Creo que algunas otras personas lo tenía así. Se separó y aspira. ¡Lo tengo también! NO LA DIVERSIÓN. Permaneció durante más de un mes después volvimos a Clifton Park. “