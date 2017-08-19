Source: Clare Bronfman orders IT to destroy DOS “collateral”

Clare Bronfman has reportedly ordered her IT department to destroy digital records of DOS collateral.

“Somebody under Clare did this in IT. But I don’t think all of the collateral has been destroyed,” the source said.

Miss Bronfman is Vice President of Operations of Executive Success Programs, a multi-level marketing company that sells seminars that teach Keith Raniere’s Rational Inquiry philosophy.

She is also a member of DOS, a secretive women’s group comprised of ESP members.

DOS holds “collateral” to ensure its practices are not revealed to nonmembers.

DOS provides members with a training system where coaches, called masters, guide the lives of students, called slaves. Slaves bring in other slaves and become, in turn, their masters.

The multi-level coaching program is highly regulated and DOS slaves are not permitted to eat, sleep or have sex without permission from their master.

Mr. Raniere is the ultimate master and the only male member of DOS.

Collateral is required of DOS members and is uploaded on Drop Box. It includes raunchy photos, videos and audio recordings of DOS women.

To be approved as collateral, the material must be able to damage a woman’s reputation, career, family, finances, or freedom if it were made public.

Collateral is controlled by Miss Bronfman.

Mr. Raniere is the only DOS member exempt from providing collateral.

DOS members are assured that their collateral will not be released unless they reveal DOS’ secret practices.

The destruction of collateral reportedly began before Miss Bronfman filed criminal charges in Vancouver against former ESP member, Sarah Edmondson, for fraud, theft and mischief.

Miss Edmondson headed the Vancouver Center of ESP.

Miss Bronfman claims Miss Edmondson caused more than 125 members of ESP to quit recently. No charges have been made in the Edmondson matter.

Miss Edmondson left ESP, sources say, because she objected to DOS’ practices – especially the branding of members with Raniere’s initials in their pubic area.

It is estimated that in the US and Canada more than 50 percent of the membership left ESP – amounting to more than 400 people.

Many members say they left because of revelations about DOS that they first read on the Frank Report.

Concerns about criminal investigations into Miss Bronfman’s role in DOS may have prompted the destruction of collateral.

But not all DOS collateral was destroyed. A source reiterates that only digital records held on Drop Box were erased.

A source told Frank Report that other collateral is believed to be stored on a hard drive and hard copies “in a vault”.

As part of its secret practices, DOS encourages women to make ‘The Vow’ of lifetime slavery. Their pledge is ritualized in a branding ceremony where a white-hot cauterizing iron is used to scar Mr. Raniere’s initials on their public region.