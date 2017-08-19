Source: Raniere distances himself from collateral destroyed by Clare

A source told Frank Report that Clare Bronfman recently ordered the destruction of all the “collateral” that had been uploaded on Drop Box by DOS members.

Keith Raniere is said to have assured Miss Bronfman that since the “collateral” belonged to her, and her partners, Allison Mack and Nancy Salzman, she was free to destroy it. He apparently did not explain to her that actions could be interpreted as obstruction of justice.

The destruction may have occurred because of Miss Bronfman’s criminal complaint against Sarah Edmondson of Vancouver.

Miss Bronfman blames Miss Edmondson for sparking a large scale exodus of members from ESP.

With the cratering of ESP, DOS recruitment is at a standstill. Miss Bronfman reportedly believes Miss Edmondson informed ESP members about DOS.

Since it is a secret society, DOS recruiters should have had the right to be the first to tell potential ESP students about DOS and not Miss Edmondson.

For his part, Mr. Raniere reportedly is telling the women that since he is not an official member of DOS and has no proprietary interest in DOS, he, therefore, cannot have any direct or implied ownership of the collateral.

He reportedly explained to Miss Bronfman that it is “her decision” to destroy or not destroy the collateral after she “evaluates all the data”.

A source told Frank Report that not all the collateral was destroyed and that most of it is stored at undisclosed locations.

“Keith has explained and I believe it is his position that he does not own the collateral”, a source formerly close to Mr. Raniere told Frank Report. “Keith did not accept the collateral. He does not know where the collateral is. Allison Mack and the other slave masters requested collateral. Clare [Bronfman] took control of it. If the shit hits the fan, he knows nothing. His name is on nothing. He did not speak directly with Ben Myers or anybody about anything so he is in the clear”.

Not only did Miss Bronman destroy collateral but some of the DOS slave masters did also.

“Some of the people destroyed a bunch of collateral after your story came out”, a source said. ‘They wanted to make sure Keith was protected. They were taking the collateral electronically. These weren’t hard copies. You could print the photographs but it was all digital. It went up on Drop Box. Drop Box is a very secure service. I think once you erase something, it’s gone”.

Raniere is probably safe in Albany County because the local District Attorney, P. David Soares, has close ties to Clare – and several members of his family have previously been involved in NXIVM. But if the Saratoga County District Attorney or the Feds ever get involved, then Raniere may be forced to finally answer for all of his illegal acts.