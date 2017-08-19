Female Insider: Allison – Clare rivalry works well for Keith at a time like this

A source who claims to have witnessed all she writes about says:

Some women did not know they branded women when they first gave collateral. They were told it was a cool badass women’s group.

They gave collateral. Then they were told they had to give more. By the time they were told about branding, they felt they had to. They had so much collateral what could they do?

[Name Redacted] has a millionaire husband. She did not want her husband to know about DOS. She did not get branded. No one trusts her.

Some women agree to get branded but said they did not know Keith’s initials were going to be on their pussies.

Some were held down and branded. They asked Dr. Roberts to let go. They were crying.

What this means is there may be legal trouble.

Keith isn’t going to take the blame.

I think he is setting up Clare Bronfman. She had the collateral and ordered her IT person to destroy it.

Keith is positioning Allison to make a public confession. DOS was her idea. He knew nothing about DOS.

The most illegal aspect is blackmail. Keith told Allie she never had control. She doesn’t even know where her own collateral is. And she is the head of DOS.

Allie is liked by everyone. She lives with Keith and Marianna and gets girls for Keith to fuck.

She will fuck anybody he tells her.

Clare follows the “golden rule”– ‘she who has the gold rules’ except for Keith.

She funds operations. She controls collateral. But she has zero ability to bring in fuckable women for Keith.

He positions Clare and Allie to dislike each other.

Allison had millions when she came. She handed it all over. I don’t think she owns anything anymore. I don’t think she controls her money anymore. In DOS, they hand over their bank account details, but she blew through a lot of money. When she arrived she had millions. I imagine she has very little now.

If law enforcement seeks criminal charges, Keith is in the clear.

If not, he is off to Wakaya Island. Clare bought him the island in Fiji. They are fixing it up the resort.

If someone has to take the fall, Allison is not expendable.

She is the best wing woman he ever had.

Clare has money. But no one likes her.

She could turn over the island to Keith.

Killing two birds with one stone. Get rid of Clare but keep her money which is the only reason anybody tolerates her.

Don’t forget Keith has money tucked away. He just has to bring it out slowly. Once he is in Fiji, he can bribe his way around and not worry about the law.

If the plan is Fiji, my money is on Allison. She can bring him women. Clare stays but pays for everything.

You should see his face behind her back when she comes hovering around him. The thought of having sex with her makes him nauseous.

Even on a good day she isn’t fuckable to most guys. And with all those hot women Keith has who’d waste a stroke of cock on her?

Of course she didn’t like cock until Keith fucked her head up. She might be the only one who does not cheat on her diet. That’s why she looks horrible.

If Keith is not the smartest guy, how many guys could do what he’s done?

Keith Raniere may be gambling on his own arrest as Vancouver Police investigate the 125 people who left ESP in Vancouver.

Keith Raniere is one smart man, some people say.

He gets women to get other women.

He gets women to get other women for him.

Clare Bronfman makes all the arrangements at V-Week.

Clare Bronfman has money.

India Oxenberg is just one of many young women who Keith fucks.

Allison Mack is just dumb enough to be able to skate on this - providing she brings enough women for Keith.

Allison Mack is just dumb enough to be able to skate on this – providing she brings enough women for Keith.

A source says Allison may be cheating on her diet.

Wedding gowns are traditionally white to represent purity and chastity - saving herself for her husband. That is why the gowns are modest and long. Married women of DOS are wise to wear see through and sexy wedding gowns since they are not permitted to be faithful to their husbands since if Keith requires them for sex - either with him or any one he designates they are required to have sex and only tell their husband if Keith gives her permission.

Wedding gowns are traditionally white to represent purity and chastity -a woman saving herself for her husband. That is why the gowns are modest and long. Married women of DOS are wise to wear see through and sexy wedding gowns since they are not permitted to be faithful to their husbands. Their husbands have to be cuckolds. If Keith requires a DOS woman to have sex – either with him or any one he designates – she is required to have sex and she only may tell her husband if Keith gives her permission.