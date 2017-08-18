Stand up for Sarah – file criminal complaint if victimized by DOS, Raniere, Bronfman!

Support for Sarah Edmondson is encouraging.

Those who want to help should read the following:

Clare Bronfman, on behalf of Executive Success Programs Inc. [ESP], filed a criminal complaint against Sarah for “theft, fraud and mischief” with the Vancouver Police Department.

She wants to see her arrested and tried and to go to prison.

ESP founder Keith Raniere is believed to be behind it.

Clare Bronfman claims 125 students in Vancouver left ESP because of Sarah.

The reason students left Vancouver and Albany, New York City, Mexico City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and elsewhere is that Keith Raniere devised a woman’s multilevel blackmail company called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive].

More than 400 people left and more are expected to follow

DOS requires women to upload ‘collateral’ to a cloud account controlled by Clare Bronfman [who heads Raniere’s IT department) to use to blackmail the women.

Women are branded with a white-hot cauterizing iron with Keith Raniere’s initials on their pubic region.

Anyone who was tricked, coerced or induced to give collateral, anyone who was branded and those who were asked to join but did not join but were lied to: File a criminal complaint against Keith and Clare..

Their was fraud in the inducement and coercion after the fraudulent inducement.

This was not just a cool women’s group like people were told. They were not told Raniere was behind it. No one would have joined if they had been told upfront the truth of where it would lead: Blackmail and branding.

File a criminal complaint.

Sarah Edmondson showed courage. She became disgusted by DOS and blackmail and branding. She left.

Because of her, many other students were saved. But for her, other women would have been branded. More women would have given Clare Bronfman the means for her to blackmail them.

Now Clare and Keith are trying to destroy Sarah.

Vancouver Police investigate complaints. They have at least one complaint – from Clare – the wealthy heiress.

Clare and Keith are “angry” at Sarah because by her leaving ESP, their insane secret got out.

Don’t let her fight alone.

Clare will perjure herself. She will pay fantastic sums of money to shyster lawyers to spur a criminal investigation.

She is a convincing liar. Most people who joined ESP believed Keith was a good man and not a criminal with a scoundrel’s heart.

Clare will hire lawyers who will be paid perhaps a million dollars – lawyers in Vancouver, lawyers who know police, prosecutors, judges, elected officials.

Lawyers who will get fabulous sums if Sarah gets arrested.

They might not be averse to persuading an official to do the wrong thing – by making it seem like the right thing. By lying like Clare does.

Keith will dance with glee if Sarah gets arrested and ejaculate on some woman’s face, who he hates. And if Sarah gets arrested, maybe he will intimidate the women whose branding was put off because of Sarah into branding after all.

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman.

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman

Happy with herself.

2009; Clare still had some vestiges of humanity and decency. Soon Keith would train her to be a sociopath without heart or conscience.

It’s all about herself. Clare Bronfman, pure selfishness.

Clare Bronfman makes all the arrangements at V-Week.

Keith told her to destroy Sarah. Her conscienceless being went right along.

Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson saved a lot of women from being hurt. Her reward is the wrath of Keith Raniere.

Sarah Edmondson [above] represents womanhood, motherhood, and decency. Clare Bronfman represents polygamy, sadism, enslaving women for her master and pedophilia.

Sarah Edmondson [above] represents womanhood, motherhood, and decency. Clare Bronfman represents polygamy, sadism, enslaving women for her master and pedophilia.

Many women have reason to be thankful Sarah Edmondson is courageous.