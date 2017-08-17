Letter leaked: Del Negro to men who leave SOP: “People generate fear and hate against us”

James Del Negro, the longtime beta male under Keith Raniere and putative leader of the Society of Protectors (SOP), sent this letter to the men who quit SOP.

SOP is the beta male and cuckold group that studies under the tutelage of Keith Raniere in order to understand how they’re supposed to interact with women. One of the first things they learned is that Raniere gets to bed their girlfriends and wives whenever he wants. Later, they learned that Raniere likes to have those same women branded with his initials in their public area.

Some members did not wish to participate in submitting their wives and girlfriends to pubic branding and blackmail and themselves to the role of cuckold for Mr. Raniere’s sexual pleasures. So they quit.

Here is the Del Negro letter. It reveals a lot about what is happening inside the organization led by Keith Raniere who prefers that others call him by his self-given title of ‘”Vanguard”.

Dear [name redacted] What is going on with our community is dishonorable and is the reason SOP exists. This is obviously not evident to a number of people who have resigned, and for this I am sorry. We teach all our members how to handle someone who is lying about them. We teach that you don’t respond and contribute to the gossip and dishonor. Instead, you keep doing good work and uphold your honor. That is the position we are taking as people generate fear and hate against us. Getting data from one side of an argument is never honorable. That is why we have a judicial system. It’s to protect the rights of the accused. I would ask you to consider, “how are you protecting the rights of the accused in this situation?” If you care to gather more data I am available to discuss the situation with you. So far only two men from Vancouver have reached out to me, and both have decided to stand next to their brothers of SOP and Mr. Raniere. I am sad for your resignation, but I understand the confusion. Regards,

Jim Del Negro

Head of the Society of Protectors James Del Negro

James Del Negro of the Society of Protectors is saddened by the fact that many men are resigning from the group. Rainier is even sadder because that means he’s losing some of his sexual partners.