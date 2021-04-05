Criticism of Kristin Kreuk Provokes Wrath of Sultan as Online Rival Appears

Sultan of Six does not like Frank Report. He does, however, like a woman who is occasionally mentioned in these pages, the actress Kristin Kreuk.

Sultan monitors this [and other] website[s] for comments about the comely actress who was once a senior member of Nxivm.

For years, Sultan has been commenting in defense of Kreuk, going back at least to John Tighe’s Saratoga In Decline, in 2011.

In the comments section of Frank Report, he rebuts criticism of the lovely lady who has piqued his interest, it seems, as no one ever has, including those he has actually met.

Sultan has also created a Twitter account. With some 480 Tweets, his defense of Kreuk is impressive, ardent, and poetic. Lamentably, his work is largely unnoticed. He has only eight followers.

At one time, when criticism of his Canadian princess ran high, Sultan communicated a desire to shoot me with a pistol.

He posted photos [below] on his Twitter account. I did not report this to Twitter for I did not want him banned. Instead, I reposted them on Frank Report for the delectation of readers and to give Sultan a promotional lift.

At one time, an anonymous commenter [I will call him Alfred Jingle] suggested that Sultan may be obsessed not only in defending her online, but by his offering his devotional and amorous energies at the prime of his life, energies that some men prefer to reserve for someone they know and who might reciprocate, such as a wife or girlfriend.

Jingle’s analysis was centered around mathematical computations based on the assumption that Sultan was periodically employed in solitary contemplation of Kreuk while exciting his amorous propensities.

Jingle’s posts on this topic can be seen here and here.

Here is a quick summary of Jingle’s assumptions.

By Alfred Jingle

Let’s say Sultan started to stalk and spank it to Kristin Kreuk in 2005. Let’s assume he has spanked it TWICE WEEKLY at a minimum, every week, for FOURTEEN YEARS.

That would be: 96 spanks a year and 1344 spanks over the course of fourteen years.

According to research: men expel between 1.25 and 5.00 ml (1/4 of a teaspoon to 1 teaspoon) of semen each time they ejaculate. Let’s assume Spanky ejaculates the minimum: 1.25ml, [a quarter teaspoon] of low testosterone jizz, every spank.

That would be:

– 2.5ml a week

– 120ml a year

– 1680ml over FOURTEEN YEARS – the equivalent of: 1.68 LITRES, which is 7.1 CUPS or 3.7 POUNDS.

According to various studies, here and here the average man engaged in onanism, spends about nine minutes from start to finish. If Spanky takes the average amount of spank-time to shoot out his load, (we’ll say nine minutes) and assuming Spanky has been spanking it TWICE weekly to Kristin Kreuk for FOURTEEN YEARS, it means Spanky has spanked it to Kristin Kreuk:

– 18 minutes a week.

– 1 Hour, 11 Minutes and 59 Seconds a month

– 14 Hours and 24 Minutes a year

– Eight Days, 9 Hours and 36 Minutes over 14 years.

Day turns to night. Night turns to day. And that is A LOT of spanking.

A photoshopped picture of Kristin Kreuk.

Hasty Conclusion

While it seems certain that Sultan never met Kreuk and has spent many days of his life defending a woman he does not know, is there any evidence that Sultan has turned chivalrous desire into a more ribald bent? And is there any indication that he is anything other than harmless?

There were rumors that he once went to Albany to meet the lady; he may have been in communication with her father, and possibly viewed her in the flesh, from a distance at comic conventions. But in all these years, no one has alleged he ever stalked her in any threatening way. That said, could he be a danger to himself?

Could he be triggered to go beyond mere social media threats to taking action against someone who criticized Kreuk too vigorously?

Frank Report consulted with Dr. Edwin Maxwell psychiatric correspondent for this publication.

He had this to say:

By Dr. Maxwell:

Of course, I would need to see the patient in person, but from what I have observed of online behaviors, I would think that the individual who uses the online identity of Sultan of Six appears to have an acute epileptoid manifestation of the panphobic melancholiac with paranoidal delusory affectation, coupled with erotomania. It is likely exacerbated by excessive onanism coupled with an absence of female companionship, which often goes, if you will pardon the pun, hand in hand with such practices. I strongly suggest Sultan go offline and avoid social media until he gets the help he needs. His condition may not be able to cured, but it can be managed.

***

Is Sultan Out of Control?

Is it really fair to say that Sultan, despite devoting enormous amounts of time defending Kristin Kreuk, is mentally ill?

Here are some recent comments on Frank Report and Sultan’s replies.

All artwork by MK10ART :

Enter Sultan of Six

Peter Magnus: Kristin Kreuk is one of the worst actresses I have ever seen. She is really bad and nothing seems to indicate that she is going to change that.

Sultan: You’re just a terrible judge of acting talent like the others here.

Jingle: Hahaha, she’s like Dame Judi Dench.

Sultan: She’s now been nominated twice in her own country for best actress category in a television drama series and still has one more year left where she should be nominated again for the last season since it was her best out of all four seasons.

Jingle: Of course you have been watching it. You wouldn’t want to miss a jerk-off opportunity.

Sultan: I know Frank Report is the only place where you can pool your negative diminishing energy and cast your insincere, douchebag criticism. And just because someone says she’s a recognized actress for her skills doesn’t mean they’re comparable to such and such an actress. As for jerk off opportunities you’re one to speak. In fact, you’re probably one who does it everyday to her. You know that old projection thing.

Jingle: Frank Report really triggers your delicate hormones.

Sultan: But real talent is seen and recognized by those in the industry, not blowhards who have some ax to grind. And this idea that it “triggers my hormones”. No. What triggers them is you calling me out from your cowardly lopsided position of pretending to know me (while stalking me because you have nothing better to do—irony!) while you hide your pretended non-incelness behind anonymity.

Jingle: “Real talent”? Thanks for the chuckle. You are so mentally enslaved by this female. What a cuck. She would not piss on you if you burst into flames. She could fart and you would praise her. “Oh Kristin! The tone and fragrance is wonderful!”

Sultan: I’m “mentally enslaved”? How pathetic are you to be enslaved to have a psychology the only sad recourse for which is to wait for the Frank Report to STILL use Kreuk as a punching bag to post your diatribes for no self satisfaction whatsoever. Is there a bigger crier alive?

Jingle: Stop being weak all your life. You are nearly fifty years old. Just imagine your niece’s wedding day and there is sad and lonely uncle Abdul sitting there all alone, single, childless, with a non-alcoholic beer, still a virgin and still not thrusting into Kristin Kreuk.

Sultan: You’re such a blathering fucking hypocrite who is triggered all the time. It’s why you’re constantly bringing her up ON YOUR OWN. You’re also a trolling, sociopathic coward “employed” by the Frank Report. Your logic skills are utterly lacking too.

Jingle: Spanky is so easy to bait –tee hee.

Sultan: This is rich. Call out someone and then celebrate in “baiting” them. I see that KK is once again being brought up. Funny how you talk about me stalking but ignore your own. Always project and gaslight the other, a methodology so fond to sociopathic cult trappers

Heep: Kreuk did not leave NXIVM in 2012, she certainly did not care about the pedophile allegations in the Times Union expose she was named in, in 2012.

Sultan: How many times are you going to say this without providing a lick of evidence? How long has it been now? Four years now where not one named source whose credibility can be assessed has come forward to substantiate this? Talk about a well passed expiry date punching bag obsession.

Jingle: Kristin Kreuk owns you. 🤭🙂 You are her little slave who will never get his little winky wet and stinky.

Sultan: Only you knew. Poor cult-er. Cult loss still got you down? Find the vulnerabilities of others and then try to exploit them. The modus operandi of a narcissistic sociopath. The irony of someone who remarks on another’s penis size when his “manliness” is as tiny as they come.

***

A Rival for Sultan?

A new man has arrived on the scene. While he purports to respect Sultan, he has declared an intention that might cause friction among men, leading, in some cases, to rivalry, competition, and mutual combat. All advantages are fair in love and war.

The man’s name is Jeffery L. Blake and he posted this comment:

By Jeffrey L. Blake

I agree with Sultan. Kristin Kreuk is beautiful. The thought of her undressing is glorious. Something I picture every night. I intend to have it every night too. I plan to make her my wife. After that she won’t be undressing for anyone but me.

Sultan because I honor your loyalty to her I will consider you for best man at my wedding to Kristin.

It will be an honor to have you at the wedding and reception in Vancouver. However, as much as I respect you Sultan, I will not let you join us on the honeymoon. I will send you a few pictures of Kristin for your solitary pleasure. Do not share the pictures.

I don’t believe in long engagements so I plan to propose within two months after I have my first date with her. Sultan has inspired me to see she really is special. There is no one on earth like her. I also agree with Sultan, she is a great actress. I know Sultan has loved her for years, but I believe she needs someone like me.

Mr. Blake privately messaged me asking me to reach out to Sultan.

He wrote:

Dear Frank;

Let me just say that I appreciate the work you have done covering Nxivm, though I do not agree with your articles on Kristin. Of course, I am a rational man and open to civil debate.

I think the best approach to defending Kristin is not the approach Sultan takes -but to do so calmly, not show temper, and begin a dialogue, with a showing of respect to the opposing party.

In this way, I hope to gradually win over Kristin’s detractors and show that, in the end, she is, like many others, a victim of Keith Raniere and his method of operation.

The principle accusation against her is that she left quietly and did not speak out when she left or afterward when the branding scandal erupted on the pages of your publication and later in the New York Times, etc. And that, further, she finally gave out one message following your comments in the New York Post. I understand that some thought her message was weak and misleading.

I would argue that her prudence is not necessarily wrong. She has a career. She has people who depend on her and co-stars and others whose livelihood could be impacted if she became embattled. A discreet approach is not necessarily cowardly. After all, she knew that you and the others had the ability to win this battle. There may have been little she could add.

Please let Sultan know I am perfectly sincere in extending him an invitation to our wedding, Ask Sultan to get in touch with you at his earliest convenience so you can arrange sharing our contact info. I am hesitant to message him on Twitter until I know he supports my endeavor of a matrimonial alliance with Kristin.

Please tell him I would appreciate some pointers on what he thinks is the best approach to woo and win Kristin. Sultan has spent more time thinking about her then anyone else in the universe and it can save me a lot of time prepping for my first date with my intended. Of course I will pay Sultan for his time.

Yours sincerely,

Jeff Blake

***

Frank Report awaits Sultan’s reply.

