Sultan Lashes Out at Those Who Seek to Humiliate Kristin Kreuk!

Sultan of Six is the longtime online defender of TV actress and former Nxivm coach Kristin Kreuk. Lately two posts about Kreuk have drawn the ire of the Sultan.

The two posts are

Is Kristin Kreuk Really a Boy? – YouTube Video Offers Evidence

Anonymous Source: Nxivm Leader Keith Raniere Made Secret [Illegal] Naked Videos of Kristin Kreuk and They are Set to Be Released

Many commenters, who seem to have disdain for the beautiful Miss Kreuk, have come posted comments not only denigrating her but also attacking her noble defender, Sultan.

Below is his worthy reply. In it he seems to excoriate all of those who attack him and Kristin and in particular one of our most beloved commenters, Nice Guy.

By Sultan of Six

I have participated in online forums on religion, spirituality, philosophy, and sports, more so than I’ve participated in any Kristin Kreuk forum.

But when someone says you do something all the time everywhere, throwing out universals loosely, without providing even a single example, especially when it comes to human behavior, they typically have no case. They are just throwing out an indirect insult.

Besides, you’re the one who started to respond to me in your not nice-guy ways whenever I post, mocking my fan-ship of Kristin as if it necessarily entails that I just want to sleep with her. If you just stopped yourself instead saying asshole things about me that you do then you wouldn’t have received even a single response.

But you can’t because you’re an asshole and not really a nice guy.

I have no need to hide behind anonymity or be someone else. I’ve repeatedly said it’s irrelevant and to focus on the content of what is posted. It’s you people who keep claiming I’m everyone and their mother as if it adds some value to what is said. I’ve said this a zillion times here. I’m not like other posters here who need to make it seem like there is strength in numbers (fallacy ad populum).

By the way, nice stalk job on the Kristin Kreuk forums.

I thought posting under my most used alias which I created a long time ago would give me some credibility to discuss Kristin Kreuk since I had followed her for a while.

But I see that was a mistake in a sea of assholes whose only purpose is to demean and denigrate.

You wrote, “When you first showed on this site you mercilessly attacked any and every poster that did not agree with your blindly defending Kruek because you think so much of her.”

Bullshit, gaslighter.

You’re just like these cult people that are being exposed, who use such techniques to lie through their smiling teeth and diminish others to keep them on leashes in a mind control program. You’re probably one of them.

No morally healthy person continuously attacks and bullies another like you do in a manner that is expressive of sociopathic tendencies and then tries to project it onto another. You only expose yourself more and more but you don’t give a shit. You just keep repeating the lies because that is what gaslighters do.

I initially started posting as “Scarrom” when discussing Kristin for the first time and didn’t attack anyone. I admitted to it a long time ago.

I repeatedly asked for evidence and either exposed the premises as faulty misinformation due to my knowledge because I was a fan, or described the logical fallacies and was repeatedly attacked with vitriolic ad hominems.

It’s been going on for more than two years and you’re still lying to keep the myth going. These types of attack on me and Kristin has been going on since I began posting here.

Otherwise, I wouldn’t have heard of this site and seen the first set of Google search results from articles with her name in them. Frank Parlato’s blog was hardly even known at that time.

Fact is: I and a number of her most supportive fans were instrumental in keeping her away from getting too involved in Nxivm because we all felt it was bad news. That’s why you people attack my fanship. That’s why you people keep mocking me for it, with pathetic bullying attempts of mental illness or by way of the kind of bigotry you find on a racist playground.

Attempting to humiliate me for caring about someone who ‘wouldn’t even piss on me if there was a fire’, calling me stalker for being a fan and sending one email to her father via his public work email a long while ago.

This is also why you focus on woman’s body image when demeaning Kristin, who like almost all women, have suffered from misgivings about their bodies at one point in time. I know because she once publicly discussed it.

NO ONE DOES ANYTHING WITHOUT MOTIVES, and I see right through yours. And that’s why you have your panties in a bunch.

You’re constantly engaging in calumny and spreading misinformation. Your casting of slurs is nothing but the act of a juvenile coward.

The only reason I’ve ever lashed out at Frank is due to content like this he posts here for obvious clickbait that gives your irrelevance a soapbox. I thought it would be over and done with as soon as Raniere was convicted but it’s still pointlessly going on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

