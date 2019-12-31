Anonymous Source: Nxivm Leader Keith Raniere Made Secret [Illegal] Naked Videos of Kristin Kreuk and They are Set to Be Released

I received this email today from an anonymous [unknown to me] source using Guerrilla mail, an anonymous email service.

It refers to Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere and one of his former members, the Canadian actress Kristin Kreuk.

The email was short:

“Keith wanted to bed Kristin Kreuk so badly, but never got the chance. He did however, get the next best thing to feed his sick fantasies. He has hidden camera video of Kristin getting changed and using the bathroom. Videos and stills are set to be released in the new year.”

I wrote back to the source for more info and am awaiting a reply.

I do not know if this is true or a hoax. It may be a hoax, a deliberate misdirection. I do know that Keith did a lot of spying on women and liked to take candid nude photos and films.

I strongly urge whoever has possession of this video and photos not to release them. It may be a crime to release them in whatever country they are released or the country of their citizenship.

It is definitely immoral to do so and, if you believe in karma – it will bite you one day in the ass.

It seems to me that Raniere, being in federal custody, would not likely be ordering the release of these videos and stills – if they do exist.

At least not prior to sentencing – which is presently scheduled for January 17, 2020. He faces a sentence of from a minimum of 15 years to life in prison – and the release of illegally obtained videos of a prominent member will not help him at sentencing.

For about eight years, Kreuk was an active member of Nxivm. She was not accused of participating in any of the illegal schemes that others – including her costar on Smallville, Allison Mack – later pleaded guilty to.

Kreuk was not part of the secret master-slave subgroup of Nxivm, called DOS, where women were branded and blackmailed.

For many years, Kreuk, who rose to become a coach in Nxivm, was used by recruiters at Nxivm to recruit other women.

They pitched the value of the Nxivm courses based on the rich and famous people who were members, often leading off with Kreuk, followed by Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Seagram’s heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman, and the son of a former Mexican president [Carlos Salinas] Emiliano Salinas.

No one has established that Kreuk was part of the sex cult practices of Nxivm or that she ever had sex with Raniere, like so many of the other women of Nxivm.

Is the email true? Why did the person write it?

Raniere is such a scoundrel that he could have filmed the actress secretly [illegally] – especially if she refused to have sex with him.

I urge whoever has possession of these videos and stills – if they exist – not to release them but to turn them over to authorities. The FBI in NYC is the proper place to give this illegal film to.

Don’t risk going to prison yourself. Call them at (212) 384-1000. Ask for the case agents that handled the Nxivm case – FBI SA Michael Lever or FBI SA Michael Weniger.

