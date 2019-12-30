The Lost Necker Island Photos – The Nxivm Swimsuit Edition

Sara Bronfman hosted two Nxivm retreats at Necker Island – at $250,000 per crack. Necker Island is the private island owned by Sir Richard Branson.

At these gatherings, which were ostensibly to conduct 5 day intensives, [and lure in Branson] there was a lot of gaiety, merriment, drinking and dancing.

It was also warm and sunny, so there was a lot of swimming on the beaches and in the pool.

Now, if there is one thing Keith Raniere’s Nxivm women are known for – it is for being slender.

So here we have – our exclusive pictures of the women of Nxivm – known for their skinny pulchritude and feminine charms and as an added feature have photos of the beta males of Nxivm. The photos were taken at the 2010 retreat at Necker Island. {the previous retreat was in 2007].

Necker Island is in the Caribbean.

OK so don’t be mad. These Nxivm photos weren’t exactly like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions as implied in the headline and by using a photo of a Sports Illustrated model as the feature photo instead of a Nxivm lady. But it got you reading this far.

And we did our level best given the photos available to us.

Besides the girls on the cover of Sports Illustrated are too fat for Raniere’s taste.

Viva Executive Success!

Stay tuned for our next in our Necker Island photo series – Nxivm After Dark.

