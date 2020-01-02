Is Kristin Kreuk Really a Boy? – YouTube Video Offers Evidence

By George Frobisher
It seems like I am always getting the rat’s tail of assignments at Frank Report. I really think Frank should have written this story himself instead of assigning it to me. I did not want to do it. And I suspect old Frank is doing it for clickbait and does not really think for one second that Kristin Kreuk is anything but a girl.
But here it is.
There is a video that suggests that Kristin Kreuk is not really a girl but was born a boy.
So this video is posted by a YouTube poster named “Above Is Below”. It is entitled Kristin Katoey Kreuk
Katoey is a word used in Thailand to describe male-to-female transgender person, or person of a third gender, or an effeminate homosexual male.
In the video, the narrator offers evidence and opinion that Kristin was born a boy and may have had sex reassignment surgery – or maybe still sports her male-identifying aspects – carefully tucked and hidden.
I wouldn’t dare to venture an opinion.
In any event, “Above Is Below” talks about Kreuk having wide shoulders, narrow hips, long arms, long fingers, a square chin and a square jaw.
She is half Chinese and half Dutch. But is she a woman? I think so.
But suppose, just suppose she is a boy or man. Was that the reason she never let Keith Raniere get in her pants – because she is a tranny?
Watch the video. It’s only 11 minutes. It gets into body proportion, numerology, the connection Kreuk had with Nxivm and shows pictures of trannys or katoeys that look like women but are actually boys or were boys at one time.
There are lots of pictures in the video of Kreuk and so fans might enjoy it for that reason alone. To me, she is a beautiful woman. And neither I nor even Sultan are likely to ever find out for sure.
But wouldn’t Mark Hildreth know?
The narrator says about Kreuk, “It was a bunch of feminization surgery but for some reason, they never touched her chin and jaw. ”
The video has had 1876 views as of press time.
But I am no expert. The picture below is purportedly of trannies [katoeys] in Thailand and if I had not been told, I would have probably guessed they were girls.
Is it possible that Kristin Kreuk [above] was born as a boy?
I can’t wait to hear from Sultan of Six on this one.
Most likely not a tranny, but she does not have the curves a woman should have. No boobs, butt or hips. A boob job, butt fillers, squats and an additional 500+ calories a day from protein and fat would help her out in that department. She should also try to make herself look more white, or at least, less asian. The asian side is a let down. That’s probably where the pre-teen boy physique comes from. Women without proper women’s hips struggle to give birth naturally. The baby gets pulled out with fucking tongs.
Additional point, trannys are mentally ill. Anyone who virtue signals about trannys is a moron. Go learn about the suicide rate of those who mutilate their bodies. Listen to those who have gone through the procedure and now speak out against it. Trannys are hyper fags.
Kristin Kreuk would sooner be called a tranny than a member of NXIVM.
Perhaps Kristin Kreuk is a Hermaphrodite.
Someone with male and female sex organs.
That would explain why the outwardly attractive Kristin Kreuk never married.
Kristin doesn’t need a man because she can “do” herself.
That theory is not as strange as it sounds.
The Duchess of Windsor, Wallace Simpson, who was married to former King Edward VIII, was rumored to be a hermaphrodite.
And the effeminate Duke and masculine Duchess of Windsor hung out with a gay man named Jimmy Donahue who was an heir to the Woolworth fortune.
At the time people wondered who Jimmy Donahue was sleeping with, the effeminate Duke or the masculine Duchess?
I’m busted. Check out my site, boys by design . Join my podcast spankathon.
More clickbait. All of the other crappy articles weren’t generating enough hits so it’s time to return to conspiracy nutbar videos and other like qualitative content to satisfy the loons obsessed with Kreuk who pretend they aren’t—people like Niceguy, Rosales, AngryCanadian, Scottie, and the other shifting aliases. At least Sultan doesn’t pretend not to be. I smirk at the irony of how Frank was talking about Karma in the same breath where he posted that he received some obviously fake email that threatened with naked videos that don’t exist of the said actress, yet he can’t see how that doesn’t apply to him when it comes to some of the “articles” he publishes as a supposed hard-hitting, “investigative” journalist. I wonder if James Odato would’ve put his name behind such content—well, not really.
Oh come on. I guess the secret KR tapes would solve this mystery not that I believe that story true either.