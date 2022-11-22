MK10ART Reveals 7 of Her Best New Paintings

We have some more of NXIVM and Frank Report-inspired art from MK10Art.

To see more of her work, visit MK10ART’s Instagram.

Here is a morose Allison Mack.

The painting was inspired by Allison Mack is Well and Truly F***ed & Dumbest Fool Ever

There are those who say it is not a photo of Mack, but it sure looks like her to me.

Plus, the tall guy with the white beard looks like Mack’s attorney, William McGovern.

MK10ART’s painting of Allison Mack being accompanied out of court with her attorneys, Sean Buckley [l] and William McGovern [r]

A portrait of Danielle Roberts. She has lost all for her grandmaster Keith Raniere.

Suzanne’s Three Critical Points – Danielle Roberts Not Keith’s Partner and Is Nancy the Most Ignorant or Biggest Liar

33 Questions About Corrupt CT AFCC and Ties to Abusive Child Experiments

The corruption of CT court appears not only money-driven. There seems to be tacit acceptance of child-adult sex, especially if it was with the father. CT family court operates under the guiding principles of Richard Gardner, who wholeheartedly believed it is natural and normal.

News of NXIVM: the ‘Vanguard’ and His Loyal Followers

Linda Chung believes in her Vanguard and DOS. She is a member of the Dossier Project, a group of eight women dedicated to showing the world that DOS is not as the media depicted.

Raniere Buys FBI Tampering Ads Made to Appear as Articles in News Media

Keith Raniere and his team have been buying poorly written advertorials in various new publications. An advertorial masquerades as a news story.

Recreation of artist’s painting of Daniela

Suzanne Destroys Raniere, Followers, for Being the Biggest A-holes Ever for Daniela’s Two Years in a Room

Daniela spent nearly two years in a room, alone for an ethical breach. The breach, she testified, was kissing another man when she was supposed to be committed to Keith Raniere.

Most GirlCrush Celebrities Ranked: Three Nxians in Top 1000

“Three NXIVM women made it in ManCrushes.com’s top 1000 list of hottie chick celebrities.

They are Allison Mack, Grace Park and Kristin Kreuk. Kruek was the top hottie NXIVM chick, followed by Park then Mack.”

But disappointingly, one can buy votes for their favorite hottie at the low price of $1 per vote.

Jean Luc Brunel has been the subject of a three part series.

There may be more to follow on his death.