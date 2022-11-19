Jean Luc Brunel – Rape, Trafficking and a ‘Suicide’ in Prison – PART 3

The articles about Brunel published on part 1 and part 2 was originally posted on the Frank Report, on August 23, 2020. 115 days after that, by 16 December 2020, Brunel’s story was to take a drastic turn.

+++

It was a cold Wednesday morning just north of Paris, at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport. True to his globe-trotting ways, Brunel was about to board a plane to Dakar, Senegal. But when he showed his passport at customs, airport authorities flagged that he was wanted for questioning by the national police.

He was held for questioning on suspicion of providing underage girls from his modeling agency for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Brunel was caught by the broader inquiry by Paris prosecutors opened in August 2019, when Epstein was found dead in his cell.

The inquiry aimed to uncover any potential offenses committed in France or else against French victims abroad in connection with Epstein trafficking ring.

Under French law, Mr. Brunel could be questioned by the police for up to 96 hours before a determination had to be made as to whether to charge him or release him.

Accuser Thysia Huisman was one of the first to react: “I’m really happy that there is finally some movement in the case. I reported him to the police in September 2019, and I knew my case was past the statute of limitations, but I hoped it would motivate other women to come forward.”

Zoë Brock, a model from New Zealand who has accused Mr. Brunel of giving her drugs and trying to have sex with her in 1991 — when she was still a minor — said the arrest was a relief.

“I had given up on the French system completely. It’s incredibly exciting but I reserve my joy until there are any charges. I’ve learned through all of this that this takes a very long time.”

Virginia Giuffre also went on the attack on Prince Andrew over the arrest of Brunel: “Are you sweating yet, Prince Andrew? You should be. Your buddy Jean-Luc Brunel is behind bars. Remember those girls he supplied to you on the island?,” she said.

“Well, you might want to start thinking of new allergies cuz you’re about to burn. This piggy will roll over on EVERYONE to save his own bacon. Those who participated in this sex trafficking ring should be worried.”

December 19: two Days after his arrest, at the end of his custody period, Jean Luc Brunel was charged by French authorities.

Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz revealed he was being charged with sexual harassment and the rape of minors over 15 years.

Brunel was “suspected of having committed acts of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment on various minor or over-age victims and of having, in particular, organized the transport and accommodation of young girls or young women on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein.”

While all this was going on, the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was raging on. Photos of Brunel, Epstein and Maxwell, including one on the so-called “Lolita Express,” were uncovered.

French investigators were quoted as saying that these images would “assist with their case” and they “pointed to an intimate working relationship between suspects who were said to be running a sex ring together.”

Brunel gets to be released on bail in November, but his joy is short lived, and he is ordered to return to La Santé after a few days, to be remanded pending trial. He will never get out of it alive.

Designed by laureate architect Vaudremer, who also authored several buildings designated ‘monuments historiques’, La Santé is nevertheless one of the most infamous prisons in France that has housed some of the most dangerous prisoners in French history.

Instead of statues or Arcs of Triumph, the real monument there was always the almighty guillotine, erected at first in the corner of the Rue de la Santé and the Boulevard Arago – on the pavement.

Nearly forty prisoners ended their days in this place in public executions, before the guillotine was taken inside the walls of the prison. Convicted prisoners were being still decapitated there as late as November 1972.

Today, the death penalty has been abolished, but La Santé remains one of the toughest French prisons.

The imprisonment of convicted “personalities” is one of the features of La Santé, held in what is called the “special area”.

19 FEBRUARY 2022

Brunel, said to have been in a single occupancy cell, is found hanging in his cell in the early hours of a Saturday. Forensic examining the cell where he died was held, and an inquiry had been opened into the exact cause of death – but police sources stated that ‘early indications pointed to suicide’.

While CCTV is commonplace in the corridors and gateways of French prisons, the vast majority of cells are not under video surveillance.

The police source added: “There were no obvious fears for the prisoner’s health, and he was not on a suicide watch, having already been in prison for many months.”

His legal team said in a statement: “His distress was that of a man of 75 years old caught up in a media-legal system that we should be questioning. Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped claiming his innocence and had made many efforts to prove it. His decision [to end his life] was not driven by guilt but by a deep sense of injustice.”

They call us Conspiracy Theorists for not believing the media and the establishment narratives. But how could we?

How could we believe that Brunel would die in the same manner as Epstein, also found hanged in his cell, without any CCTV camera coverage?

When Epstein ‘committed suicide’ in his New York jail, it was not captured on CCTV because the two cameras in front of his cell malfunctioned that night, and a third camera captured footage that was deemed ‘unusable’.

In La Santé, no cams recorded inside the cells to ‘ensure a degree of privacy’, and to make sure that ‘European human rights legislation is not violated’.

And what’s more: how could we believe that Brunel would die during his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, that he would die during the period in which Prince Andrew settled out of court his civil suit with Virginia Giuffre – under pressure to ‘clean the air’ for the Queen’s jubilee.

[We must remember that Giuffre was a witness to a photo shoot with young Russian models in Pedophile Island, with Andrew present on the premisses.]

The fashion boss was a regular visitor to the jail where Epstein was held in 2008, visiting at least 70 times. He is known to have taken on at least 25 trips on Epstein’s private plane.

Brunel was being investigated over his alleged connections with a range of figures including – but not limited to – Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew.

Now, French prosecutors have said Brunel’s death would put an end to the legal case, unless other suspects were put under investigation – which they will probably not be. So Brunel will likely take many of the secrets about Epstein and his horrific trafficking ring to the grave.