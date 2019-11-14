Danielle Roberts Reportedly Flees to Mexico

The branding doctor, Danielle Roberts DO, has reportedly fled the USA and, in the footsteps of her master, Keith Alan Raniere, headed for Mexico, our confidential source told us.

Roberts, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, flew out of New York yesterday – headed for Mexico, presumably Monterrey, to be under the supervision and protection of Edgar Boone and his brother, Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone.

The Boone brothers are the present leaders of Nxivm in Mexico and are said to take orders directly from Clare Bronfman and Keith Alan Raniere.

Raniere had an international cell phone in prison by which he gave out orders, according to one source familiar with the communications arrangements. That phone was confiscated – and it is not known if he has acquired another one.

The reasons for Dr. Roberts’ sudden departure for Mexico are unclear. It is not known if Bronfman or Raniere ordered her to leave or if Roberts is under criminal investigation for her role in branding dozens of women and hopes, just like Raniere had hoped, to escape arrest.

Roberts will always be remembered for her artful branding of women – with the initials of Keith Alan Raniere and possibly Allison Mack.

It is known that Roberts, following the arrest of her direct master, Mack, became the slave of Nicki Clyne, who is married to Mack in a legal marriage that was approved by Raniere in order for Clyne to obtain a green card which she needs to work in the USA.

Both Mack and Clyne are First Line slaves of Raniere in DOS and take orders from Raniere and Bronfman in the hierarchy of Nxivm.

To date, Dr. Roberts has escaped any penalty for her role in the DOS sex slaver cult led by her master, Mack, and the grandmaster, Raniere.

It is known that Roberts performed the painful branding on women in a ceremony that involved the application of a white-hot cauterizing pen to the sensitive pubic regions of the slave women for more than 20-minutes.

Each woman who submitted to Roberts’ pen was held down – by each leg and arm – by four other slaves, as a 5th slave filmed the doctor performing the branding. The film focused heavily on the vaginal area – as the slave lied, held down, being branded – her legs spread wide. The films were given to Raniere for his enjoyment and delight.

All the women who were branded, which Sarah Edmondson estimated to be at least 36 – and which could be as high as 100 plus, were filmed for Raniere’s delectation. Those same films would also be used as additional collateral over the women.

It is known that Roberts worked off of stencils to get the design seared properly on each women’s pubis. The stencils were kept in reverse but at least one woman saw the stencils in a mirror and recognized that Roberts was not stenciling a symbol of the four elements as she claimed but was knowingly scarring onto the women the initials of Keith Alan Raniere and possibly Allison Mack.

Dr. Roberts, along with Mack and fellow slave master Lauren Salzman took pains to hide from the about-to-be-branded slave women that the brand was not a symbol of the four elements but Raniere’s initials. The latter two – Mack and Salzman – were convicted of racketeering in part because of this deception.

But not Roberts. To date, she has escaped any penalty – either criminal or civil. No action has been taken as far as we know to suspend or revoke her medical license.

The NYS Department of Health seems to feel, according to reports of women who complained about her branding to the agency, that since Roberts did her branding while “off duty”, she was not practicing medicine when she applied the hot pen. Non-doctors can brand humans.

They can even brand cattle. And as ironic as it is, but Dr. Roberts’ style of branding is far more painful than the branding of cattle. With cattle, they apply a hot iron stamp on the calf –- a process that takes about 3-5 seconds.

Dr. Roberts’ branding takes 20-40 minutes, depending on how much the woman squirmed and cried and begged her to stop and wait awhile.

It has been reported by those who experienced Dr. Roberts’ crafty wielding of the white-hot pen that she generally stopped when a slave begged her – as part of her compassionate nature. She would also ask the slave if they were ready to continue before beginning again.

Dr. Roberts also graciously supplied face masks, as the smell of burning flesh at times was overpowering. Because the branding was usually done in Allison Mack’s smallish townhouse and because neighbors could hear the screaming, they had to keep windows closed.

Dr. Roberts also wisely provided sheets on the branding table because sometimes the sudden pain from the hot pen stuck a nerve and caused women to soil themselves. This, combined with the burning flesh, created an additional element that tended toward nausea. It was good that Dr. Roberts was branding outside the practice of medicine for this was hardly an antiseptic scene.

Since being exposed as the notorious branding doctor, Dr. Danielle Roberts DO has had a hard time maintaining and building her practice which focuses on wellness and pain management. She has been called out by various people and patients coming to learn about her off duty practice of branding women – and many former patients have fled from her care. Some have contacted Frank Report to keep us updated on her activities.

With DOS in shambles in the USA – with more than 75 percent of the original slaves having left DOS – with their scars to remind them of a dark episode of their lives – Roberts reportedly has had few women to brand since Raniere was arrested in the USA.

While her master, Nicki Clyne, continues to recruit for DOS – many people Google the winsome duo – Roberts and Clyne – thereby making recruitment difficult.

Clyne even had to adopt an assumed name – Nicki Lee – to gain employment and continue to recruit slaves.

But in Mexico, it is different. The internet is less in use there and it’s in Spanish. Most of the DOS stories are in English and have not been translated. In addition, the Boones and the Garzas seem to be successful in persuading potential new recruits into joining Nxivm. They even believe they can enroll more women into DOS.

They reportedly tell prospective converts that the American media is dishonest and does not tell the real truth about the glory of Nxivm and the wonders of DOS.

Nxivm leader, Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, is married to a DOS slave [Jimena Garza] who sports the initials of Keith Raniere on her crotch. It was Dr. Roberts who branded the married woman with another’s man initials.

If Roberts hopes to brand steadily and rebuild DOS for her masters, Mexico offers the best hope.

Indeed, Dr. Roberts branded the last six women in Clifton Park – all Mexicans – in late June 2017 – the only group branding ceremony known to have occurred after Frank Report broke the story that women were being branded by Nxivm.

Did Dr. Roberts flee because the authorities are about to apprehend her?

Did she leave because he is about to lose her license and needs to work somewhere?

Is she going down to Mexico [under orders of course] to be on hand for a branding ceremony?

Maybe she’s just taking a vacation.

Stay tuned as we get reports from our Mexican sources.

Can Mexico revive Nxivm and DOS?

Will Dr. Roberts ensure their success?

