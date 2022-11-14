Allison Mack is Well and Truly Fucked & Dumbest Fool Ever

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Kevin’s pretense of knowing nothing about Raniere or his teachings is as hilarious as it is convenient. Read the trial testimony, Kevin.

This “I know nothing, I see nothing” ruse is straight out of the dead-ender playbook, which puts the lie to his claim that he’s not a Nxian.

“Maybe Keith did some bad things, I don’t know anything about that” is the line the Nxivm loyalists adopt. It’s hilarious that they think they’re fooling anyone!

Misdirection and change the subject. That’s the rhetorical ploy they learned from Raniere’s Knife of Aristotle. Don’t talk about what Keith (maybe) did, let’s talk instead about what Edmondson and Penza did! Then they present a pile of made-up shit they think counterbalances the actual evidence that got Raniere convicted on all counts by an independent jury.

See, that’s the thing: “the government” didn’t convict Raniere. A jury of twelve citizens did. After a six week’s long trial in open court. Where Raniere was defended by a very expensive, highly experienced legal team.

It’s not allegations anymore. It’s proven fact.

Nicki Clyne stands in front of the Theodore Roosevelt federal courthouse in Brooklyn NY. This courthouse contained within it the courtroom of a certain Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, who presided over a trial from May to June 2019, wherein 12 jurors heard evidence concerning her master, the greatly lamented incarated Keith Alan Raniere. After hearing six weeks of evidence, it took the jury about 60 seconds to convict Raniere on all counts. Later in that same courtroom, in that same courthouse, Judge Garaufis sentenced defendant Raniere to a 120-year sentence. Ms. Clyne has vowed to fight for her master’s freedom, even if it takes a century.

Raniere’s in prison because of the mountain of evidence against him. The testimony of his multiple victims as well as copious records carelessly left lying around by him and this criminal racket.

“All mine !”

Sweet dear innocent Allison Mack and her felonious lover recorded themselves conspiring over the details of the branding ceremony: “naked… held with their legs spread… like a sacrifice.”

How stupid can you get? That was evidence at the trial. Tell me again “Kevin” why Mack doesn’t deserve to be in prison. Tell me what a nice person she is.

MK10 ART — Allison Mack loved to consult on everything with her glorious guru and master, and lover too, Mr. Keith Alan Raniere.

Tell me again how this sex cult, this criminal organization, was just a bunch of people with “different ideas”.

Blackmail, fraud, trafficking, systematic lying. All proven.

We all know that branding is good for a business or a personality. But when you brand women on their groins with the initials of your master, without telling them and in fact lying to them about the meaning of the brand, it can land your ass in prison.

One might almost call it rather stupid.

MK10ART

Allison Mack outside court when she realized her Vanguard may not be able to save her. Brilliant as he is, he might have blundered and grandly took her right along with him.

Mack admitted her guilt and avoided certain conviction on the main charge of sex trafficking (mandatory 15 year minimum sentence). That was a gift from the US Government. That was a gift from Moira Penza, the Prosecutor “Kevin” would pillory.

Because make no mistake, Allison Mack was at the heart of the sex trafficking operation. She recruited, lured, and lied to the women she ensnared into DOS. She knew every aspect of the operation and what its true goal was. And she was being paid for the work directly by Raniere. That was proven in court by their March 3, 2016 e-mail exchange (which these two idiots predictably preserved).

Mack in her guilty plea tried to slither around taking responsibility for what she did by claiming she was “mislead”.

Mislead? MISLEAD!??

“You have a beautiful cunt”, she told Michele Hatchette, one of her & his slaves, snapping a pic and sending it to him. She thought this was female empowerment?

L-r Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron and Danielle Roberts – of DOS. Every one of these gentle ladies, with the exception of Mack, continues to be excited about their experience with DOS.

Lying, blackmailing, entrapping women into sexual servitude for her Master, that was female empowerment?

Mack is a chronic liar. She has no moral sense. She was, and possibly still is, a loyal and enthusiastic member of an international criminal cult.

Allison Mack against a backdrop of FCI Dublin, where she is incarcerated. Her release date is early 2024.

Mack is in prison where she belongs. It’s only due to the good graces of the U.S. Government and the mercy of Moira Penza that the little bitch isn’t serving 20 years for sex trafficking like she deserves.

Mack ran DOS and Raniere’s sex trafficking operation. She was phenomenally lucky that the prosecutors generously dropped that charge (a slam dunk conviction) in exchange for her guilty plea on far lesser charges. The silly airhead nearly didn’t take advantage of the offer. What a fool.

A fool she was, and a fool she remains.

Mack’s minor celebrity status is probably responsible for some of the notoriety surrounding this case.

It was just priceless, that cute sweet Chloe from TV Land was deep into a sex cult, branding women on the pussy with the asshole cult leader’s initials!

I mean c’mon, you can’t make this shit up! And it was far more interesting than any episode of that dumb Smallville show.

And it turned out Allison Mack was a nasty piece of work. A liar and a blackmailer who enjoyed tormenting her victims. Insulting them, forcing them to run ridiculous drills, take cold showers, be at her beck and call 24/7. A real sadist, she is.

And “Kevin” keeps defending her! What a simp.

Mack was getting paid to pimp out women she recruited. Pimp them out to disgusting fat slob Raniere. Who she was fucking. When he’d have her.

Though Keith Alan Raniere demanded his women be thin as a rail, he sometimes carried a little blubber around the middle – perhaps to offset the emaciation of his ladies.

And Mack wasn’t doing this against her will. She was enthusiastic about the work. She got creative about it. She loved being Raniere’s slave. Groveling to him.

“I love you Master (kiss-kiss)” is how she responded to the asshole’s emails.

Pathetic and disgusting. But this wasn’t just some weird kink she was into. No, she was deep into criminal conspiracy. The faithful lieutenant of sex-trafficker, racketeer, and fraudster Raniere. She was the one in the trenches doing the work he was too lazy to do himself. She recruited. She ensnared. She blackmailed. She invented the degrading “assignments” intended to break the spirits of these attractive young women. And she did it in the name of female empowerment!

All this came out at trial. Not accusation, not allegation. It’s absolute undeniable fact.

Mack should serve 20 years for sex trafficking. It’s only by the good graces of Moira Penza and the prosecution team that she isn’t.

Moira Kim Penza did not have a high opinion of Keith Raniere, but she went easy on Allison Mack.

Yet “Kevin” and his fellow dead enders BLAME Penza. That shows how back-asswards they’ve got everything.

Still, despite the light sentence Mack is done for. The disgraced former actress will never work again. Oh, she can get a job at Wal-Mart. Live in some shitty apartment or rented trailer. But she will be forever deeply in debt. Anything she inherits when her rich parents depart this mortal will go to her creditors.

Good. Why should this nasty ex-convict have a nice life? She has incurred a debt she can never pay off.

So no acting gigs for her, not even doing voiceover. No invites to Smallville cons. Her name is mud.

There was a time when I thought Mack could pull off the sorrowful victim act. Blame Raniere for it all.

She the poor woman. But #MeToo is a spent force. Amber Heard saw to that.

Mack is well and truly fucked. Good!