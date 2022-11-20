Most GirlCrush Celebrities Ranked: Three Nxians in Top 1000

November 20, 2022
A thanks to one of our commenters for alerting us to this….

By Anna B. Mercury

Three NXIVM women made it in ManCrushes.com’s top 1000 list of hottie chick celebrities.

They are Allison Mack, Grace Park and Kristin Kreuk.

Kruek was the top hottie NXIVM chick, followed by Park then Mack.

Mack Is Still on the List

No. Thomas Sekera is not alone. The bush hiding peeping Tom from Cleveland is just one of  many who adore the former Smallville star turned DOS slaver and US prisoner.

Allison Mack still has fans, according to ManCrushes.com. [Mancrush].

The site ranks celebrities by online voting.

She was named one of the 200 Beautiful Blonde Women by their Woman Crush Wednesday bloggers.

Mancrush adds, “Allison Mack is straight. She is a sexy and fabulous woman. Men love her. She has blonde hair. Scroll down and check out her short and/or medium blonde hairstyles & haircuts.

Mack is currently serving a three year sentence at FCI Dublin in California, based on her conviction in the NXIVM case for racketeering.

Mancrush advises to “Never be ashamed of having a crush on Allison Mack.” 

Other NXIVM Women

Grace Park is also on the Mancrush celebrity list.

According to Mancrush, she ranks No. 541 among the Most Girl-Crushed-Upon Celebrity Women, and ranks 790th among all celebrities on the Top Celebrity Crushes list.

That ranks her more than 150 ahead of Mack.

Mancrush adds, Park “was named one of Top 100 Most Beautiful Multiracial Celebrity Women by our Woman Crush Wednesday bloggers.

“Grace Park is straight. She is a sexy and fabulous woman. Men love her. She has black hair. Scroll down and check out her slim body, short and/or medium black hairstyles & haircuts.”

Keith Raniere appeared with Grace Park in a series of videos no longer available online.

Kristanna Loken NXIVM Beauty

Mark Vicente and others believe Keith Raniere is the father of Kristanna Loken’s son Thor.  Loken has not identified the father.  She was and perhaps still is a NXIVM follower.

Mancrush writes:

“Kristanna Loken ranks No. 5,058 among the Most Girl-Crushed-Upon Celebrity Women, and ranks 14,877th among all celebrities on the Top Celebrity Crushes list.

“Kristanna Loken is BISEXUAL and is pretty “gay”. Just a friendly reminder: don’t be ashamed to admit that you have a crush on her. She has blonde hair. Scroll down and check out her slim body, short and/or medium blonde hairstyles & haircuts.”

What About Kristin Kreuk?

Kristin Kreuk ranks the highest of the NXIVM women.

Still, it might make the chivalrous Kreuk follower, Sultan of Six. angry that Kristin Kreuk ranks only No. 244 among the Most Girl-Crushed-Upon Celebrity Women on the Top Celebrity Crushes list.

She’s No 1 to him.

Yet Sultan might be buoyed that Mancrush named Kreuk one of the Top 100 Most Beautiful Green Eyed Women, and among the Hottest Canadian Women by their Woman Crush Wednesday bloggers.

The website should give Sultan some hope by reporting that “Kristin Kreuk is straight. She is a real woman.”

So what’s an unrequited lover to do? Mancrush says: “So you have a girl-crush on her? Go ahead and check out the pictures below — so hot! She has dark brown hair. Scroll down and check out her slim body, short and/or medium dark brown hairstyles & haircuts.”

Ah, Sultan, look but don’t touch.

If Sultan is depressed about her ranking, he can change that. The website has “Two Ways to Vote her Up!”

1. Hit the “Tweet” button at the top ↑
2. Tell us “why you have a crush on her”

Who’s Tops on This List?

Here are the top 20 ranked women on the crush list:

1

Selena Gomez
Actress, singer
13,889

2

Miley Cyrus
American actress, singer
12,060

3

Kim Kardashian
Entrepreneur, model, actress
9,250

4

Rihanna
Singer, songwriter
7,925

5
Taylor Swift
Singer and songwriter
7,703

6

Kristen Stewart
Actress
6,959

7
Emma Watson
British actress
6,058

8

Nicki Minaj
Trinidadian, Tobagonian, Rapper
5,523

9

Megan Fox
Actress
5,322

10
Demi Lovato
Musician, philanthropist, and actress
4,850

11
Nina Dobrev
Bulgarian-Canadian actress and model
4,423

12
Marilyn Monroe
American actress
4,362

13
Jennifer Lopez
Entertainer
3,868

14
Miranda Kerr
Model
3,853

15
Lindsay Lohan
American actress and pop singer
3,444

16
Victoria Justice
Actress
3,350

17
Adriana Lima
Brazilian fashion model

3,346

18
Jennifer Aniston
American actress
3,278

19
Sophia Loren
actress
3,242

20
Cheryl Cole
English singer & television personality
3,156

 

Nicki Has Not Gotten Credit

Mancrush ranks Nicki Clyne low because of the few people voting for her.
Mancrush writes: 
“Nicki Clyne ranks No. 14,635 among the Most Girl-Crushed-Upon Celebrity Women, and ranks 40,232nd among all celebrities on the Top Celebrity Crushes list.

“Nicki Clyne is straight. She is a real woman. So you have a girl-crush on her? Go ahead and check out the pictures below — so hot! She has red hair. Scroll down and check out her slim body, short and/or medium red hairstyles & haircuts.”

But there is something she or Clare Bronfman can do. Buy votes.

Yes, for the low price of just $1 per vote, she can rise and become a NXIVM hottie.

Currently Nicki has 84 votes. For $1500 which buys 1500 votes she can surpass Allison, Grace and Kristin Kreuk, who has 1248 votes and rank in the top 150. She can break into the top 10 for $5,000.

You can use Paypal to make payments.

And Sultan, this is your chance to do more than talk.

For $14,000, you make Kristin Kreuk the hottest, most crushed-on celebrity in the world.

 

