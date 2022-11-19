Suzanne Destroys Raniere, Followers, for Being the Biggest Assholes Ever for Daniela’s Two Years in a Room

Daniela is a Mexican woman who remained alone in her bedroom at her parent’s home in Half Moon, New York, for almost two years. She stayed in her unlocked room from 2010-2012.

She testified Keith Raniere declared she had an ethical breach because she kissed another man.

Ben Myers around the time Daniela kissed him.

Kissing a man was an ethical breach, because she was in Raniere’s harem. She said he told her she could not leave the room until she healed her breach.

What made it a crime?

Daniela was an illegal alien at the time. With the family’s help, Raniere withheld Daniela’s ID and other essential documents. The crime was document servitude and was a predicate act of Raniere’s racketeering.

She stayed in the room until she decided to leave and return to Mexico in February 2012.

Raniere’s supporters believe Daniela is to blame. They say Raniere did not want her to stay in the room for more than a weekend.

Raniere was the community leader to which all her family had a membership. He was 50, and she was 22. He had sex with Daniela, her elder sister Mariana and her younger sister Camila. All of them were in his harem, and none of them were permitted to touch another man, let alone kiss one.

Mariana was Daniela’s older sister.

The Raniere supporters say, “Well Daniela agreed to this relationship.”

Daniela did not tell her parents about Raniere’s sex with her and her sisters. All three sisters kept that from their parents. Daniela testified it would have done no good, since Raniere had made everyone believe she was a liar. Her sisters, Mariana and Camila, would have said lied about having sex with Raniere.

A young woman spent two years alone in a room. She wrote 1000s of letters to him. She was trying to find ways to appease him, combat him, or do anything, defiant or not, but wasting years of her life.

A good man would have said after a week. “This is not working. We must find another way to try to help her.”

If he wanted to help her, he would have told her parents, brother, and sisters, “She has to leave the room. This is not healthy for her.”

Instead, Raniere would win this “battle of wills,” as he described it to Suneel. He was going to teach her a lesson.

One day Daniela cut her hair without his permission. Lauren Salzman testified Raniere wanted more punishment. He allegedly said, “now she will have to stay in the room until her hair grows back to the length it was.”

That would take years.

They were enemies. He was her teacher. He said he loved her and told others he was doing this for her good. There was a young human female in that room, and her mental and physical health was declining. Yet, all he cared about was keeping her in that room until she “healed” her “ethical breach.”

Now 10 years later, Raniere is in a cell in USP Tucson.

As Daniela wrote letters to Raniere, he is writing affidavits to the court about his abuse.

Nicki, Suneel, Eduardo, Marc and Michele are good people. Danielle Roberts – a doctor. Or Brandon Porter, another doctor, are good people. They will tell you how bad it is for Raniere in the SHU in prison.

They could tell you – two years in a room without sunlight, exercise, or human company. That’s bad for the health. But not for Daniela?

With that background, let us hear from Suzanne.

By Suzanne

The DOS die-hard slaves are trying to normalize Daniela’s confinement.

Foisting the blame on her parents, even though Keith is recorded touting both shunning in general and shunning Daniela specifically.

But let’s say reality doesn’t exist, and those recordings don’t exist. And it was Daniela’s parents…

How the fuck did anyone else ever go along with that?

If a stranger to me was a 24 year old girl confined in a room in my community, I would call authorities.

Why didn’t anyone ask for a wellness check?

Daniela stayed in a room for two years in her family’s townhome in Half Moon NY.

A 24 year old woman is being kept from going to a doctor, a dentist, or mental health professional? For about 2 years?! No one in the community goes to authorities and reports Daniella missing?

No one does an exhaustive search to find out what happened to this young woman from another country who is now disappeared from their close-knit community?

These same cult dead-enders are always moaning and groaning about Keith being isolated.

Keith has access to lawyers. Keith had visitors all day everyday on the weekends. Keith is allowed phone calls. Keith was allowed email. And snail mail. Doctors have seen Keith.

Daniella had nothing. She didn’t even have a prison bed, she slept on the floor.

How could anyone know that a 24 year old woman was being kept in a room with a blacked out window in a neighboring condo and not get her help?

Absolutely despicable and just repulsive to try to normalize that kind of abuse by the Dossier Project slaves

These loyalists to Keith are so out of touch with reality that they believe other human beings will say, “Oh okay, it was her parents who decided to keep her in a room with no contact, no outlets whatsoever, no mental or physical doctors overseeing her, no contact with the outside world or ever leaving the room. Oh okay, then that’s fine.”

Are you fucking for real? Idiot cult followers.

It was validating to hear Nancy Salman state that all community members who wanted a close relationship to Vanguard were “jealous of one or more of the three sisters, Daniela, Camila and Mariana”.

Camila by MK10ART.

It supports the suspicion that a lot of the animosity toward Camilla and the callous dismissive attitude about the insane abuse heaped on Daniella comes from a place of competitiveness and envy.

Daniela is gorgeous. Frank described her as fashion model level beautiful. And Daniela is a genius. Keith wanted her around all the time.

Camilla, Nancy described as “everyone’s favorite.” Young, adorable, smart, and clearly Keith wanted to own her.

Mariana, who is routinely described as lazy, lived with Keith and ends up having the baby Keith promised to so many other women.

Keith Alan Raniere

All the other female cult followers (and some male) were doing literally anything and everything to get Keith’s approval, time and attention, and these sisters had it. And in a tragic irony, at least two of the sisters did not want it and were punished for wanting a different life

In Camilla’s texts with Keith about the lifetime slave vow commitment and other potential slaves, Camilla strongly says she wants “anyone other than Nickii” Clyne to be in their lives that much and forever.

Nicki Clyne

It’s clear Nicki Clyne has a personal problem with Camilla. Daniela too. Camilla probably felt that hot jealousy seething out of Nicki Clyne back then.

Keith pitted people against each other and used triangulation, and loved to have his followers competing for him.

The dead-enders have tried to cast a dated and misogynistic tale of “a woman scorned” narrative on some of the abuse victims of Keith Raniere.

Why can’t the same lens be turned on the dead-end women’s motivations now?

Who’s to say they are not just deeply, deeply vindictive and jealous of these beautiful and intelligent women who did not want Keith when the dead-ender slaves themselves wanted Keith so badly?

You know what’s ” greedy”?

Needing to fuck an entire family of sisters.

Not being able to wait until one of the sisters was the legal age of consent.

Insisting on close-up spread labia photos of every woman you know. And a child.

Wanting your initials seared into every woman’s pubis. Fraudulently.

MK10ART

Those are the acts of the greedy man Keith Alan Raniere.

That doesn’t even get into enumerating the millions and millions of dollars Keith squandered from the devoted woman who followed Vanguard, the dwarf king of Clifton Park.

That Keith directed Daniella’s family, Lauren and Karen, and surely others, to keep Daniella all alone in a room with nothing but a mat on the floor and a blacked out window to slowly lose her mind with no medical care is an indisputable fact.

In addition to the under oath testimony, there are emails where there are actual recordings of Keith instructing the shunning of Daniela and her prolonged isolation.

The room where Daniela stayed. For almost two years, she lived in this room. Her family brought her meals.

It doesn’t matter who was there at the time. It matters that that information has been out there for years, and Danielle Roberts continues to support Keith. When combined with lying to women about the brand and searing Keith’s initials into their flesh, Danielle Roberts is either a complete sadist or just supports one. Either way, that’s not someone who should be practicing medicine.

Danielle Roberts sees nothing wrong with Daniela being in a room alone for two years. She sees plenty wrong with Raniere being in a prison for two days….