Suzanne’s Three Critical Points – Danielle Roberts Not Keith’s Partner and Is Nancy the Most Ignorant or Biggest Liar

Suzanne is back and has a hard time agreeing with Kevin and others that Danielle Roberts is a victim. It was suggested Danielle was a business partner of Keith Alan Raniere. Suzanne tore into that. She does not quite buy into the concept that the long-term low-cal diet is medically supported.

By Suzanne

Business Partners? Nonsense

Keith Raniere was Danielle Roberts’ business partner? LOL.

Danielle has his initials burned into her snatch. Danielle made graphic pornography for this cult leader.

Danielle danced outside his prison cell like a Manson girl. Danielle gave life-ruining blackmail to this grandmaster of DOS slaves.

Danielle Roberts performs for Keith Alan Raniere

Danielle Roberts doing a forearm stand, as part of her yoga practice.

Danielle bikini-clad in Fiji

No matter how you try to spin it, this is not just Danielle’s business partner LOL

Maybe you’ve been in ESP too long to understand that that’s not how most business partnerships work?

You cannot be anyone’s partner in anything if you are their slave and are blackmailed.

By definition, that’s not an equal relationship. Danielle’s business partner LOL! You dead-enders are too much.

Danielle leads an exercise class AKA exo/eso

Danielle in a bikini that covers her brand.

Why was Danielle branding her business partners initials on her vagina?

Why was Danielle lying to women and burning her business partners initials on to other women’s vaginas?

Why was Danielle’s business partner blackmailing her sexually and otherwise?

Why was her business partner lying to her about the entire structure of the Master-Slave organization that Danielle was an enthusiastic participant in? And still supports?

Dead-Enders are constantly trying to reframe reality, but anything in person can see right through it. You can’t be partners with someone if you’re their slave

Doctor Danielle’s Diet for DOS Slaves Not Healthy

Every doctor who does not want to lose their medical license will advise people not to go on a starvation diet unless they are under a doctor’s care.

Were all the women starving in DOS under Dr. Danielle’s medical care? Not everyone can just go on to a starvation diet.

There are so many factors. And not eating while you’re basically asleep does not count as a starvation diet. Waiting a few hours after you wake up before breakfast and then embarking on a normal caloric regiment has absolutely no relation to the extreme prolonged everyday starvation the dos slaves were doing, and why their hair was falling out and why they stopped getting their periods and suffered severe physical and mental consequences from actual starvation.

Comparing the DOS slave practices of total starvation and caloric restriction over many years, and having to ask somebody for permission to eat, and a non-slaved person routinely stops caloric intake after dinner and waits a little bit in the morning to eat breakfast, or just not comparable in any way.

The most important factor is that in the second description, the person is responsible for their own medical, physical, and health food.

If you have a master telling you what weight you should be, and making it about your appearance, and some kind of weird sacrifice and discipline, and it has nothing to do with your actual health, and most importantly, you’re being blackmailed into doing it that has nothing to do with the person who chooses to fast from time to time for their own reasons. And again, all changes in diet, especially extreme, are always recommended to be discussed with a personal medical physician, who can look at your overall health picture and underlying conditions that you may or may not have medical history.

A Word on Nancy Salzman Ignorance

Nancy Salzman is a sterling example of why attorneys advise clients not to give interviews. She pretends to not know anything about Keith’s sexual exploits, but in the next breath she talks about having to manage all the women who are having relationships with him.

It would have been great to get Ivy to issue a rebuttal to Nancy.

Frank should repost the letter Ivy wrote about Nancy for her sentencing. Nancy was culpable in all the weird stuff controlling various women. Weighing Ivy everyday? In her underwear?

Nancy even admits she knows that Keith promised a baby to a wide range of women. How could she possibly feign shock that he had sex with all those women?

How else does Nancy think a baby is made? And how could Nancy be surprised Lauren was also promised a baby if she knew that was part of Keith’s MO?

If you knew a man acted like that toward women, how could you ever feel comfortable with your daughter hanging all over him and being so close to the guy? Likewise, if you knew Keith was such a prolific predator of women, why would you let the community believe he was a renunciate?

And how could you ever let young girls be around him hanging all over Keith?

Nancy is far more culpable than she is trying to portray herself.