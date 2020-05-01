Sultan: Stop Hurting My Adorable Kristin Kreuk

Sultan of Six is a man possessed with an ideal. That ideal is actress Kristin Kruek.

Since at least 2011 he has been her most ardent online defender, posting comments in her defense when anyone criticizes Kreuk about her role in Nxivm.

Sultan was incensed by a recent post, Kristin Kreuk Should Write Letter to Judge in Support of Allison Mack Prior to Mack’s Sentencing and wrote a rebuttal to it.

While Sultan has never met Kreuk and will likely never meet her, and she may or may not know of his actual existence, he continues to defend the lady of his dreams.

By Sultan of Six

First of all, this [below] was not a tweet. It was a statement that Kristin Kreuk released through Twitter and Instagram

.

Frank Report Is the Problem

Frank Report wrote, “Following Keith’s arrest on March 26, 2018, probably sensing she would be named in media stories, she issued one carefully worded tweet.”

Either you, Frank, have a very poor memory or you are trying to rewrite history and gloss over your less than noble conduct.

In November 2017, [five months before Kreuk’s statement] Susan Dones gave an interview to Hollywood Life talking about Kristin introducing Allison to NXIVM.

Frank you were even quoted in the article talking about how her boyfriend (who you don’t bother to name) joined first and then brought Kristin in.

Also 20/20, you know the national news program on ABC, had a whole hour devoted to NXIVM in December 2017, and mentioned Kreuk, Mark Hildreth, and Grace Park as former members.

Kreuk Made Her Only Statement About Nxivm to Refute Frank’s Lies

Kreuk may have released her statement after Raniere’s arrest on March 26, but I think it was also to refute the bald faced lie you told to the New York Post on March 28, that she was in the inner circle and recruited sex slaves.

Sarah Edmondson and other cult members backed up Kreuk’s statement. Edmondson defended Kreuk and explicitly refuted your lies as well.

Edmondson wrote, “For the record, my dear friend @MsKristinKreuk was never in the inner circle of #NXIVM. She never recruited sex slaves and has been out since 2013 before shit got weird. She is a lovely person who should not be dragged into this mess. Thank you. #Cult #DOS #freedom #TRUTH”.

Her statement was also supported by Laura Vandervoort, the Smallville cast member who Allison Mack actually tried to recruit into the sex cult.

Kreuk’s previous [Twitter and Instagram] statement also does everything you say she should do, although it may not be in the hyperbolic, hysterical fashion with which you often make your pronouncements.

She said she didn’t know about anything bad or illegal in Nxivm.

Now maybe you think she’s not being truthful because you are projecting and haven’t exactly been truthful when you claim you didn’t know about anything bad when you were living in the community and talking for hours to the sex-slaving, evil psycho Vanguard and eating, drinking, and strolling daily around with his criminal, brainwashed harem henchwomen Nancy Salzman, Kristin Keefe, and others.

But if you are going to say things like, “I don’t think Mark [Vicente] or Sarah [Edmondson] knew much of the secret underbelly of Nxivm,” you come off as hypocritical.

And let’s be honest and admit that no matter what she does, there will always be some who refuse to believe anything.

Look at Edmondson. She wrote a book and has done countless interviews and there are still some on here who claim they don’t believe she didn’t commit any crimes or at least know about any being committed.

As for Mack, maybe Kreuk hasn’t said anything about Mack because she doesn’t have anything good to say anymore?

What’s that your parents tell you, well OK obviously NOT YOU, but “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

No One Else Is Defending Allison Mack, so Why Should Kristin Kreuk?

You say you’ve talked to lots of former members, but unless I’ve missed it, I don’t recall you quoting anyone saying anything close to Allison being a kindhearted, truly loving person.

Someone you claim to know called Allison a “narcissist and disgusting human being.”

Before you decide based on Allison being white or superficially friendly to you in passing, that she deserves this over the top, unabashed support, maybe you could ask India or Nik or Catherine or Sarah if Allison was a truly kindhearted and loving person.

Personally, I think the ones who were impacted the most by Allison deserve to have their voices heard and given more weight than someone [Kreuk] who left how every many years before and, so far as we know, was not impacted by Allison’s actions.

You said Allison and Lauren were the ones who deceptively edited Sarah’s tape and released it.

You’ve written about Allison attempting to groom and/or recruit underage girls and knowing about Keith having sex with them but you think Kreuk should ignore all that?

Kristin Does Not Support Mass Murderess Phoolan Devi

Making a documentary about an historical figure doesn’t necessarily mean the people involved agree with or condone everything that they did. That Phoolan Devi went on to become a member of parliament before being assassinated makes her an interesting person to explore. Just like a year or years from now, if people make documentaries about Raniere or Mack, that doesn’t mean they condone what they did.

****

A Couple of Points About Sultan’s remarks:

By Frank Parlato

In the Hollywood Life story Sultan mentions, not all of my comments were quoted. I recall mentioning Kreuk’s boyfriend, Hildreth, but Hollywood Life did not think he was an important enough actor to name for their audience.

Sultan brings up an interesting point that I had not considered before: “Kreuk may have released her [Twitter and Instagram] statement … to refute the bald faced lie you told to the New York Post on March 28, that she was in the inner circle and recruited sex slaves.”

I would not agree I told bald faced lies to the Post.

However, the headline for the Post Alleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women: witness suggest Sultan is right.

I did not tell the Post that Kreuk recruited sex slaves for DOS. I did tell them she was used to recruit women that later became sex slaves.

Kreuk was used extensively for recruitment by Nxivm recruiters. Her name was always mentioned in pitches to potential students of Nxivm. Some of those women got sucked into the devious and evil part of the cult.

As the Post’s article correctly states, using me as a source, “Kreuk….signed up [for Nxivm], but got out before female acolytes began getting forcibly branded with cauterizing pens.”

I was quoted, “’Kreuk had come first, sometime around late 2005, early 2006,’” said Frank Parlato, who first broke the story, in June, of women being forcibly branded as part of the ­NXIVM ‘sorority.’

“’Kreuk brought in Allison’ soon afterward, said Parlato.”

The Post writes, “’Lana’ [Kreuk] and ‘Chloe’ [Mack] went from starring in the popular, sugar sweet CW series [Smallville] to starring as ­Raniere’s top sex-slave recruiters, said Parlato.”

However, to reiterate, I never told the Post that Kreuk actually, knowingly brought in sex slaves.

Here is my quote: “’Allison was used, as was Kristin, as a lure to bring in other women because of their celebrity status,’ he said.”

As for Kreuk being in the inner circle, when I was there [2007-08], Kreuk was available for Raniere and Nancy Salzman whenever they demanded, just like any inner circle woman.

That does not mean Kreuk was sleeping with Raniere nor involved in the branding or blackmailing of women.

My quote to the Post was: “’Kreuk was also in the inner circle, but branding was a later addition to Raniere’s abuse of women,’ Parlato said”.

As for Kreuk not knowing about anything bad or illegal, that is quite possible.

When I was close to, or knew almost everyone in Nxivm in Albany, I did not know of anything bad or illegal.

Sarah Edmondson sums it up nicely when she says Kristin “got out in 2013 before shit got weird.”

I got out in 2008, and while I think things were weird right from the start of Nxivm, the cult was good at keeping it a secret.

Maybe Kreuk could have taken a brave role in the take down of Nxivm, a role more like her persona on TV and aligned with her virtue signalling persona. But lacking bravery is not a crime.

Perhaps Kreuk is better served by being silent about her role in Nxivm.

There are some who point to Kreuk’s Girls By Design as evidence that she was involved in seedier parts of the cult.

But I have not gotten any evidence that Kreuk was involved in recruitment of underage girls for Raniere. I have not received any evidence that Kreuk was a criminal coconspirator in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.

She may or may not have slept with Raniere. I have never heard from anyone who told me she did. I have been told by several of Raniere’s women that they believed she did not.

