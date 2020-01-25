Sultan and Kreuk-Buster Battle It Out Over Kristin Kreuk

Before anyone gets mad at me – let me explain that this is a compilation of comments made by Sultan and an anonymous commenter I like to call Kreuk-Buster.

The order of the comments and replies may not be exactly as they were posted, but I think readers will get an idea of their respective positions.

Instead of posting them as comments, I made this into a little conversation, as if Sultan and Kreuk-Buster were together discussing their respective views on the marvelous and extremely talented taxpayer-funded Canadian actress, Kristin Kreuk.

By the way, you might notice some racism on the part of Kreuk-Buster, and I have left that in because I feel that this debate needs to presented accurately. I don’t condone racism against any race, but I understand it exists and every race gets some and dishes some out. And if you have traveled around the world you know it is true and not at all limited to America.

In addition, a word of explanation is necessary. Kreuk-Buster and others on this blog have suggested that Sultan of Six practices excessive masturbatory rites {onanism} while delighting in the thought that Kristin Kreuk might be his winsome lady. There is no evidence to back up this speculative claim. Neither has Sultan denied it. But some people refer to Sultan of Six as Sultan of Spank, or the Mad Spanker.

Finally, to illustrate the post, I have chosen some random pictures of Kristin Kreuk from the internet that purport to be authentic. Some could be photoshopped, [i.e. placing Kreuk’s head on someone else’s body.] AnonyMaker knows about these things. I don’t. I’d be happy to hear his or anyone’s opinions on the authenticity of the photos.

I had written about Kristin Kreuk in my post New MK10ART Paintings of Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Others Reveal More of the Dark World of Nxivm as follows:

Frank: Kristin Kreuk is an interesting character in the Nxivm story. She managed to escape in time to avoid prosecution. She seems to have been a little distant from the worst crimes of the group. She was used as a recruitment tool by the cult and she refused to fight against the cult or even be forthcoming about her role in the cult after the fight was over.

Perhaps all of that is excusable but her constant virtue signaling – and her trying to pretend she is really like the woman she plays on TV – a brave, crusading lawyer, who takes on the big criminals without regard to her reputation or safety – annoys some readers.

Sultan responded to me:

You wrote, “Kristin Kreuk is an interesting character in the Nxivm story”? But only to you, Frank, and the anti-liberal right.

She’s not interesting to the government authorities (and hasn’t been for a long time) or any alleged victim who has filed a legal or publicly known grievance against her due to her association to NXIVM because they don’t exist.

Alleged virtue signalling isn’t a crime. It would even be low on the moral spectrum of sins if it was considered one. The worst a virtue signaler does is call people to a claim of virtue but not act upon it themselves for the non-benefit to only themselves. They aren’t even causing others to become victims.

She’s also an actress by trade. Her job is to assume a character while filming or on stage. She is not her character. She may possess some attributes but not others of the character, all, or none at all.

I suppose if she played a character that was a nun who called people to Christ she could be considered a virtue signaler since she doesn’t do it in real life, but that wouldn’t really matter to you.

Virtue signalling is only important to you because it can be repeatedly used to negatively tie her to NXIVM for what is most important to you: to constantly reflect your distaste for her refusal or unwillingness to join in your fight which she didn’t need to be a part of because she wasn’t a victim and did nothing illegal or wrong while she was a part of something she thought was doing good at the time.

Before I could answer, Kreuk-Buster entered the debate, referring to Sultan of Six as the ‘Mad Spanker’.

Kreuk Buster: Kristin Kreuk SHOULD be interesting to government authorities. I think they haven’t looked hard enough. She is the underage girl procurer of Nxivm. And a big thanks to the Mad Spanker guy (a fan) for keeping her name from disappearing from this blog. Put a damn sock in it Spanky.

Sultan: You first culter.

Kreuk Buster: You have no idea what you are talking about.

Sultan: I know more about what is being talked about than you.

KB: What do you know Sultan-Spank? You are a stalky masturbator. You have zero information to share about the cult activities of the one you would let poop on your face.

SS: That’s why you cry lame insults in the comments whenever your pathetic attempts to engage in an argument eventually crap the bed.

KB: Wrong, but you spank in your empty bed!

SS: You’re a whiny bitch loser. You cast bigoted and other types of slurs, and constantly use the lame bullying and gaslighting techniques of the sociopath that you are.

KB: Must someone be in the same zip code to call you a Paki? This blog will do, Abdul.

SS: You’re one to talk about someone having “low testosterone” as you anonymously cry in the comments section of this blog. “Boohoo, Kristin virtue signals.”

KB: She sure does Spanky!

SS: You are always complaining, “Boohoo, Kristin is a coward.”

KB: She sure is Spanky!

SS: “Boohoo, Kristin has no breasts and ass.”

KB. LOL What the fuck? But… She certainly does not have breasts and ass Spanky!

SS: “Boohoo, SOS owns my ass in everything,” that’s what you are saying.

KB: You don’t even own your own testicles, Spanky. Kristin Kreuk does! Hahahaha!!!

SS: So now you’ll cry about white knighting, “libtards”.

KB: Okay!

SS: And cast other types of slurs.

KB. Like Paki, poo-face and cuck, right?

SS: And constantly use the lame bullying and gaslighting techniques of the sociopath that you are.

KB: Heeeerrreeees Johnny!

SS: It’s more like “boohoo, I wish Kristin got sucked deep into the cult and was in as much trouble as others.”

KB: Sure Spanky! You are desperate to believe your dream spank left NXIVM in 2012/13 because you are desperate to believe your creepy email to her daddy “saved” her! HAHAHA! You know that seeing as she was still in the NXIVM cult, taking classes and spending money in 2016, you are not her brown knight savior! That must be a real kick in your little brown sack!

SS: You think you can virtually shout somebody down.

KB: You think masturbating to Kristin Kreuk will make her wear a wedding hijab for you.

SS: You couldn’t even say the shit you say about the “cowardly” Kristin to her face.

KB: Where’s she at?

SS: That’s how cowardly you are. Pathetic.”

KB: Go on Spanky!

SS: That’s why you cast stones hiding behind your virtual wall to not expose your many weaknesses.

KB: Weakness, as in your non-dominate spank-hand!?

SS: Your balls–if they even exist–are as tiny as little marbles.

KB: Go on Spanky!

SS: And yet you stalk me on the Internet.

KB: No Spanker, you show up on the Frank Report and the whiff of cumin, turmeric and third-world pre-cum, combined with your robotic Asperger’s speech sticks out like a boner in yoga pants! You don’t have a life.

SS: You never had one.

KB: Yet you still waste your weak life force on this woman who does not care if you exist or not.

SS: Why do you care? It’s my life. It’s my choice to do what I want with it. I’m not here to live by your God-awful standards.

KB: Your candle blew out a long time ago Spanky, if it was ever lit in the first place.

SS: You never had one.

KB: You made your spank-nest, now you must lie in it! Yeah! That’s it Spanky! Your here to worship a small breasted/assed woman (your words) who would not even fart at you, but through you like you weren’t even there!

So this is the kind of white hot anger that can emerge between two internet commenters who do not know who the other is. It is like road rage but happily it occurs behind a keyboard and not a wheel.

At the root of it is Kristen Kruek?

In part. Sultan is determined, as if he made a life vow, to defend Kristin Kreuk who, from all accounts, he has never met . She may not even know of his existence.

If she does, I would think she would want him to go away, for the more he defends her, the more people like Kreuk-Buster fire back and the more Kreuk remains relevant to Frank Report.

What the reason for his obsessive defense of an actress he never met and likely never will meet, is not clear. It could be a mental disturbance that needs psychiatric attention, or, on the other hand, it might be harmless, unrequited infatuation, harmless in itself, of a man with perhaps no woman in his life and with perhaps a little too much time on his hands.

Or perhaps Sultan, to give it the best construct, is a crusader for justice. He thinks Kreuk is being unfairly tarnished and does his part to bring justice in the world. He may not be particularly attached to Kreuk. He might simply find her a worthy topic to defend – against the injustice of being unfairly criticized – without any concern about her as a person. Like a hobby or a bit of social justice warfare.

If Kreuk was not around, needing to be defended, he might take up someone else, without attachment.

On the other hand, if Sultan is a mad spanker, and he cannot find a woman, and has wasted years of his life spanking while imagining a woman he will never spend a moment in life with, then perhaps Kreuk-Buster might be the remedy to his excessive onanism.

Sultan might have a chance at a real woman and not be a lifelong spanker [if he is] and a lonesome loser [if he is] if he forgets about Kreuk and seeks a compatible woman. A life mate. Perhaps she will not be quite as attractive or famous as Kreuk, but she might admire him and be willing to spend the time of life with him, something Kreuk is not prepared to do.

If this is the case, if Sultan is a mad spanker, and wastes, as Kruek-Buster accuses him of wasting, his life force on an impossible dream, than Kreuk-Buster is really Sultan’s very good friend in disguise.

“Go and spank no more,” Kreuk-Buster is saying in effect to Sultan.

As for Kreuk-Buster, he makes some good, amusing points, but he seems to let his underlying – I guess we must call it “racism” – get in the way.

I toyed with the idea of editing out all the references to “brown skin,” “Paki” “poo face” etc. but then I thought it better to keep it in — as more honest journalism.

For that is what this is: We have published many stories about Kristin Kreuk and her role in Nxivm. And it gets reaction and a lot of clicks and I do like clicks.

Yet this post is not really about clicks and not really about Kristin Kreuk either.

It is about people, people on the internet, who do not have to disclose their real identity, debating, and how they debate, and how they seem to hate over something as trivial as an actress they never met.

