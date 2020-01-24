New MK10ART Paintings of Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Others Reveal More of the Dark World of Nxivm

MK10ART has offered many exquisite paintings and sketches of the deep, dark and ugly world of Nxivm. She publishes her work on Instagram and has offered it freely to readers of Frank Report.

Her work has helped illustrate – often as no photograph or words can do – the concepts and disturbing stories that have emerged surrounding one very mean and dark man and his often equally dark supporters.

Here are some of MK10ART’s newest works – with comments from her Instagram page, some of which are quotes from stories on Frank Report. These are followed by my comments if any.

Painting of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Keith Raniere is housed.

The MDC is a human hell hole, which somehow the American people think it fine to pay for. Prisoners never see the outdoors. Sometimes they are there for years. It is used mainly for people who are awaiting trial. But there are also prisoners serving out their sentences and others who were convicted and awaiting sentencing. Raniere has been there since April 2018.

That means that before he is assigned a permanent prison, he will have likely spent two years without getting one ray of sunshine, rain or fresh air. He lives in a moldy, malodorous, confined place where it is almost always either too cold or too hot.

Of course, it is easy to want Raniere to be punished, but consider, of the 1600 people being detained there, about 1400 are awaiting trial. That means they are innocent under the eyes of the law.

There are 1400 innocent people treated to ruthless and inhumane conditions. Not all of those people will be convicted. Some are likely to be innocent and some of these, despite being innocent, are likely to be convicted.

We have a reckless criminal justice system.

****

#Nxivm DOS slave/master #LaurenSalzman testified about #keithraniere training her how to whip slaves properly.

Lauren said, “When we failed a readiness, they had been taking paddlings. So we were to paddle each other with a piece — a leather strap, you know, naked butt for our readiness failures that we were doing… Keith Raniere [phone] called into a meeting where we were paddling each other for our failures and we were taking penances for the readiness failures but then it became any item on our minute list with any of our projects or any of the things that we had committed to do that we were failing at we were taking paddling for, so we would take our naked picture and then everybody would take the number of whips that … was commensurate with your failures and he called in and wanted to make sure that we were flicking our wrist hard enough or if you flick your wrist a specific way or if you really get the wrist into it, then it should really hurt and that’s what the paddling should be, it should be something that really hurts.”

Read more at https://frankreport.com/2020/01/04/relentless-collateral-staging-fake-crimes-standing-barefoot-in-snow-locked-in-dungeons-being-kicked-on-ground-paddled-welcome-to-the-insane-world-of-lauren-salzman/

***

This reminds me of a story told about Lauren.

One of her slaves said, “Lauren it is wrong to use paddles. It is cruel and inhuman to paddle women on their bare naked asses.”

“Yes I know darling, but it is necessary to teach them.”

“But why do you do it personally?”

“Somebody has to do it, love.”

“But you like it. You like getting out the paddle and making your slaves pull down their pants and underwear while you paddle them red?”

“Like it? Well yes, darling, of course, I do, wouldn’t anybody?”

The #Nxivm clubhouse (paid for by #ClareBronfman )– named Apropos – on 1475 Route 9 in Halfmoon NY – was used for years by Nxivm as a nearby gathering place for meetings. Clare recently sold it for $650,000 to the owner of a nearby liquor store.

The Apropos location was minutes from where #KeithRaniere and many of his followers lived in Knox Woods.

#ClareBronfman is facing more criminal charges while her sister #SaraBronfman is in France and runs a Nxivm school for children called Rainbow Cultural Garden. It’s methods are considered abusive by many.

https://frankreport.com/2019/10/18/apropos-sold-by-clare-bronfman-for-650000/

****

While Clare’s sister, Sara Bronfman, is set to get up to $200,000 for the sale of the Nxivm headquarters, Clare got the entire proceeds from the Nxivm clubhouse.

She also is getting a stiff prison sentence, while Sara remains in France refusing to return to the USA. Sara certainly was a coconspirator in the racketeering enterprise yet somehow the Feds have not only agreed to pay her money for the Nxivm headquarters, but failed to name her as even being part of the Nxivm inner circle.

Why is that?

“In the case of #KeithRaniere and the #NXIVM crime syndicate, federal law enforcement officials in the Northern District of New York (#NDNY) steadfastly refused to initiate any sort of investigation despite having been provided, by several individuals, with numerous details and documents regarding a whole raft of crimes concerning their operations – and despite the Times Union newspaper having published numerous award-winning articles about those same operations.”

Read more https://frankreport.com/2020/01/11/feds-refused-to-accept-proof-of-frank-parlatos-innocence-pushed-ahead-with-indictmen/

****

It is peculiar that the Northern District of NY, as well as the Western District of NY – DOJ – have gone out of their way to protect Raniere-Bronfman.

Thankfully, the EDNY was willing to go after the rascal and his clan. It might be that Raniere-Bronfman was just too big for the NDNY.

As for the WNDY, officials there were committed to indicting me – with Bronfman as a victim. They could not substitute victims or criminals. That’s not cricket.

Once they target someone, it won’t ever do to let the evidence get in the way.

Letter to #AllisonMack #Camila, #Danielapadila , #LaurenSalzman , #LoretaGarza #MonicaDuran , #nickiclyne , & #RosaLauraJunco – You May Have Been Poisoned By Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere – Get Hair Tested Now!

“so many of the women who had lived with #KeithRaniere had contracted some form of cancer. That included Pam Cafritz (renal cancer), Barbara Jeske (brain cancer), Kristin Keeffe (cervical cancer), and Karen herself (bladder cancer). Four other cats who lived in the same household at 3 Flintlock Lane also died of cancer.” Read more https://frankreport.com/2020/01/17/letter-to-allison-mack-you-may-have-been-poisoned-by-sex-cult-leader-keith-raniere-get-hair-tested/

****

I hope that the women who were close to Raniere get tested. I believe the results will not be pretty.

“Raniere Loses All Rights to Nxivm, First Principles, Judge Rules

January 18, 2020

Well kids, we don’t have to worry about #KeithRaniere coming after anyone for revealing the top secret Nxivm tech.

It no longer belongs to him. He has no standing to sue you anymore. Reveal away!

He does not even own his claimed 10 percent of First Principles – the company that owns the #Nxivm tech.”

****

Keith Alan Raniere has not fared well in federal court. He keeps losing, starting with his liberty. He is never likely to get out of prison and if we live long enough we will read the report one day that former cult leader Keith Raniere has died in prison.

Is #KristinKreuk a Hypocrite?

“Her condemnation of Harvey Weinstein, and her advocacy of Lorena Bobbitt, and the India mass murderess, Phoolan Devi – who schemed the slaughter of 21 men, some of whom were possibly innocent – without a trial – on her word alone that they raped her – show that Kreuk has fixed social justice ideals and is prepared to Tweet them out to the world.

Some have thought it a tad bit hypocritical of actress Kreuk, who was a longtime member of the sex-slaver cult, #Nxivm, [she was a coach, not just a student], to condemn Weinstein for abusing women but saying not a word about the man she endorsed for almost a decade – #KeithAlanRaniere Raniere – who certainly rivals Weinstein in his abuse of women.

While #KeithRaniere raped women and girls, Kreuk never once brought her “take the law in your own hands” doctrine – the kill or dismember a rapist or abuser – without a trial- advocacy against Raniere.

****

Kristin Kreuk is an interesting character in the Nxivm story. She managed to escape in time to avoid prosecution. She seems to have been a little distant from the worst crimes of the group. She was used as a recruitment tool by the cult and she refused to fight against the cult or even be forthcoming about her role in the cult after the fight was over.

Perhaps all of that is excusable but her constant virtue signaling – and her trying to pretend she is really like the woman she plays on TV – a brave, crusading lawyer, who takes on the big criminals without regard to her reputation or safety – annoys some readers.

In the Nxivm story, she is pathetic, not an evil creature, in my opinion. Could be there anything more pathetic than an actress who plays a woman of courage, who has no courage herself? Isn’t having courage more important than fame and wealth from acting as if you had courage?

Without courage, life is not worth living. In this respect, Kreuk is pathetic and hollow. And that has been the point when I serve her up as an example. Not that she is evil but that she is weak. And weakness, I believe, is the greatest torment. It must be worse if you are famous and to overcompensate for her cowardice when it really counted – the fight against Nxivm – when she hid, not unlike Raniere in the closet – by virtue signaling.

Is Kristin Kreuk a hypocrite? I don’t think so. She is just a frightened little child who had not the guts to be a woman and admit her role in a criminal organization which he helped build.

“#KeithAlanRaniere has a chance at winding up at the ADX super-max facility in Florence, Colorado.

He cannot be sentenced to a low-security camp. Anyone with a sentence of more than 10 years must serve their time in a maximum-security prison.

The question is does he go to a maximum-security prison somewhere in the Northeast – or for his own safety and the safety of other prisoners – to the ADX supermax US Penitentiary in Colorado?”

***

It is one of the obscene cruelties of the US that prisoners are put at ADX and for three long years where they cannot speak or touch or be with any other human being. For three years, they are left alone in a small room with no entertainment, no chance to grow, learn, or be happy.

There world is measured in pain or dullness. Mind blotting dullness and then of course the inevitable insanity.

The only concession to any kind of humanity is that they get out for one hour per day to go to another room – a little larger concrete room –where they can exercise and see some indirect sunlight.

Imagine if you could not see, touch or speak to another human being for three years. Where you food is delivered to a cage and you do not see or speak to the person who brings it.

Could you bear it?

Was Allison Mack poisoned by her #Nxivm master Keith Raniere? ” so many of the women who had lived with #KeithRaniere had contracted some form of cancer.

That included Pam Cafritz (renal cancer), Barbara Jeske (brain cancer), Kristin Keeffe (cervical cancer), and Karen herself (bladder cancer). Four other cats who lived in the same household at 3 Flintlock Lane also died of cancer.” Letter to #AllisonMack #Camila, #Danielapadila , #LaurenSalzman , #LoretaGarza #MonicaDuran , #nickiclyne , & #RosaLauraJunco – You May Have Been Poisoned By Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere – Get Hair Tested Now

***

Yes, Allison should get tested. Perhaps she will. If she tests positive for poison, I doubt she will announce it to the media.

Once upon a time, an actress named #NickiClyne quit her TV acting job to be what she thought was #KeithRaniere ’s only secret sex slave.

But wouldn’t you know – he said that to all the girls.

When she found out she was not his only slave, the lady was wroth but began to realize it was her “issue”. She wanted to be the only woman he “owned,” which was selfish.

Nicki then realized that as long as she was his number one slave, she could bear it.” Read more on Frankreport.com

****

Nicki seems to be holding steady as a ardent follower of Keith Raniere. But if she thinks he is getting out any time soon, she is certainly delusional.

And this may be the case. Nicki may be insane. Truly mentally ill. She would not admit it, of course. She would not admit that she left a good acting career behind to become a slave and fool for a madman. This is part of her disease.

And it would be part of her disease that she could not admit she could be wrong, and that she threw away years of her life and is now waiting for Raniere to be released, which will not happen.

Allison Mack was unwilling to believe also. Then she got arrested and had to cool her heels at her parents’ house for a year. Then facing prison, she finally admitted that Keith had deceived her.

Would she be just as Nicki is now had she not faced prison? I would say yes. Both Allison and Nicki are mentally unwell. Maybe they were always insane, or maybe Raniere, with Nancy Salzman and others, helped lead them there.

The question is can they ever be cured?

