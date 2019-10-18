Apropos Sold by Clare Bronfman for $650,000

The Nxivm clubhouse – named Apropos – on 1475 Route 9 in Halfmoon NY – used for years by Nxivm as a nearby gathering place for meetings – was sold for $650,000 to the owner of a nearby liquor store.

The Apropos location was minutes from where Keith Raniere and many of his followers lived in Knox Woods.

Nxivm’s main teaching facility in Colonie was a good 15-20 minutes drive away.

The building is 6,000 square feet and sits on a 1.5 acre site with a parking lot.

However, when Nxivm [with Bronfman money] bought the vacant building – it had formerly been an Italian restaurant named Romanos, it required substantial work.

It is estimated that Nxivm [Bronfman mony] spent several hundred thousands dollars remodeling the property and bringing it up to code.

Of course they lied and Nxivm has used the property for years for classes and training.