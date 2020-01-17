Letter to Allison Mack – You May Have Been Poisoned By Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere – Get Hair Tested Now!

Editor’s Note: In conjunction with my work on “The Lost Women of NXIVM” documentary film, I hired a forensic scientist to test the hair of Karen, an inner circle member of Keith Raniere’s harem, in order to determine if there was any reason to believe that she may have been poisoned. The results of that testing indicated that Karen’s hair had extremely high levels of bismuth and barium – two substances that have been associated with a variety of cancers.

After thinking about his situation some more – and after conferring with others that are familiar with Keith Raniere – I have concluded that Allison Mack and other first-line DOS slaves may all have been subjected to the same conditions and treatments that led to the elevated levels of bismuth and barium in Karen’s hair.

The following is an “Open Letter” to Allison Mack – and other women – urging them to get tested as soon as possible in order to determine if any of them were also poisoned.

The Sun also has a story on my letter : https://www.the-sun.com/news/261528/sex-cult-allison-mack-poisoned-nxivm-leader-testing/

*****

Dear Allison, Camila, Daniela, Lauren, Loreta, Monica, Nicki, & Rosa Laura,

I know the past couple of years have been very difficult for all of you.

To begin with, Keith Alan Raniere – the man who was your Master and also the Grand Master to all the other members of DOS – was grabbed away from you at gunpoint by the Mexican Police back in March 2018 and unceremoniously deposited at the Mexican/U.S. border.

Once he crossed over to the U.S., he was immediately arrested by the U.S. authorities – and rushed back to Brooklyn, NY to face a variety of felony charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY).

Although Keith had assured all of you that he would never be investigated – let alone prosecuted – by federal authorities, it turns out that he was only partially correct.

While it was true that he had essentially attained “total immunity” in terms of investigation or prosecution by federal law enforcement officials, it appears that his protection was limited to the Northern District of New York (NDNY).

So, it must have come as quite a shock to you – just as it did to Keith – to find out that EDNY officials did not have to honor the immunity he had been granted by NDNY officials.

Now, I’m afraid I have another matter that you will also find quite shocking: you may have been poisoned by Keith or one of his underlings.

I know that your first instinct will be to reject this notion out of hand.

So, let me explain to you why I believe it may be true – and why I think you need to arrange to be tested for possible poisoning as soon as possible.

To begin with, you’re all familiar with the fact that Keith tends to be repetitive in many of the things that he does.

He only eats certain foods (At least that was the case until he was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center – where he now eats just about anything he can get his hands on).

He likes his women to be skinny and with longish hair – and their pubic areas to be ungroomed.

He likes to look at crotch shots of women’s vaginas – and the closer the better.

He likes to be the center of attention.

He likes his followers to obey his every command – and never to challenge his authority or opinion.

He likes to punish his enemies by suing them into oblivion.

You get the idea.

Well, as part of my background investigation for the Investigation Discovery (ID) documentary film entitled “The Lost Women of NXIVM”, I met with Karen U, a woman who had lived with Keith for almost 30 years.

During the course of my discussions with Karen, we talked about the fact that so many of the women who had lived with Keith had contracted some form of cancer.

That included Pam Cafritz (renal cancer), Barbara Jeske (brain cancer), Kristin Keeffe (cervical cancer), and Karen herself (bladder cancer).

Four other cats who lived in the same household at 3 Flintlock Lane also died of cancer.

After I pointed out how unusual it was for there to be such a “cancer cluster”, Karen agreed to provide me with a lock of her hair so that I could have it tested for poison residue. The hair sample was taken from some locks of hair that Karen had cut off many years ago.

The test results were shocking to the scientist who did the testing – and to all the other medical personnel who have subsequently reviewed the findings.

The general consensus was very clear: Things like this don’t just happen randomly. Karen likely ingested something that contained bismuth and barium.

For more information about bismuth toxicity, read HERE. And for more information about barium toxicity, read HERE.

As it turns out, the four women who contracted cancer while living with Keith also found the situation to be very suspicious – and raised questions about it to Keith.

His response was a classic Keith dodge: He told them he had been informed by one of his shadowy investigators that Edgar Bronfman – the father of his primary financial supporters, Clare and Sara Bronfman – had been trying to poison him for several years. He told them that they were simply “collateral damage” to those attempts by Edgar.

Once each of the four women was diagnosed with cancer, Keith advised them to eschew regular treatments from oncologists – and to, instead, turn their medical care over to him and the since de-licensed Dr. Brandon Porter.

Two of them – Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske – did just that. They both died without ever having received appropriate medical care. Both women left their seven figure estates to Keith.

The other two – Kristin Keeffe and Karen – both sought more traditional care from oncologists. They are both alive and well today.

I suppose all this could just be the result of a lot of unconnected coincidences. But that seems very improbable.

Almost as improbable as many of the attendees at Vanguard Week 2016 being felled by some sort of gastrointestinal illness – except, interestingly enough, that Keith and the other members of his inner circle never got sick. By the way, it was also Dr. Porter who was in charge of handling that outbreak.

And let’s not forget that Keith was a self-proclaimed scientist. And he spoke quite often of poisoning being the modern way of assassinating people.

In addition consider the mysterious case of the later Suzanne Kemp, who also got cancer after she made her seven figure will out in favor of Keith Raniere.

So Allison, Camila, Daniela, Lauren, Loreta, Monica, Nicki, & Rosa Laura – please take my advice and arrange to have yourselves tested for possible poisoning as soon as possible.

If you can’t afford to have this testing done, please contact me – and I will make arrangements for you to be tested at no cost to you.

I know your first instinct will be to deny that Keith could ever do anything like this to you – especially since you were his first-line slaves in DOS.

But, trust me, Keith has always played the long-game – and he knew for certain that he was eventually going to have to replace each of you as you got older and less interesting to him from a sexual standpoint.

I doubt that Pam or Barbara ever thought that Keith might be the cause of their illnesses.

And look what happened to them.

Yours truly,

Frank Parlato

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

