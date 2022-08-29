Smallville Writer Arrested – Mental Illness Forced Philip Levens to Beat 3rd Wife

This time Levens is on the receiving end of criminal charges.

Levens’ lawyers sought a mental health diversion program that allows dismissal of the charges and sealing the record “as if it never happened,” if certain conditions are met.

Among the mental illnesses permitted for diversion, Levens had to be diagnosed with either bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].

It took six months and two therapists to find that Levens had PTSD and qualified for diversion.

Levens completed psychotherapy treatment, took all medications as prescribed, completed a 52-week domestic violence treatment program, and paid all fees to the court-approved therapists.

The program director for the Batterers’ Intervention Program, Jim Gordon, Ph.D., wrote of Levens:

Very involved, taking good ownership of what happened and how to NOT have it happen again. Good interaction. Our program is geared toward the perpetrator learning improved communication skills and ways of dealing with conflict and interaction.

Levens also completed a PTSD treatment program.

Samantha Persoff, LCSW, SEP, wrote:

Philip has been receiving weekly sessions every week since October 6, 2021, and has attended diligently and punctually. He has completed nearly six months of weekly sessions during which he is exceptionally engaged and actively participating in treatment. During the course of treatment, using the modalities of Somatic Experiencing, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, and Psychoeducation, we have addressed issues of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He has made significant and measurable progress and seems to have developed effective tools to cope with his PTSD, both now and should other symptoms emerge in the future. There has been a reduction of PTSD symptoms, and he has been able to implement these tools as other life stressors have been encountered.

Leven’s diversion termination and dismissal hearing are set for September 13, 2022, before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Burghart.

A protective order is still in place to safeguard his wife.

According to the protective order, Levens may not “harass, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), follow, stalk, molest, destroy or damage personal or real property, disturb the peace, keep under surveillance or block movements of” Stotesbery-Levens.

The court required Levens to surrender his guns.

During the pendency of this case, Stotesbery gave birth to the couple’s first child. The couple live together.

After completing the treatments, Leven’s attorneys asked his case be sealed.

They argued Levens’ records “contain sensitive mental health and medical information that should not be part of the public record.”

The Assistant DA prosecuting the case, Heather L. Meyers, is not opposed to sealing the records, despite Levens’ history of domestic incidents with his previous wives.