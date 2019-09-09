MeToo Hollywood Screenwriter Philip Levens Rumored to Have Beaten Wife Into Miscarriage 

Frank Report is writing a series on Philip David Levens, the pro-woman, Hollywood screenwriter who wrote the first three seasons of Smallville. He also has written for many other TV shows and pilots for shows.

Levens recently married actress Carolyn Stotesbery, a staunch supporter and close friend of Hillary Rodham Clinton, and women’s rights.

Prior to that, Levens was married to Kassandra Levens – who he successfully placed in jail.

Since Kassandra has been released from jail [2013], Philip has been successful in keeping Kassandra from seeing their two children, ages 12 and 10. She has not seen them in person for more than 5 years.

By court order, Kassandra is only permitted to speak to her two children three times a week for 10 minutes each time on Skype. But Philip often makes the children unavailable via Skype so that the mother, Kassandra, is often deprived of even seeing the children on Skype.

I have long suspected that Philip is the guilty one here. I am keeping an open mind, of course, and have invited Philip to comment on the record — something which he has declined to do so far.

But he certainly won round one with his wife – Kassandra.

After allegedly beating the ever-living daylights out of his wife for years, in 2012, she ran away to hide in a domestic shelter. She claimed not only that he beat her up but that Philip was also molesting their daughter. There is a social worker’s report that suggest he did do it, but he was never criminally charged.

That may be because Philip hired a man named Gary Mazel to get Kassandra to agree to “murder’ him. Of course it was a ruse, a plot, Philip devised to get his wife and mother of his children arrested.

It worked- not that Kassandra actually ever solicited Mazel to murder Philip – but it worked well enough to get her – a possibly innocent woman – arrested.

Philip wanted Mazel to tape her, but Kassandra never said she wanted to harm Philip on tape even once. Maybe it did not matter.

Philip was close friends with the creator of the TV show, the Closer – James Duff – whose police connections in Los Angeles are legendary.

Duff’s show is said to hire – and for big bucks – LA police detectives as consultants. And LA detectives making that kind of money are not ungrateful, it is said.

Philip had his own connections too. His long time attorney and close friend, Marci Levine, has a brother who happens to be the Deputy LA County DA in charge of target crimes.

Then there is Philip’s other buddy, LA Police Detective Barry Tellis, who went to Philip’s wedding to Carolyn. He also handled the arrest of Philip’s former wife – Kassandra. [That’s what friends are for.]

Between Duff, the Levine siblings and Det. Tellis – Philip did not need a tape recording of Kassandra. All he needed was the guy he hired – Mazel – to say Kassandra solicited him to murder Philip.

Even that was not easy.

Mazel had to be beaten up himself, he said, plus paid handsomely and also threatened with another crime for which he would go to prison – before Mazel was ready and willing to testify [perjure?] against Kasandra. But the jury did not know all this.

At Kassandra’s trial, the jury never found out the facts – that Philip hired Mazel and that Philip was not at all afraid of Mazel murdering him [how could he? He hired Mazel].

The jury never heard secretly recorded tapes made by Mazel of he and Philip [suppressed by the prosecution] that would have shown the jury that Mazel was trying hard [and failing] to set up Kassandra.

The jury never heard the conversation between Mazel and Kassandra’s attorney, Mark Overland, where Mazel claims Kassandra is innocent and was set up by her brutal, but well-connected husband, Philip.

The reason for this was that Mazel was facing another felony crime [also being handled by Det. Tellis] and the plea deal Mazel got from the LA DA [under Darren Levine] seemed to have been tied to the condition that Mazel [perjure?] testify that Kassandra solicited him to murder Philip.

He perjured himself [or testified] that it was so.

The jury did not believe Mazel entirely. They did not believe that Kassandra actually solicited Mazel to murder Philip. But – because perhaps so much evidence was withheld from them – they did convict Kassandra on solicitation of Mazel to do Philip bodily harm.

The entire case hinged on Mazel testifying [perjuring himself?] that she solicited him to do so. [There was no other evidence.]

Mazel got off with no prison time for his felony and Kassandra served 13 months in jail. [By the time the trial ended, she was released with time served. She did not make bail thanks to the solicitation to murder charges.]

Had the jury heard the entire evidence – including how Philip had hired Mazel and how Mazel claimed Kassandra was innocent until he was threatened by the DA to go to prison for three years himself – they might have thought differently about the case.

Also, what was not allowed into evidence was the extent of Philip’s alleged beatings of his wife.

It was brilliant. Philip is no dummy. He seems to have carefully set up the solicitation charge [with his friends in law enforcement?] so that, as in all cases of solicitation, a battered wife syndrome defense cannot be used.

The fact that Philip may have beat the living crap out of Kassandra 50 times or more could not be introduced as evidence – because this was solicitation – a premeditated offense.

Philip did his homework – before he hired Mazel to set up his wife Kassandra.

Of course, Kassandra may still be guilty. Even if Mazel tried to trick her into saying “hurt Philip.” While he was on Philip’s payroll, Mazel may have tried and failed 1000 times to get the dazed and beaten wife and mother to say it, but if she said it just once – “hurt Philip. Go ahead, ” then she is guilty as sin.

There is no evidence of this other than Mazel’s [perjured?] testimony. Just his word [and Philip claiming he was scared.] That was all the jury had to go on.

Right or wrong, Kassandra’s attorney advised her not to testify. And she did not. And the jury, with their limited information – said she was guilty of at least soliciting Mazel to beat up Philip. Not murder him, but beat him up.

Again, the entire evidence was just Mazel, his word. And the drama of Philip testifying how scared he was of Mazel and of his wife.

Of course, Philip was never in any danger. The jury clearly did not understand Philip was paying Mazel.

As for Kassandra, she thought Mazel was a new friend trying to help her escape Philip’s beatings and his sexually molesting their daughter, she said. As for the beatings – which never quite made it into the trial, there is evidence that Philip was a regular wife beater.

One time Kassandra got punched in the eye so hard that her eyeball had to be removed and replaced properly in the socket.

Philip said her eye ran into a doorknob.

On another occasion, police were called to the house because Kassandra claimed he beat her up.

But she did not press charges.

Philip said he was innocent and never touched his wife.

Once he was arrested for beating up his previous wife, Urdzula Paulina Levens – but after he was arrested for beating her up, she withdrew the charges. So none of this is evidence that Philip’s fists ever landed on his wives. And none of it made it into court.

Perhaps he never laid a hand on any woman.

The Story of Kassandra’s Big Lie

But there is a rather ugly story about Kassandra. Let us tell it – and let the reader decide if it could be true.

I cannot verify the truth of the story – I can only tell you it was said and repeated a number of times by sources.

It goes back to when the ill-fated couple first met. When Kassandra first met Philip, she lied about her age. Yes she lied.

She was a model – an aging one – and she and several models met Philip and his friend. They were going to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

And when one of the models [right in front of Philip] asked Kassandra how old she was, Kassandra lied and said she was 29 when she was really 33. This was back in 2004 .

She lied because she did not want to appear to be over 30. This was a dreadful lie. And poor Philip, thinking that Kassandra was only 29, started dating this 33 year old woman.

She was living in New York and he was in Hollywood and they began a long distance romance. Then he came to NYC.

Now Philip had lied too – but, unlike Kassandra, he had a good reason. He lied about not being married. He was actually married.

When Kassandra found he lied about his marriage, she was quite upset. She was not going to date a married man. She broke up with him.

Philip called her from Mexico and said he would leave his wife for her. He went off to work on a TV show called South Beach – in Miami.

He explained to Kassandra that his wife, Paulina [AKA Urdzula] was actually a brutal woman and he was afraid of Paulina who he said used to beat him up.

Philip said he was worried that Paulina would solicit someone to kill him. He was terrified and sometimes he cried openly about his fear of Paulina.

Kassandra believed him and did not know that Paulina was about 100 lbs. Philip was over 200 pounds and a steroid using muscle man.

Philip, a man of his word, left his wife Paulina when she took a trip to Poland. While she was gone, Philip moved out of their house and Paulina was devastated to come home and found he moved out and the relationship was over.

Philip explained his sneaking out of the house was due to Paulina being so violent. She would beat him up and he was afraid, he said, and fearful that Paulina planned to solicit someone to beat him up or maybe kill him.

Philip’s alleged diary, which came into the hands of Frank Report, shows Philip wrote of how he was glad he was physically stronger than Paulina and that he had the ability to beat her up. Philip wrote in this alleged diary that he enjoyed beating her up. He said it was like an aphrodisiac to beat her up. [Frank Report has not confirmed that this diary was actually written by Philip.]

Kassandra knew nothing of this at the time. She believed Philip was in mortal fear of his wife Paulina.

It is curious that Philip claimed the same set up – that Paulina was going to solicit someone to beat him up -or kill him – that he would later actually use on Kassandra.

But that is all water under the dam, so to say. Kassandra was convicted, not Philip or Paulina. And the law is the law – and most Americans know, or think they know, that the law cannot err.

After all, Kassandra had a trial and she was convicted, so she must be guilty. In America, innocent people are never convicted. And guilty people, even those with law enforcement connections, never succeed at putting their innocent spouses away. To believe otherwise, would be yo tear at the very fabric of our society and we must not do that. We must believe in law enforcement – if for no other reason than they assure us themselves of their sanctimony.

Things like the Innocence Project are cutting away at the fabric of society; for every time an innocent person who was convicted goes free because of DNA evidence – it lessens our faith in the perfection of our justice system.

Nevertheless, our little story continues — with Philip leaving Paulina, and dating Kassandra.

Kassandra truly believed Philip that Paulina was a monster. And so they began to be together and one thing led to another and Kassandra got pregnant. Philip was happy Kassandra was pregnant.

But here is the egregious thing Kassandra did.

Kassandra never corrected the lie she told her model friends in front of Philip — that she was 29. This woman was living a lie and poor Philip thought he had gotten a 29 year old woman pregnant when in reality he had gotten a 33 year old woman pregnant.

They went to Austin together on a trip – with Kassandra living this horrible lie.

Philip rented a speed boat and took Kassandra and another couple and their daughter out for a speedy ride. Philip drove the speed boat so fast that the little girl was reportedly in danger of falling off. At least that was Kassandra’s perception. Her body was so light that Kassandra felt scared and warned Philip she might fly overboard as the boat leaped and jumped at 80 mph.

She asked Philip to slow down.

Philip refused. He was having fun.

Kassandra, trying to protect the girl from falling off the boat, grabbed her and in so doing Kass,andra hit her head against the dashboard of the boat. Kassandra thought she had a concussion and Philip reluctantly slowed the boat down.

She asked to go to the hospital. But Philip decided against it. He realized, he said, that Kasandra was just a drama queen. She had already ruined a fun boat ride.

Sure, she had a bump on her head the size of an egg. But he thought she was only 29 and young women that age can get easily get over such head injuries without being a nuisance and spoiling a vacation with a lengthy visit to an emergency room – which in Austin, Texas can take hours. [She had already ruined the boat ride.]

It turned out Philip was right. It was just her delusion. Kassandra was fine the next day.

But then more trouble hit the unlucky couple. The next day, Kassandra was in the shower and Philip chanced to go through her purse. He found her ID and looked at her license. Imagine the poor man’s shock when he looked at her DOB and discovered she had lied about her age. She lied. She was not 29. She was 33!

Imagine how horrified he was. The woman who was carrying his first child – his precious seed – was not 29 but a much older 33 – an age when women can have a miscarriage, an age when a woman can give birth potentially to not as healthy a child.

It was bitter. It was devastating. Poor Philip, who was 35 at the time, realized this woman he was with was not in her 20’s but in her 30s!

And she was a liar.

Worse, so deceptive was she that she did not tell Philip – even while she was pregnant with his child – that she was a much older woman.

He took the ID and put it on the bed. Kassandra emerged from the shower. He pointed out the license. He called her a liar, a cunt and a bitch – names he felt she truly deserved for her awful deception.

Kassandra immediately knew she was the horrible one. She said she was sorry. She cried.

Philip realized words alone were not enough to undo the horror that had been done to him. He threw Kassandra across the room. She hit the wall and begged for forgiveness. She tried to hug him and while holding him tightly and weeping, she said she was so sorry.

Being held tight like this Philip knew just what to do. He punched her in the kidneys. He had a quick short punch that was effective. She fell right down and cried and begged him to stop. She knew she was wrong.

He knew she was pregnant.

He punched her again and again on the kidneys – good swift kidney punches. She remained for a time crouched on the floor. He lifted her up and pushed her across the room, then pulled her down on the floor wrestling with her.

He had certain advantages. He was 200 plus pounds and she – she was a model – even though she lied about her age – and weighed 128 pounds. Philip easily pinned her down. Then he let her get up.

She cried and begged his forgiveness. But he was too upset to forgive. This poor man had lost everything he dreamed of – a truthful woman who would carry his child. She was just another terrible woman like his wife Paulina.

Kassandra realized she was entirely in the wrong, She kept begging him to forgive her for lying. Lying – as if this crime could ever be forgiven.

Philip looked hard at Kassandra. Looked at the belly of the beast and with deadly accuracy, Philip punched Kassandra hard right smack in the stomach. One good swift powerful punch right to her belly. She crumpled over and fell to the floor.

It was over. He taught her a lesson. Philip sent her home. She went right to the airport, beaten and dazed, but realizing it was her own fault.

She went home regretful that she had lied. And a few days later, she had terrible cramps in her stomach. She went to the hospital. Before she did she called Philip and said she was feeling vulnerable and that she was going to the hospital.

Philip said he could not be bothered. He had broken up with the liar– the little liar. She went alone and the doctors informed her she lost the baby.

About a week later, Philip showed up at her door. He was crying, saying he was sorry about her miscarriage- but those things do happen. He decided he would forgive her and wanted to get back together again.

Generous Philip was willing to let her back and forgive her for her terrible lie.

Kassandra believed everything was indeed her fault. And the woman – who would later go to jail, thanks to Philip, went back with him and later they married. About three years after her beating that led to her miscarriage, Kassandra had the first of their two children, a daughter. Then two years after that she had a son.

Philip, it is said, [and it may not be true] was careful, when he beat her when she was pregnant, not to punch her in the stomach, which [if true] shows the discreteness and intelligence of this successful Hollywood writer and women’s rights advocate.

Now some of you might ask why Kassandra – why any woman – would stay with a man who beats her? I cannot answer that. But it is no secret that many women do. They take blame themselves or they overlook it and take the bad with the good.

They sometimes are stuck in circumstances they cannot escape. But in Kassandra’s case – if the story of Philip’s numerous beatings are true – she had a way out in the beginning. Even though he beat her up and possibly caused a miscarriage [if the story is true] she went back to him.

Maybe she is to blame. Maybe she is partially guilty.

Still there are some who will say that, despite a woman coming back again and again for the masochistic torture of domestic violence, it still does not justify the sadistic beating of a woman.

I cannot explain why, if Kassandra was really beaten by Philip, why she came back for more. But, if the story is true, she did.

I will leave it for experts in this field to explain how such a thing can happen, if it could happen.

But come back she did and they had two children, which Kassandra cannot now see except on Skype – three times a week for 10 minutes – when Philip lets her.

A lot of time he just cancels, reportedly.

Now I firmly believe that a man cannot have good luck if he deprives the mother of his children the right to see her own children. Something bad is going to happen to that man. I don’t mean someone like Gary Mazel will go out and beat his ass up. No nothing like that.

Philip David Levens has created a seemingly successful life. He is married to a beautiful actress. He has big paying jobs to write for TV. He lives in an expensive home in Los Angeles and seems to be living the life that most Americans can only dream of.

For those who know about the case with his wife, he can tell them he was a victim of a very dangerous and scary wife, but he is after all, he can say, a survivor. So he has it all. He even has custody of his two children and the mother of his children cannot see her children – because of what she did, he can say.

He has the law on his side – manmade law. But I submit there is another law – a greater law – one that no one can break – not even Philip with all his connections.

It is law that, I submit, we all must face in its perfection. Philip won easily with manmade law. But who knows if karma [the simple inevitable result of our actions] is going to call on him sometime. Perhaps karma is calling through the telling of his story with Kassandra on this website. Who knows?

I have no malice toward Philip. I am sorry for him. He is living a life where the mother of his children has no right to see them – when he seems to have crafted the whole deceptive story that stole the children away from her in the first place.

If that is true, he is a monster.

But on the other hand maybe Philip is totally innocent and has nothing to worry about because Kassandra is the liar.

After all she did lie about her age.

