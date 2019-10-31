Did Los Angeles DA Inform Jury About ‘Hit Man’s’ History in Solicitation to Murder Philip Levens’ Case?

Frank Report is investigating a crime story that may have resulted in the real criminals getting off scot-free and an innocent woman going to prison, then losing the right to see her children.

I am referring to the case of Philip David Levens and his former wife and mother of his children, Kassandra Levens.

In January, it will be six years since she has seen her children, a girl, 12, and a boy, 11.

Readers know the story.

Here are some previous links to stories I have written.

In brief, Philip hired a thug named Gary Mazel to trick his wife into doing a hit on Philip – which Kassandra failed to consent to. Kassandra had fled from their home with their children because she alleged Philip often beat her and may have been molesting their daughter.

With the help of Philip’s law enforcement friends, they managed to Kassandra arrested anyway and charged with solicitation to murder and solicitation to do grave bodily harm to Philip. She went to trial and was convicted of soliciting Mazel to do Philip grave bodily harm.

Of course, Philip was never harmed. He hired Mazel in the first place.

Kassandra was convicted largely on Mazel’s likely perjorious testimony and by Philip testifying how frightened he was of being murdered by Mazel, the man he secretly hired. Though Mazel was a criminal and was the true instigator of the ruse, he was given immunity,

Much was not told to the jury including that Mazel wanted to testify that Kassandra was innocent – but was then charged with a felony and told by the prosecutors that he was going to prison for three years himself if he did not change his testimony.

Now we learn that Mazel was facing more than one felony charge when he was persuaded by Philip [and law enforcement friends of Philip’s] to put on the bogus act of trying to persuade Kassandra to kill Philip. Both of Mazel’s felonies were dropped in return for his testimony against Kassandra and the court sentenced him to take anger management classes.

A reader of Frank Report, who seems to have more than just a passing acquaintance with the case, offered this on the subject:

Guest View by Olga Jeezabel

So just look up Gary Mazel in Orange County court system. He was arrested and going to court for beating a guy up (NAMED PHILIP) and had a jury trial scheduled in the Orange County courts, that began before Kassandra was arrested and lasted well after she went to jail.

It is public record and mapped out quite nicely on the court viewer docket computer system (it may disappear very soon, I suspect).

Then Gary, just NEVER showed up for his OWN jury trial hearing in Orange County two days before Kassandra’s arrest and then POOF no jury trial.

Gary changes his plea to not guilty in Orange County for assault on a man named Philip, and all charges are dismissed against Gary (the judge and DA and all attorneys knew Gary couldn’t testify and have his testimony as evidence per the LAW, but that would be too trivial for the judge and jury to wrestle with so it was simply kept quiet.

And get this: the guy Gary is on TRIAL for beating up is named…..(Drumroll Pleeeeze): PHILIP.

Could it possibly be that the very guy Gary beat up and was scheduled to have a jury trial against solicited Gary to help him out with his own domestic nightmare?

I mean, come on, Philip was SUBSTANTIATED for child abuse in the DCFS courts just before this happened.

Can anyone say California Public records request for the LAPD to simply request the initial call or complaint that was phoned in or walked in to target crimes division to Darren Levine (Philip’s attorney’s brother] who ALSO NEVER INFORMED THE JURY OR JUDGE of THIS LITTLE FACT AND AGAIN IS THERE A STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS FOR FRAUD UPON THE COURT?

Truly I write here that the answer is no.

What event triggered a very delicate process to utilize taxpayer money and resources to arrest a mother? (and don’ even get me started on warrantless arrests and removals…..those nasty little buggers cost LA DA and sheriff department billions of dollars in settlement of civil rights cases each and every year) whose ex’s (Philip’s) attorney’s (Marci Levine) brother (Darren Levine) just happened to run the whole division of target crimes for LA DA office that diverted a ton of resources to arrest this woman.

Oh yeah and get this:

Detective Barry Tellis gave Gary Mazel his own personally issued work cell phone as an LA police detective and said, “go get some evidence for me to help close this case for us” and used this as evidence in her trial and the JUDGE allowed it.

I have no idea how or what a kangaroo court is, but it must be somewhere in the vicinity of the travesty draped upon this whole mess.

Are you kidding me? This couldn’t get any worse than a rehabbed script for a second go round of Knight Rider (I will Always LOVE David Hasselhoff.)

However, forensic electronic paper trails never disappear and yet not one simple subpoena or California records request was ever made to force the DA and LA police department to disclose the initial electronic response checklist that started this whole sad story and the following events that triggered the process flow (and trust me to max out on state money you want to embezzle from, you follow every process to the letter and check every box and not one jot nor tittle is wasted to GET THAT MONEY.)

It’s truly a marvel – with an electronic audit subpoena and ID log-in list, you can just see who logs on and off government systems and adds or removes information. This is known as altering government records. This is considered a felony and then you have no immunity to protect you from legal action taken against you when you were an official acting in your official capacity as a DA, as a detective, as a sheriff, as a judge etc. if it is found you altered the record to withhold exculpatory evidence.

You get the idea right? (Maybe just a little too progressive, although I have a feeling maybe the Closer [James Duff] will steal my case planning strategy for next season.

Was the jury informed about Gary’s ongoing jury trial in Orange County for assault of a man named Philip and that it was just suddenly dismissed after he testified against Kassandra?

Does that make him even eligible to be considered as a man that can provide testimony in a criminal hearing?

Was the jury made aware, or did the DA disclose this vital piece of information?

Rumor has it there is no statute of limitations for perpetrating FRAUD upon the courts.

Somebody better get Kamala Harris on the horn. Orange County DA – Los Angeles PD- Los Angeles DA -Hollywood- oh yeah and get this,

The Gambino crime family is involved…(not kidding) it’s a great, great, great script..

You can’t make this stuff up….not one bit .. facts are the facts and all are recorded in the eyes of our Lord.

And it literally takes 30 minutes on Google to piece it together like a 3+ year and up child’s jigsaw puzzle.

Ignorance is not a defense.

We will all answer to the God of Isaac Jacob and Abraham. And the satanic pedophile circus running around convicting mothers and stealing innocent children understands exactly this and that their time is short and they are already a defeated foe.

Eyes to see and ears to hear.

In Jesus Christ of Nazareth’s mighty name I pray.

