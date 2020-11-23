Mother Speaks Out! Cami, Dani, Marianna and Adrian’s Mom Tells Raniere What She Thinks of Him

Frank Report has been publishing the victim statements delivered at Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearing on October 27, 2020.

These are important to have recorded online and will form a part of the detailed review of this case that is forthcoming. As readers know, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. There were 15 speakers – 13 women and two men – at the sentencing hearing.

There were four speakers from the same Mexican family, whose six members – father, mother, three daughters and one son – were all part of Nxivm. They moved from Mexico to live in Albany to be closer to Raniere and make Nxivm a big part of their life.

Today “The Family” is in schism. There are two, the father and the eldest daughter, who are still loyal to Raniere. The eldest daughter, Marianna, has a son with Keith. The child is three years old.

Raniere had intimate relations with all three daughters. The youngest, Camila, has said, at the sentencing hearing, that this relationship began when she was 15. The middle daughter, Daniela, is well known to readers, for she was the woman who testified that she spent almost two years in a room in her family’s home, in solitary confinement, because Keith wanted her to heal an ethical breach.

Adriana, her mother, helped to reinforce Raniere’s plan for Daniela and, at one time, Adriana actually entered the adjoining room and went into solitary confinement herself to help her daughter heal her ethical breach, a breach that no one knew other than Daniela and Keith and was apparently based on the fact that Daniela desired a romantic relationship with a man other than Raniere.

Much has happened and much has been learned by the mother since Daniela left her confinement eight years ago, and since Camila returned to her side of the family (the anti-Keith side) – and now for the first time we will hear the mother’s voice in this.

We have already heard from siblings, Camila and Adrian.

The prior speakers were:

Camila

Sarah Edmondson

Mark Vicente

Ivy Nevares

Toni Natalie

Barbara Bouchey

Susan Dones

Kristin Keeffe

Nicole

India

Jane Doe/Victoria

Adrian

By Adriana

Your Honor, my name is Adriana. Thank you for the opportunity to read this letter to Keith Raniere.

Keith, your trial and the verdict handed down by the grand jury where you were found guilty all of charges, are a triumph of true love, a love that you do not know, a love that surrounded you for years and you never touch it.

The greatest crime that a human being can commit is to hinder, stop, manipulate and influence in a negative and deceptive way the spirit, the development and the expansion of the consciousness of another human being.

In your case, the majority of your victims are women. In this way, you raped and denigrated my three daughters, lying, manipulating and deceiving them as well as me, my son and their father. You have consciously committed this hideous, scandalous and inhumane crime and will consciously live accordingly.

Some time ago, I was afraid to leave my own existence. Immature and fragile, out of my center, is that I came to you in search of answers. I found with that, even imagining myself, lies, deceptions, manipulations, blackmail, perversions, malevolence disguised as empathy, compassion, consideration and true knowledge.

You wanted to eliminate me and my family. You separated us. You deprived me of my experience of being a mother. I was not there for my children, and I am really sorry. It is impossible that you can think about my pain of losing my family in life. You will never be able to restore it. It was required that I die in life to my fear and be reborn in love and truth in life to realize the monster that you are.

Also, it is true that in biology we are alike. There is a great difference between us. The difference that exists between those of us who believe in family, justice, love, evolution, development and you is that you do not harbor a minimum awareness of the self. But, on the contrary, inside you only harbor violence, lies, fear, loneliness and emptiness with an intense impulse to destroy all the beauty that surrounds you.

You, you are part — only part of the beast.

And that beast against justice that we, the human beings of this new humanity, enforce. You are the antithesis of love. Now you are who you have chosen to be by your actions. Even if you close your eyes, there is a justice and God exercises it through the Honorable Judge Nicholas Garaufis, representative of society, the prosecutors and the law.

How many years, Keith? 20? 30? Maybe you will spend your whole life in prison. Maybe.

Listen carefully to what I am now telling you, Keith: I, Adriana, being a human being, being a woman, a daughter, a mother of this new paradigm shift of planet Earth, I tell you that no matter how much they dictate to you, your sentence has no proportion to the damage you have caused to my family and dozens of other families. The true proportion will come with time, when you totally disappear from our lives, from our thoughts, from our interactions with friends and strangers, when someone mentions you and remembers you as the beast of darkness that you are and the pain of your actions will no longer exist in our hearts. Maybe generation will pass.

I already told you once, it is not from me that you have to ask for forgiveness. I already forgave you in my forgiveness. It is to them, my children. My children. And if you ever realize how you damaged them, you will fall to your knees and beg for forgiveness, each one. And maybe in this way you will find the return to your soul.

Three of my children have found the way back to their essence, as I have. My heart knows that the father of my children [Hector] and my eldest daughter [Marianna] will one day be themselves again and she will bring her son [Keith and Marianna’s son] into the family if she wants. I am certain that consciousness surpasses genetics [She is referring to the child being Keith’s son]. In this way, her son will be fine.

And in that consciousness, it is true that along with us, some women and men who experienced themselves in your hell will become more and more luminous in the action of living a more loving life with ourselves, that whenever we make a conscious decision to know who we are and what we want for ourselves, death does not exist.

Thank you, Your Honor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



