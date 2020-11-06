Toni Natalie’s Last Statement to Raniere: ‘A Genius? What a Joke!’

Frank Report is publishing the victim statements of all 15 people who spoke at the sentencing hearing of Keith Alan Raniere on October 27.. 2020..

The fifth victim was a woman who broke with Keith more than 20 years ago. Toni Natalie left her husband to join Keith in the early 1990s to be part of Consumers’ Buyline and stayed in his orbit until 1998 – just a few months after he started Nxivm.

She found out however that breaking up was hard to do. Keith never could quite forget her or leave her alone and she was on his hit list for decades. I may not agree with everything Toni has said, but I do know that Keith wanted her in prison. He offered me money for it and he offered others – sizeable sums if anyone could get her indicted.

This went on for years.

Toni attended I believe every hearing and the entire trial. Never missing a single day of the trial and she appeared at the sentencing hearing for Clare Bronfman and spoke. And now she got the last word with Keith.

After he tried to put her in prison for years, she got to address him for what is likely to be the last time – looking at him and feeling, as she must have felt, victorious. The man she said had tormented her for two decades was now seeing his last hopes for freedom die before him.

He fervently wanted her in prison and he is in prison and all that had to be decided this day was for how long.

Toni Natalie [l] heads to court to speak at the sentencing hearing of Keith Alan Raniere. India Oxenberg [r]TONI NATALIE

Thank you, your Honor. Today is October 27, 2020. On October 27, 1999, 21 years to the day, I was forced to file bankruptcy because of you. God has a sense of humor, doesn’t He — or She?

Then came years of relentless litigation, harassment, stalking, not just against me but against my family, and that didn’t end until after your arrest.

All I wanted to do was leave and be able to move on with our lives, but you don’t know how to let go of anyone, do you.? It was either fight back or die. I chose to fight, but at a very high price to me and my family.

Both my mother and father died weeks apart, thinking you were going to be putting me in jail. My brother John, you remember him don’t you, he fought very hard to stop you. He was right, you are the boogeyman.

I saw you and your Prefect [Nancy Salzman] for exactly what the world sees you as today, evil. Your goal was to break me and you failed. I’m standing here today to tell you, you didn’t break me. I’m stronger than you are.

In your desire to destroy, you destroyed yourself. Your obsession to control and dominate women, look around, Keith, it’s women who took you down.

My mother would say, in order for Keith to be with you he had to be normal, he had to try. Then you found Nancy, a person that checked all your Machiavellian boxes, your second in command. You’re lazy, Keith. You always had to have women around you to do your dirty work, you still do.

Your calling card, the smartest man with a 240 IQ, what a joke. But Nancy came with one of her own, the number two NLP [Neuro Linguistic Programming] expert in the world. Using her NLP skills to create your pandemonium. And she was willing to help you perpetuate all your ridiculous lies, such as you’re a celibate monk. A lie you and your inner circle wove into the fabrics of people’s beliefs for years. It’s the lies and the Bronfman’s money that created your cult kingdom.

Sending me gaslighting letters from Milton’s Paradise Lost, begging me to come back [Raniere sent Natalie various letters that alternately were pleas for her to return to him as his lover to threats of what would happen to her if she didn’t]. I was Lucifer, and you God. And when that didn’t work, you created a module [for the Nxivm curriculum, called] The Fall. I was the suppressive you used by name as an example that needed to be destroyed, and what people feared the most they would become.

You even stole that term [‘suppressive’] from Scientology. There is nothing original about you. It didn’t work. They [people who left Nxivm] woke up and they reached out [many contacted Natalie for she was known as Keith’s enemy]. You pointed them in my direction.

I said a thousand times, he doesn’t draw bad people, for the most part he draws good people that want to make a difference. No one joins a cult. As soon as they see the crack in the plate, they are gone. They have to be brave enough to look.

Everyone builds their own postulate world. For some people, it’s a real heaven; for other people a real hell. What does your world look like right now, Keith?

A genius, what a joke. You are diabolical, small man, a master manipulator. And now that’s over.

I ask this Court to sentence you to life in prison and put you in a place where you’re not allowed to have contact with the outside world or anyone. You need to be locked away as they locked away Charles Manson. As anyone can see, you and your flying monkeys [referring to his remaining followers] won’t stop until you’re gone.

The victims of your abuse should finally be able to have peace and closure. Do something decent before you die, Keith. Tell the Snyder family what really happened to their daughter [Kristin Snyder, who disappeared 17 years ago after being ejected from a Nxivm class in Alaska, after claiming Raniere had gotten her pregnant].

You’re dangerous and soulless. And it frightens me there are still people out there willing to do your bidding. The last thing you said to me was, “The next time I see you, you’ll be dead or in jail.” You were wrong, again, you’re in jail, and I pray to God that’s where you will die.

I want to thank this Court for their time.

End of Natalie Statement

The above statement is very likely the last message Toni Natalie will ever get to deliver to Keith Raniere. She said to Keith, “I ask this Court to sentence you to life in prison.”

The judge sentenced him to 120 years.

She said, “I ask the court to …. put you in a place where you’re not allowed to have contact with the outside world or anyone…. As anyone can see, you and your flying monkeys won’t stop until you’re gone.”

She was referring to Raniere’s followers who dance outside the prison, deliver affidavits to prosecutors and submit evidence to the court that there was witness intimidation and evidence tampering in the trial of Raniere.

Whether these followers have a sincere and valid cause or not, the judge, certainly not pleased with their efforts, may grant Toni’s wish and put Keith in a supermax prison that will very likely make contact with his followers extremely difficult if not impossible.

When Toni left the courthouse, she had the happy fortune to have the media spot her and chase her down the street for an interview. After telling Keith and the judge what she thought of him, Toni got in one last word to the public. Obviously she was pleased with the verdict.

As for Keith, he was inside, very likely in handcuffs and shackles, waiting to be transferred back to prison which might take some hours to accomplish.

Natalie was off to her hotel and dinner.

Raniere, once transferred back to MDC, would be subjected to a full body cavity search and then perhaps a late prison dinner of a baloney sandwich and an apple.

How did things change so dramatically for the Vanguard? He had it all — adoring women, students who regarded him as all-wise and some who literally worshipped him. He had all the money he could spend, courtesy of the Bronfmans. His inner circle doted on him and did all the work he required. He had the opportunity to have sex with attractive women around the clock.

He just had to take things to far. He felt he had to punish his enemies — and that included his former lovers. One of them, one of the first he sought to destroy was Natalie.

One has to think he miscalculated. So many former lovers grew to hate this man. Of the five Nxivm women who testified at trial, four of them had been to his bed: Sylvie, Lauren Salzman, Daniela, and Nicole. All of them painted the picture of a monster.

Of the 15 victims who spoke, nine of them were former lovers. They collectively painted a picture of a monster.

There were 92 victim impact statements filed with the court. Many of these also were former lovers.

It seems strange that a man who claims he was compassionate and ethical had so many women he once told he loved arrayed against him.

The argument was made, of course, that the women were to blame; that they were wrong, that they lied, and he was right. It seems strange then that the smartest man in the world would be so stupid about picking women.

Viva Executive Success!

