Susan Dones Blasts Toni Natalie as like ‘Scum of the Earth’ for Her Lies About Kristin and Kim Snyder!

This post, by Susan Dones, is in fact an open letter to Kim Snyder, the sister of Kristin Snyder – who went missing after taking a Nxivm class on Feb. 6, 2003 and was never seen again.

About two years ago, Toni Natalie decided to intervene with the Snyder family, offering to be their spokesperson and liaison with the media – to protect them from unwarranted intrusion into their private lives.

Behind their back, Natalie, according to numerous witnesses, Natalie lied about the Snyder family – in what appears to be an effort to block the media from talking to them – evidently so Natalie can tell the story herself in her book and podcast.

Her book, which was published last month, contained what the Snyder family calls a gruesome lie about the family. Toni admits it was wrong in her book but blamed it on her assistant, Chet Hardin and the fact checkers who work for her publisher, Grand Central Publishing.

Also upsetting to Kristin’s sister, Kim is that Toni, in order to keep people away from the Snyder family, told them that Kim was mentally retarded and had the intellectual and emotional capacity of an eight year old. This sparked something perhaps unprecedented in publishing – where an individual – Kim Snyder- actually sought to have published a piece – on Frank Report – which included her own writings – to try to prove that she is NOT mentally retarded.

Frank Report has published two articles on the curious role that Toni Natalie [who some are now calling Nata-LIE] has played in the lives of the Snyder family.

They are:

Snyder Family Condemns Toni Natalie for Lie She Told in Her Book About Kristin Snyder

Kim Snyder Tries to Refute Toni Natalie’s Claim That She Is Retarded – ‘It’s Important to Me’!

Now let us hear from Susan Dones – one of the most respected members of the ex-Nxivm community and a member of the Nxivm 9.

By Susan Dones

Kim, my heart goes out to you and your mom. You lost Kristin way too soon – and under the worst possible circumstances.

Toni Natalie, acting in a way I’ve only seen her and Keith Raniere do when they are dealing with other people, has made your family’s loss much worse. Taking advantage of your family by pretending she cared about Kristin is a trick right out of the Raniere/Foley “Con-game Handbook”.

Being a Navy veteran myself, I am so proud of you for the work you are doing for veterans. Toni Natalie wouldn’t know an honest day’s work if it smacked her in the butt and called her Sally, IMO.

I question whether Toni even has feelings for other people. If she does, she should be deeply ashamed of what she has done to you, your mother, and your family. Her recent actions are below the scum of the earth – and IMO puts her right at the same level as Raniere. He’d do anything to make himself feel important and that is exactly what she’s doing.

I met your sister during her first 16-day intensive (I flew in from Seattle to help coach the first five days). I met with her again when she was visiting the NXIVM Center in Albany after she finished that intensive and had visited you and your family (I was in Albany for a meeting).

Based on my observations and interactions with her, I do not believe there was anything unstable about Kristin either time I spent time with her.

I was shocked when I heard NXIVM say she had committed suicide. I never believed their story and, because I asked too many questions about the underlying circumstances, I often got yelled at by Nancy Salzman and told to stop asking questions.

There were several times during NXIVM training sessions that I saw Head Trainers being impatient with students who disagreed with them. I also saw numerous instances where the students were pushed too hard emotionally and not taken care of when they needed more help than the NXIVM staff assigned to the intensive were trained to provide.

As you probably know, I’m the one who exposed the tape of Keith Raniere saying he “had people killed for his beliefs”. Right away, I thought of your sister when I heard him say that.

My prayer for you is that Toni be exposed for all the lies she has told over the years – including the many that she included in her book.

Hopefully, Frank will continue to do just that.

Toni told me on several occasions that you were “retarded” – and if you need me to testify for you about that fact, I will be happy to do so.

Unfortunately – and as I have learned first-hand – Toni is one of those people who when caught in a lie will simply tell another lie. So, don’t ever expect her to acknowledge the lies she’s told about you – let alone apologize for them.

I pray your family can heal from Toni’s lies. And I pray that you will all finally find out what really happened to Kristin since not knowing must be the hardest kind of loss there is.

Toni doesn’t really feel sympathy for others – which is why she‘s added to your family’s loss.

Shame on you, Toni Natalie!

May those you’ve lied about file a huge lawsuit against you – and may your publisher file another one asking for all its money back.

I hope you rot in hell for all the evil things you have done to others.

