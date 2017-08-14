Sara Bronfman Returns to Clifton Park; Mexican Elite and DOS Slaves Forge Raniere-Style Swingers’ Club

The following comes from sources in Clifton Park, NY. If anyone named in this post [or any post on this site] feel they have been wrongly named, please contact me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com. I strive to report the truth.

I have published more than 50 names of “slave women” of DOS with this same proviso – contact me if I have published your name by mistake. To date, while several women have contacted me to say they were in DOS, no one has asked to have their name removed because they claimed they were not in DOS. Now it appears that some of the wealthy followers of Keith Raniere are engaged in what could only be described as an ESP “Swingers Club”, with the slave women of DOS being required to participate as part of the slave training. It is something a student considering paying substantial money to learn from Mr. Raniere should know. She should not get the slow boil of the frog. It is better for the prospective frog to know about the heat before she hops in.

Sources say Seagram heiress Sara Bronfman has returned to Clifton Park.

She reportedly bought a 10-bedroom mansion on Englemore near the mansion of Rosa Laura Junco.

Sara had been living in England with her husband, Baset Igtet.

He is said to have reluctantly moved to Clifton Park but is rarely seen with her.

“He is busy spending her money,” a source said.

Sara appears deeply involved with Rainbow Cultural Gardens. She is using her influence and wealth to recruit children to the school which teaches the wisdom of Keith Raniere. She often travels in the company of certified Rainbow Cultural Gardens teachers.

The first child in Rainbow was Keith’s son, although few knew about the child’s true heritage.

For several years, Keith lied to his followers and told them the little child taking the courses was an orphan.

His mother would not condone Keith’s lie – and others found out he was Keith’s son.

In 2014, she fled with the child, aided by the New York State Police. She said Keith was practicing dangerous experiments on the child and she feared for her son’s well-being.

In addition to Sara Bronfman’s return, Vanessa Huber, another DOS slave, has bought a $650,000 home in Clifton Park.

Alex Betancourt also is said to spending more time in Clifton Park. His gay lover Emiliano Salinas is also said to be planning to live near him. Emiliano is said to be bringing his wife.

Emiliano is said to be cast in the image of his teacher, Keith Raniere in terms of his ability to indulge in sex constantly.

While Sara Bronfman and her husband, Baset Igtet, are said to be spending little time together, this may not be because the couple has joined the swinging jet set at Clifton Park.

It may be that Baset may have misled her about the true state of his finances prior to the wedding.

While he may not have any money, he is good at spending hers, although not nearly as good as Keith Raniere.

Meanwhile, Sara is back in the fold. This gives Keith access to the inherited fortunes of both Seagram’s heiresses to use their money to torture the poorer women in his cult and try to punish his “enemies”.

The wealthy, on the other hand, are swingers in the most ribald sense.

The type to go to parties with nothing but a mask on.

Emiliano is married to actress Ludwika Paleta. They reportedly will live at one address. His gay lover, Alex Betancourt, is nearby. Ludwika has male lovers in the vicinity. Sara and Rosa Laura are close by as well.

Emiliano looks ready to cuckold some husbands in Clifton Park. He is already cuckolding his best friend, Michel Chernitzky, by having sex with his girlfriend, Jacquelin Ronay.

Emiliano may also reverse cuckold several wives as he has sex with their husbands.

He is far less discerning than his teacher Keith Raniere. He does not require excessive thinness. He does not require that they be female.

His sex partners can eat meat or garlic.

According to one source, Emiliano will “fuck any woman with a pulse”. But the egalitarian Salinas will also have sex with men. “He is every woman’s husband and every man’s wife,”, people who know Emiliano say.

The wealthy followers of Keith Raniere lead a secret and salacious life.

The rabble and the rank and file – bereft of the fortune of the the rich and idle and famous – are ordered about and funded also by Clare Bronfman.

if they are young and beautiful, they can be part of the sex club.

Keith has informed Clare that she will need to fund everything. It was her ethical breach that caused all the bad media coverage and caused people to run away from his ethical teachings.

Now, Keith also has Sara and her fortune – which makes the much less attractive Clare that much more unimportant. It is not clear what ethical breach Sara has committed but she will be asked to pay for it undoubtedly.

Curiously, many of the long-time students, women who are now past 40, childless and boy-friendless are getting little attention.

They work, and are bossed by Clare who controls the money.

Secretly, they hate her.

Alex Betancourt likes to entertain men in his bedroom.

Some of the less wealthy women are relegated to humble less salacious activities.

Some of the less wealthy women are relegated to more humble activities. But if they are a slave woman of DOS, they must be on call for sex duty as part of their training. Keith Raniere calls the shots for his slaves. They will have sex with whomever he commands.

The mansion of Rosa Laura Junco may be the scene of many clandestine meetings. He husband might beware of Emiliano coming by the back door.

The mansion of Rosa Laura Junco may be the scene of many clandestine meetings. Her husband might beware of Emiliano coming by the back door.

The Bronfman sisters are back together at Clifton Park. Clare has been paying for all of the teachings for several years. Now her sister is back to shoulder some of the burdens for Keith's constant failures. They are failures in the eyes of the world, but both sisters know he is the world's most ethical man.

The Bronfman sisters are back together at Clifton Park. Clare has been paying for all of her master’s failed businesses for several years. Now her sister is back to shoulder some of the burdens for Keith’s constant failures. They are failures in the eyes of the world, but both sisters know he is the world’s most ethical man.

Emiliano's wife, Ludwika is ready to meet and greet a variety of men while Emiliano pursues both women and men. The wealthy Mexican followers of Keith Raniere have turned Clifton Park into a swingers haven.

Emiliano’s wife, Ludwika, is ready to meet and greet a variety of men while Emiliano pursues both women and men. The wealthy Mexican followers of Keith Raniere have turned Clifton Park into a swingers haven.