The Lauren Salzman Story, Part 3: Keith teaches her to “Edify, Me”

Keith Raniere is the conceptual founder of Executive Success Programs (ESP) – and he’s convinced thousands of followers that they could be wise like him if they just paid to take ESP courses. Keith told Lauren Salzman that if students knew his “life story”, it would help sell the courses.

He told Lauren his life story:

He was a scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author.

His brain set off radar detectors. He slept only two hours a night. He took an IQ test – and scored so highly that his name appeared in the Guinness Book of Records.

He could speak sentences at age one. He could read by age two. He was East Coast Judo Champion at 11. He played the piano at concert level by age 12. [He “mastered” many musical instruments]. By age 13, he knew more about computers than the men who invented them. He tied the New York State record for the 100-yard dash.

By age 17, he became the first triple major in the history of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He got degrees in mathematics, biology and physics.

He started Consumers’ Buy Line. It had one billion dollars in sales its second year. He was worth $50 million by age 32.

Lauren believed him. She “edified” him. People signed up for the ESP classes. Many borrowed money to enroll. They were told they were on the path to executive success. Keith can change lives. Just look at his life for proof.

***

Had someone been hired to investigate Keith, they might have told Laure:

Highest IQ

IQ test are usually supervised. This ensures the person whose IQ is being tested does not use other people to assist him. Keith took his IQ test home. He returned it one month later. When it was graded, he had a very high score.

Keith submitted his test result to the Guinness Book of Records. His name appeared in the 1989 Australian Edition as one of the three highest IQ scores on the take-home test.

Before his name could be listed in the US Edition of the 1989 Guinness Book of Records, the editors learned his his high IQ was based on a take-home IQ test.

Guinness chose not to list Keith Raniere in the 1989 US Edition of the Guinness Book of Records because it realized the category of “Highest IQ” was highly subjective – especially since there were different IQ tests, some of which were take-home tests. The three people [including Keith Raniere] who were listed with the highest IQs all took take-home tests. Guinness retired the category of ‘Highest IQ’. His name never appeared in any US Edition. The category of Highest IQ was retired in 1989 and never used again.

East Coast Judo Champion

Keith claimed to have won the East Coast Judo Championship when he was 11.

A search was made but there was no record found of his winning any such championship.

There is, in fact, no such East Coast Judo Championship award. There is an East Coast Judo Tournament but it is not a championship event. It is a children’s tournament. If he competed in the tournament, he would have competed with children his own age.

When Keith was asked to show a trophy or record of the award, he said his former landlord threw out the trophies, the records and even the pictures.

100-Yard Dash Record Holder

Record holders of track events are well documented. Keith is not on any record for winning any track event in New York State [or any other state].

He said photos and records were thrown out by his former landlord.

Child Prodigy

He claimed he could speak full sentences at age one and read by age two. If his mother were alive, he said, she could verify it. His father was not a good contact because his father was suing Keith over money Keith owed him when his company Consumers’ Buy Line went broke. Keith said he has total recall. He remembered speaking and reading as an infant. And since he’s also “the world’s most ethical man”, he obviously would not lie about something like that.

Triple Degrees

As for his degrees, his landlord threw out his diplomas. At college, his records were destroyed by someone with evil intentions for malicious reasons.

Business Genius

Consumers’ Buyline was a company Keith said he built in two years to have one billion dollars in sales.

Newspapers and court records show the company went broke. Thousands of people quit or were laid off because they did not get paid. The New York Attorney General sued Keith (and his business partners), alleging they were running an illegal pyramid scheme. The business closed down. Thousands of customer-members were stiffed out of money or products they had paid for. Customers sued. Other State Attorneys General sued. Even Keith’s father sued his son.

If Keith was worth $50 million by age 32, he siphoned millions illegally for himself while simultaneously stiffing thousands of customers and employees. The offices were shuttered and the company closed by the time he was 34.

Sleep

Keith claims that he only sleeps one or two hours per night. This is true.

At night, he has sex with women. Most of them are students. He also plays volleyball, takes walks, eats pizza and burritos, plays piano, and has sex with more students.

Sometimes, he meets a woman and goes for a walk to Knox Woods and has sex under the willows. At least once, he was caught doing this by the local police.

He was sued by a married woman for sexual harassment. He settled out of court. He allegedly committed acts of statutory rape on at least three teenage girls .

At the end of the nigh,t he would go home. He lived with Pam Cafritz, Barbara Jeske, Karen Unterreiner and other women. He had sex with all the women, sometimes all at the same time. Then at the end of the night, he might sleep for one or two hours. He would continue to sleep through morning until late afternoon.

After getting about eight hours of sleep, he would arise ready to begin having sex with his students all over again.

***

Had Lauren been told that Keith lied about his “life story'” she would not have believed it. She would have believed Keith who would have told her that someone was lying to discredit him.

When he invited her to his bed, she believed him. She also believed him when he said she would give birth to his first-born child.

[To be continued]

Keith Raniere knew Gina was a Buddhist goddess who came to earth to be with him. She did not stay for long.

Keith Raniere told Lauren Salzman that she would give birth to his first-born child.