Reader: “Are you happy, Clare?”

A reader wrote a comment on Frank Report. It is posted here. It is an open letter to Clare Bronfman:

Clare,

This letter is for you.

Are you happy? Truly happy? Really think about that. Is this life and lifestyle bringing you joy? Don’t think about this in Nxivm Terms. Think about this for you.

No matter what way you look at things you are in a polyamorous relationship. If you have feelings for Keith, it can’t feel good to you to have other women (and a lot of them) sleeping with him constantly. If he genuinely cared about you Clare and loved you in that way, he wouldn’t be sleeping with that many other women. I don’t believe this is the type of love you deeply want in your heart. You deserve better. You still have your looks and you are young enough that you don’t have to settle for something that doesn’t feel right. Keith sleeps with hundreds of women and the only thing that excites him these days is new women into the group that he can sleep with. Is that honestly what you want?

Beyond that, you are funding the entire organization. While I understand this is under the guise that NXIVM is changing the world and making the world a better place to live, but how does this make you feel to be the only real funder? There are other very wealthy people in the course but it always seems to fall on you to fund things. Keith has lost a lot of your money. And blamed it on outside sources and you. Does that feel right? Deep down. Those of us on the outside see you being used by Keith. The way he speaks about you behind your back isn’t the same about how he speaks about you in person. I can tell you that firsthand. That’s how Keith is with everyone. Not just you. You need to understand Clare, Keith is the ultimate shifter. If you ask the right questions to the right people it’s clear as day.

And I ask you Clare, a lot of people have left the organization. At this point probably most. And they left because what’s happening there isn’t good. How many lies have you been asked to tell? How many lies in court? How many lies to your peers and family? Does this feel right to you? Is this something that an enlightened person would ask you to do? I know the analogy of the Nazi’s vs. the Jews is constantly used but there are no Nazis here. In this case lying isn’t the same as saving a jews life from persecution of the nazis. It’s incredibly different. The lies you are telling and have been asked to tell aren’t doing anything but destroying the conscience you have left. It’s not too late. You can get out of all of this and have a great life before the shit hits the fan. What’s happening there isn’t good or just. I think deep down you can see there’s a lot that doesn’t make sense. It could also lead to significant criminal action against you Clare. You are not a criminal. You need to think about this.

Clare, all of this can’t feel good to you. You are being used. And under the guise of virtue. There is nothing happening there that’s virtuous. But regardless of that, the jealousy, insecurity, and awkwardness of the situation must have you internally wondering often whether you are actually happy.

I wish you happiness Clare. You can do so much good in the world with your money and your spirit and I think inside you have good intent. This is not the way to do it. There’s love for you out there. A good man who will appreciate you for you and only want to be with you. It’s not Keith. Keith will never be yours alone. And Keith will cause you to keep going down a very dark path where you lose your humanity or potentially your freedom.

I ask you Clare, are you happy?