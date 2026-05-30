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Brown dog in a wheeled mobility cart walking on a dirt path outdoors.
General,  Grillo

The Bankruptcy That Could Kill 800 Dogs

PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them in the

Man seated on a sofa with hands folded, three walnut shells and a small red ball on the table, while a hooded, black-clad figure stands as a shadow on the wall behind him.
General

Radovan Vítek: Is the Billionaire Broke?

This is the latest in a continuing series on Radovan Vítek and his real estate company, CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group answers to one man. He controls the board, and the managers. He controls the numbers CPI publishes: the building values, the occupancy figures, the debt

Bearded man in an orange prison jumpsuit reads a document while speaking into a microphone in a courtroom setting.
Family Court

20 Years for a Blog: Boyne Gets a Death Sentence at 64

NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut judge on Tuesday sentenced Paul Boyne, the 64-year-old Virginia blogger behind The Family Court Circus, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of special parole with conditions that include monitored internet use. Superior Court Judge Peter L. Brown