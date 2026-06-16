Bonnie Tyler Is Out Of Her Coma But Still In Intensive Care In Portugal

Bonnie Tyler's family posted an update on her condition Monday that gave fans their first genuine reason for hope since the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer was rushed into emergency surgery in Portugal in early May.

The 75-year-old Welsh icon is no longer in the medically induced coma her doctors placed her in after surgery, but she remains very unwell and in intensive care at a hospital in Faro, where she has a home, and all of her shows through the end of August have been cancelled or postponed.

The statement, posted on her official website and social media accounts on June 15, was carefully worded in the way of a family managing a serious and ongoing medical situation while trying to give fans accurate information. "Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal. Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."

The statement also acknowledged the outpouring of support her fans have sent across six weeks of worry. "We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes."

That she is aware, conscious, taking in information, is itself part of the update.

What Has Happened Since May

The crisis began in early May 2026. Tyler had felt unwell during a London performance in March but recovered sufficiently to travel to Portugal, where she and her husband Robert Sullivan maintain a home in the Algarve.

Around May 6, she experienced severe abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital in Faro for emergency intestinal surgery, described in some reports as appendix surgery. Her manager Matt Davis initially told fans the surgery had gone well and she was recuperating.

The situation escalated rapidly. Within a day, a second statement confirmed that her doctors had placed her in a medically induced coma to aid her recovery, a decision made when her body needed more support than conscious recovery could provide.

Reports from Portuguese media and later confirmed in part by her team indicated that Tyler had suffered a cardiac arrest and been resuscitated during her time in the hospital.

The May 12 statement from her family described her as "seriously ill but stable" while pushing back on what they called "lurid and untrue rumors" circulating in some publications.

A man named Liberto Mealha was specifically identified as someone who did not represent the family in any way, after his claims about her condition were picked up by multiple outlets.

She turned 75 on June 8, still in intensive care, still in the coma she would not emerge from for another week.

The Career Behind The Recovery

Bonnie Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Skewen in Wales. She built her name in the late 1970s with a raspy, distinctive voice that was entirely her own, the product in part of a throat operation she underwent in 1978 to remove nodules that caused her vocal cords to hemorrhage, an operation that changed her voice permanently into the instrument that Total Eclipse of the Heart required.

Total Eclipse of the Heart, written and produced by Jim Steinman and released in 1983, remains one of the most dramatically constructed pop songs ever recorded. The original version ran eight minutes.

The radio edit that dominated charts ran four. Tyler was convinced nobody would play it because of the length. It spent four weeks at No. 1 in the United States and became the first, and still only, Welsh artist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

In January 2026, just weeks before her health crisis began, she was presented with a Spotify plaque for the song crossing one billion streams. When a reporter asked how much she was earning from those streams, she answered without resentment: "Oh it's nothing, just about nothing."

Holding Out for a Hero followed in 1984 on the Footloose soundtrack. A cover of Have You Ever Seen the Rain. Eurovision in 2013, representing the United Kingdom. A career that has never fully stopped, her latest single, Only Love, was released in March 2026, the same month she felt unwell at the London show.

Less than six weeks before the emergency surgery, she posted that her song One World One Home had been featured in a documentary about homelessness. "I am grateful for the opportunity to perform on its soundtrack," she wrote.

What Comes Next?

Every show through the end of August is cancelled or postponed until 2026. Her team expressed hope that the autumn shows, the UK dates, Austria, Hungary, Turkey, Romania, may still go ahead, though that will depend entirely on the pace of her recovery from what has been a serious, extended medical situation.

The improvement is real. The pace is slow. Her doctors are confident. Her fans are waiting.



