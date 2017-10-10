Betancourt named Keeffe, O’Hara, Natalie, Dones, Bouchey in Mexico; Warning Expians headed to Mexico; beware of “Apprehension Orders” (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

According to sources:

This summer, Alex Betancourt filed a criminal complaint against Toni Zarattini in Acapulco, Mexico.

Toni Zarattini has been accused of conspiring with people he never met.

This occurred right after Mr. Zarattini warned women in Monterrey about the secretive branding and blackmail practices of DOS, the master-slave women’s group headed by Keith Raniere.

This was Mr. Betancourt’s second criminal complaint against former friends who left ESP. In January 2016, Mr. Betancourt made a criminal complaint in Acapulco against five American ‘enemies’ of Keith Raniere who he said were trying to extort him.

As one of his friends described it: Puto [Emi] was lying when he covertly started using Pedro [Emi's male member] to penetrate Ludwika. By day, he would ply Pedro for Ludwika. At night Emi turned el culo for Alex's intrusions. But when it was time to switch, Alex wondered why Emi's Pedro was unable to put forth his best efforts nightly when Alex turned up el culo.

Alex [rear] and Emiliano are working to imprison dissenters of ESP

Mr. Betancourt named:

Susan Dones

Kristin Keeffe

Joseph O’Hara

Toni Natalie

Joseph O'Hara

Joe O’Hara

After Susan Dones left NXIVM, in April 2009, Keith Raniere sought to ruin her. At her bankruptcy hearing, Dones successfully represented herself against a battery of NXIVM attorneys hellbent on impeaching her and preventing her from getting bankruptcy protection. They also tried to use her testimony to try to get criminal charges against Barbara Bouchey, as well as, possibly, Susan and her spouse, Kim Woolhouse. They put Susan and Kim through hell. Kristin Kreuk must have known about this. It was well known in NXIVM circles. Kreuk must have known about Susan's allegations against Raniere's sex scandals. It was public. There was a YouTube video; there was a spate of newspaper stories - some naming Kreuk. Yet Kreuk remained utterly silent and continued to be a part of NXIVM. Kreuk supported this attack on Dones by remaining in the cult and taking courses and giving them her money and allowing them to use her name to promote their plans. Unlike Kreuk, who raised not a finger to help Susan when she needed it most, Susan is raising her voice and influence to defend Kreuk. That's what some might call, 'Turning the other cheek."

Susan Dones

Barbara Bouchey

Mr. Betancourt alleged these five conspired to extort $2 million from him.

This summer, [2017] Mr. Betancourt claimed Mr. Zarattini – conspiring with the five Americans – threatened to tell the ‘industrial secrets’ of Executive Success Programs (ESP) unless he was paid $2 million.

In addition, Mr. Betancourt alleged, Mr. Zarattini demanded he drop the criminal complaints against the five Americans.

Mr. Betancourt procured “Apprehension Orders” [arrest warrants] for all five Americans and for Mr. Zarattini. Only Mr. Zarattini has been charged.

There has been no known official effort made to extradite the Americans. As US citizens, they are offered greater legal protections than Mexicans in Mexico.

It is widely known in the international community [and hence Mexico has a greater challenge to extradite] that Mexico is rated by every independent monitoring group as having one of the most corrupt judiciaries in the world. In Mexico, people with money can buy the arrest of innocent people based on one-sided, un-vetted stories and flimsy to non-existent evidence.

Mr. Betancourt has hired the notorious, shyster law firm of Olmedo Gaxiola & Abogados, S.C. to assist in the prosecution.

In his recent criminal complaint, Mr. Betancourt added Mr. Zarattini to the older conspiracy allegations against the Americans, alleging they were all plotting together since at least 2015.

The five Americans have been on Keith Raniere’s ‘enemies list’ for years. Mr. Zarattini only recently broke away after learning about DOS in mid 2017.

As far back as 2012, Mr. Raniere allegedly hatched a plot with Emiliano Salinas to lure Ms. Dones, Ms. Natalie and Ms. Bouchey to Mexico to have them arrested on fake charges. Kristin Keeffe warned the women, according to court filings, after she escaped from Mr. Raniere in 2014.

When the women declined to go to Mexico, Mr. Raniere conceived of a US plot to have Ms. Dones, Ms. Bouchey, Ms. Natalie and Mr. O’Hara indicted in New York on fake computer trespassing charges.

The perjury of Clare Bronfman and her IT team was exposed by the defendants, allegedly with the help of Miss Keeffe. The charges were dropped in New York.

Within days, Mr. Betancourt filed a criminal complaint in Mexico against the four charged in New York and added Miss Keeffe to the list.

When Mr. Zarattini began to warn women in Monterrey in 2017 about DOS slavery, Mr. Betancourt added Mr. Zarattini to the list lumping him with the other five.

He provided no evidence other than his own statements and a 2009 letter from Miss Bouchey asking for some $2 million that Keith Raniere had stolen, borrowed or owed her and eight other women.

Mr. Betancourt claims that Mr. Zarattini made a call in 2017 to someone connected to ESP and demanded Mr. Betancourt pay $2 million or else he would tell ‘industrial secrets.’

Following that, Mr. Betancourt produced Ana Risoul to testify that Mr. Zarattini told her about DOS.

Ana Risoul has taken naked photographs - and given them to Raniere. This is the first step to becoming a slave and then branded.

Ana Risoul has been cheating on her husband. Are ESP High Rank using the nude photos of her to blackmail her into providing false testimony against Toni Zarattini?

An ESP proctor in Monterrey, Ms. Risoul was known to ESP High Rank to have been in an adulterous affair with another married proctor, Marcelo Ortiz, who possessed nude photographs of Ms. Risoul.

Ms. Risoul may have been coerced into testifying against Mr. Zarattini in order to stop Mr. Raniere from releasing the photos publicly and exposing her adultery to her husband and wealthy father.

Marcelo Ortiz.

Marcelo Ortiz is having an affair with Ms. Risoul. He took a series of nude photographs of her. Mr. Ortiz has a long history of adultery. He is Monterrey’s “Little Keith.”

There are “Apprehension Orders” for the five Americans and should they appear in Mexico, they will be arrested if authorities learn of their whereabouts.

Mr. Rainiere is said to have ordered Mr. Betancourt to increase the list of people subject to apprehension to include a number of people who left his organization because of DOS.

As many as 20 people in the USA and Canada are within days of having “Apprehension Orders” issued against them in Mexico[Some may have already occurred].

Neither Canada nor US will act on extradition from Mexico without significant evidence – which does not exist. However, in Mexico evidence is not needed to arrest someone – if the money is right.

I will attempt to provide the complete list of people being targeted for arrest in Mexico shortly.

Meantime, Mexican ESPians are warned to be careful. Mr. Salinas and Mr. Betancourt are prepared to pay for the arrest of any Mexican who shows disloyalty and add them to the conspiracy.

If you are an American or Canadian and have left Mr. Raniere or he has reason to suspect your loyalty, I would reconsider any travel plans for Mexico.

Mexican prisons are very unpleasant and guards are inexpensively bribed.

If you must go, at least make the following arrangements:

Plan for an extended stay

Advise your next of kin that you may not be returning any time soon

Increase you Life Insurance

Review your ‘Last Will and Testament’ to ensure it conforms with your current wishes.

Cuckold husband Gerardo Ayala was not supposed to find out about his wife and her lover.

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought. .

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Betancourt llamado Keeffe, O’Hara, Natalie, Dones, Bouchey en México; ADVERTENCIA expianes se dirigió a México; cuidado con las “órdenes de aprehensión “

Según fuentes:

Este verano, Alex Betancourt presentó una denuncia penal contra Toni Zarattini en Acapulco, México.

Toni Zarattini has been accused of conspiring with people he never met. Toni Zarattini ha sido acusado de conspirar con gente que nunca conoció.

Esto ocurrió justo después de que el Sr. Zarattini advirtió a las mujeres en Monterrey acerca de las prácticas de branding y chantajes secretas de dos, el grupo de mujeres maestro esclavo encabezado por Keith Raniere.

Esta fue la segunda queja criminal del Sr. Betancourt contra ex amigos que salieron de ESP. En enero de 2016, el Sr. Betancourt hizo una denuncia penal en Acapulco contra cinco “enemigos” americanos de Keith Raniere quién él dijo estaban intentando extorsionar.

El Señor Betancourt nombró:

Susan Dones

Kristin Keeffe

Joseph O’Hara

El Señor Betancourt alegó que estos cinco conspiraron para extorsionar a $2 millones de él.

Este verano, [2017] el Sr. Betancourt afirmó que el Sr. Zarattini-conspirar con los cinco estadounidenses-amenazó con contar los ‘ secretos industriales ‘ de los programas ejecutivos de éxito (ESP) a menos que le pagaran $2 millones.

Además, el Sr. Betancourt alegó, el Sr. Zarattini exigió que deje caer las quejas criminales contra los cinco estadounidenses.

El Sr. Betancourt procuró “órdenes de aprehensión” [ordenes de arresto] para los cinco estadounidenses y para el Sr. Zarattini. Sólo el Señor Zarattini ha sido acusado.

No se ha hecho ningún esfuerzo oficial para extraditar a los norteamericanos. Como ciudadanos estadounidenses, se les ofrecen mayores protecciones legales que los mexicanos en México.

Es ampliamente conocido en la comunidad internacional [y por lo tanto México tiene un mayor desafío para la extradición] que México es calificado por cada grupo independiente de monitoreo como tener uno de los más corruptos de la judicatura en el mundo. En México, las personas con dinero pueden comprar el arresto de personas inocentes basándose en historias unilaterales, no investigadas y endebles a pruebas inexistentes.

El Sr. Betancourt ha contratado el notorio bufete de abogados Shyster de Olmedo Gaxiola & abogados, S.C. para asistir a la Fiscalía.

En su reciente denuncia penal, el Sr. Betancourt agregó al Sr. Zarattini a las antiguas alegaciones de conspiración contra los norteamericanos, alegando que todos conspiraban juntos desde al menos 2015.

Los cinco estadounidenses han estado en la ‘ lista de enemigos ‘ de Keith Raniere durante años. El Sr. Zarattini sólo recientemente se separó después de aprender sobre dos a mediados de 2017.

Tan atrás como 2012, el Sr. Raniere presuntamente tramó un complot con Emiliano Salinas para atraer a la Sra. dones, a la Sra. Natalie y a la Sra. Bouchey a México para que las arrestaran por cargos falsos. Kristin Keeffe advirtió a las mujeres, según las presentaciones de la corte, después de que ella escapó del Sr. Raniere en 2014.

Cuando las mujeres se negaron a ir a México, el Sr. Raniere concibió un complot de Estados Unidos para tener a la Sra. Dones, la Sra. Bouchey, la Sra. Natalie y el Sr. O’Hara acusados en Nueva York por cargos falsos de allanamiento de computadora.

El perjurio de Clare Bronfman y su equipo de ti fue expuesto por los acusados, supuestamente con la ayuda de Miss Keeffe. Los cargos fueron retirados en Nueva York.

En pocos días, el Sr. Betancourt presentó una denuncia penal en México contra los cuatro acusados en Nueva York y agregó a la lista la señorita Keeffe.

Cuando el Sr. Zarattini comenzó a advertir a las mujeres en Monterrey en 2017 sobre la esclavitud de dos, el Sr. Betancourt agregó el Sr. Zarattini a la lista que lo agrupa con los otros cinco.

No proporcionó ninguna evidencia aparte de sus propias declaraciones y una 2009 carta de la señorita Bouchey pidiendo unos $2 millones que Keith Raniere había robado, prestado o debía a ella y otras ocho mujeres.

El Sr. Betancourt afirma que el Sr. Zarattini hizo una llamada en 2017 a alguien conectado con ESP y exigió al Sr. Betancourt pagar $2 millones o bien le diría ‘ secretos industriales ‘.

Después de eso, el Sr. Betancourt produjo Ana Risoul para testificar que el Sr. Zarattini le dijo sobre dos.

Ana Risoul has taken naked photographs - and given them to Raniere. This is the first step to becoming a slave and then branded. Ana Risoul ha estado engañando a su marido. ¿son ESP alto rango utilizando las fotos desnudas de ella para chantajearla en proporcionar falso testimonio contra Toni Zarattini?

Un Proctor ESP en Monterrey, la Sra. Risoul era conocido por el alto rango ESP haber estado en un asunto adúltero con otro Proctor casado, Marcelo Ortiz, que poseía fotografías desnudas de la Sra. Risoul.

La Sra. Risoul puede haber sido obligada a testificar contra el Sr. Zarattini para impedir que el Sr. Raniere libere las fotos públicamente y exponga su adulterio a su marido y a su padre rico.

Hay “órdenes de aprehensión” para los cinco estadounidenses y si aparecen en México, serán arrestados si las autoridades se enteran de su paradero.

Se dice que el Señor rainiere ordenó al Sr. Betancourt que aumentara la lista de personas sujetas a aprensión para incluir a un número de personas que abandonaron su organización por dos.

Hasta 20 personas en Estados Unidos y Canadá están a días de tener “órdenes de aprehensión” emitidas contra ellos en México [algunos pueden haber ocurrido ya].

Ni Canadá ni nosotros actuaremos sobre la extradición de México sin evidencias significativas-que no existen. Sin embargo, en México la evidencia no es necesaria para arrestar a alguien-si el dinero es correcto.

Trataré de proporcionar la lista completa de personas que serán objeto de arresto en México en breve.

Mientras tanto, se advierte a los ESPians mexicanos que tengan cuidado. El Sr. Salinas y el Sr. Betancourt están dispuestos a pagar por el arresto de cualquier mexicano que muestre deslealtad y los añada a la conspiración.

Si usted es americano o canadiense y ha dejado al Sr. Raniere o tiene razones para sospechar de su lealtad, reconsideraría cualquier plan de viaje para México.

Las prisiones mexicanas son muy desagradables y los guardias son sobornados de manera barata.

Si tiene que ir, al menos haga los siguientes arreglos:

Planificar una estadía prolongada

Aconseje a su pariente más cercano que usted no puede volver en cualquier momento pronto

Aumente su seguro de vida

Revise su ‘ última voluntad y Testamento ‘ para asegurarse de que cumple con sus deseos actuales.