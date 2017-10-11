More info on Betancourt Mexican prosecution of Zarattini and more than 20 others

According to sources in Mexico City, Monterrey and Clifton Park, we have gathered this additional information:

Lic. Ricardo M. Olmedo Gaxiola is serving in the twin role of prosecutor and attorney for Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas.

He is with the law firm of Olmedo Gaxiola & Abogados, S.C. He is also the ‘chief attorney’ of the criminal investigation in Mexico looking into more than 20 individuals targeted as being involved in a “cooperative destructive network” to destroy NXIVM corporation.





Ricardo Olmedo [r] is the chief investigator for Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas. [It is not clear if/how it would effect his investigation, if the woman on the left were to be branded on her pubic region with Keith Raniere's initials.]

Ricardo Olmedo [r] is the chief investigator for Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas. [It is not clear if/how it would effect his investigation, if the woman on the left were to be branded on her pubic region with Keith Raniere’s initials.]

It is alleged that this ‘destructive network’ has a goal of persuading people who participate in the ‘NXIVM corporation community’ to stop paying money to NXIVM for trainings in executive success.





He appears to be planning on alleging these 20 plus people have conspired to use ‘fraud, coercion, extortion, harassment, stalking, theft of trade secrets, including client lists, criminal conspiracy, computer crimes and corporate espionage’ to destroy NXIVM.

So far, we have learned that the targets include Toni Zarattini, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kristin Keeffe, Joseph O’Hara and Toni Natalie.

Mr. Olmedo has offered to assist some targets of his investigation by offering them an opportunity to speak with him.

Mr. Olmedo has drafted papers accusing Mr. Zarattini of being an extortionist.

Toni Zarattini is a farmer living in the Monterrey area. He is the target of a criminal apprehension order based on a complaint made by ESP by Alejandro Betancourt. Toni Zarattini is a farmer living in the Monterrey area. He is the target of Alejandro Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas.

Mr. Olmedo’s ‘evidence’ against Mr. Zarattini is:

1: A statement signed by Alex Betancourt alleging that Toni Zarattini spoke on the telephone to a certain women in an ESP office where he allegedly made a threat that he would reveal the ‘trade secrets’ of ESP – and attempt to destroy it by defaming it – if he did not get $2 million from Mr. Betancourt.

He also allegedly demanded that Mr. Betancourt drop his criminal investigation against Ms. Bouchey, Ms. Dones, Ms. Keeffe, Ms. Natalie and Mr. O’Hara in addition to the $2 million payment.

2: Ana Risoul, a proctor in ESP’s Monterrey Center, stated she knew Toni Zarattini from college and that Mr. Zarattini called her on the telephone to state that ESP is ‘dangerous’ and ‘unethical.’ She said that what he told her, in her opinion, would destroy the company and she has not spoken to him again.

3: it is believed that Mr. Olmedo produced Mark Sanchez, who allegedly claims Mr. Zarattini called him and told him ESP was dangerous and unethical similar to what he allegedly stated to Ms. Risoul.

The problems with Mr. Olmedo and Mr. Betancourt’s case are:

The phone number Mr. Zarattini allegedly called does not appear to exist. At least when Frank Report called it, it was not an operational number.

It is not known if the woman who allegedly took the call actually ever spoke with Mr. Zarattini or if she is a fictional person.

Frank Report has been unable to ascertain if Mark Sanchez is a real of fictional person. If anyone knows a Mark Sanchez connected to ESP, kindly inform me.

Rosa Laura Junco is a linchpin in this prosecution. She may be deployed to shore up the Monterrey ESP Center. Because of her father’s power as a publisher, she is being trotted out as a pillar in the NXIVM organization and used to embolden the prosecution.

Ana Risoul gave testimony in the prosecution of Toni Zarattini. Her relationship with Marcelo Ortiz is coming under scrutiny.

Ana Risoul gave testimony in the prosecution of Toni Zarattini.

Emiliano Salinas & Alex Betancourt

Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt are leading the efforts to prosecute some 20 plus Americans, Canadians and Mexicans who are allegedly trying to topple NXIVM in Mexico

Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco is a pillar of the Keith Raniere community. She is one of the leaders of DOS, the master-slave group that is led by Mr. Raniere.

Ms. Junco’s father, Alejandro Junco, has made no official statement concerning his daughter’s involvement with ESP or DOS. It is assumed by ESP members that he supports his daughter in her work for NXIVM. He is said to have attended ESP classes in the past.

Alejandro Junco publishes newspapers in Mexico.

Rosa Laura Junco is the armor that protects ESP from bad press in Mexico. Alejandro Junco is one of the most powerful publishers in Mexico.

If you get a call from Mr. Olmedo, you should expect you are being recorded. You should not talk with him without a lawyer present; you should not under any circumstances accept an invitation to meet with him in Acapulco or anywhere in Mexico.

While he may offer to assist you in getting out of this investigation, Mr. Olmedo’s true intention is to lure you into appearing in Mexico where you can be apprehended.

It is believed that Keith Raniere is the strategist behind this prosecution of the alleged conspiracy, and the ties to the named co conspirators are tenuous to each other but all of them have run afoul of Mr. Raniere over the last 20 years.

Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

Screen shot from a video Mr. Raniere appears in with actress Grace Park. Mr. Raniere discusses ethics.

I believe that Mr. Raniere is using a corrupt Mexican criminal justice system to illegally attack his enemies and intimidate the present members of ESP into remaining in the organization.

Don't it make my blue eyes brown? Keith has many followers in Mexico. As this magazine cover seems to indicate, when he goes to Mexico, just like a chameleon, he begins to transform his appearance to look just like a Mexican.

This magazine cover photo of Keith Raniere seems to have been altered to give him a more Mexican look.