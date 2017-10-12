Betancourt’s new super lawyer threatens Expians with arrest in Mexico if they don’t shut up about DOS! (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Editor’s note: It is, of course, no joke to receive a threatening email from a Mexican lawyer in your inbox. Especially when it comes from a lawyer who is representing a lying, savage group such as Executive Success Programs (ESP). On the one hand, it’s hard to take threats from ESP seriously because the people running the company are just so bat-shit crazy. On the other hand, it’s hard to ignore the fact that ESP has done serious damage to lots of people – especially those who spoke out about its illegal and unethical practices.

All in all, I’d advise anyone who is on ESP’s “enemies list” from traveling to the openly corrupt country of Mexico. At least until some/all of the following ESP leaders have been arrested: Keith Raniere, Emiliano Salinas, and Alex Betancourt.

Another day, another lawyer, and another threat

Alex Betancourt has retained another Mexican attorney to prosecute those who speak about DOS or say anything bad about Keith Raniere, NXIVM, or Executive Success Programs.

He is Diego Ruiz Duran of Mexico City.

I looked him up on Facebook. See all his photos and info here:

Diego Ruiz Duran is said to be a real ‘animal’ in court.

NXIVM’s new lawyer, Diego Ruiz Duran, sent emails and certified mail to a group of Americans and Canadians yesterday. His threatening letter may actually amount to criminal extortion in the U.S. and Canada – and law enforcement officials in both countries are expected to review it as part of their ongoing investigations of NXIVM and ESP officials.

Mr. Duran says his client, Mr. Betancourt, wants to put everyone in jail in Mexico for 36-hours or longer. His problem: he has no jurisdiction in the US or Canada.

There are 20-plus ‘suspects’, Americans and Canadians, Mr. Betancourt says, who aligned in a ‘destructive conspiracy’ to damage NXIVM etc.

Their crime is to express concern that human genital mutilation [branding] and blackmail by Keith Raniere is not safe or healthy for women.





Harvey Wienstien.

Is Harvey Weinstein [above] set to be replaced by the quartet of Alex, Emi, Keith and Diego Ruiz Duran… as the Western Hemisphere’s most loathsome misogynist[s]?

In the US and Canada, citizens are allowed to speak the truth, even if it damages the reputation of a for-profit company in Mexico. Even if the company brands women on their vaginas and blackmails them as part of their secret practices, these “trade secrets” can be told in America with impunity.





Emiliano Salinas [front] with his gay lover Alex Betancourt [rear]. Both men obey their Vanguard.

Alex Betancourt [rear] Emiliano Salinas [passive, front] are gunning for anyone who speaks against Vanguard. They think it’s OK to brand and blackmail women; but for them, speaking against Vanguard should result in imprisonment to their lamentably tiny brains.

Keith ordered Dani Fernandez to remain confined in a bedroom for 18 months because she would not join his harem.

Keith Raniere wants to arrest everyone who speaks against him. He should read Orwell’s 1984 at his ‘University’.

Vanguard is a crafty teacher, by his own admission.

Keith Raniere’s mental state has been in question for some time.

Some think that newspaper publisher Alejandro Junco, whose daughter, Rosa Laura Junco, is branded and part of the female slavery group, DOS, will protect Vanguard with his newspapers. Even if Mr. Junco chooses to do that, he may not be able to stop the juggernaut of bad press that is coming soon.

Alejandro Junco may, or may not, choose to protect the branding and blackmail schemes of Keith Raniere. His daughter, Rosa Laura Junco, is a pillar of the slavery/human trafficking scheme called DOS, which was designed by Keith Raniere.

Alejandro Junco may, or may not, choose to protect the branding and blackmail schemes of Keith Raniere. His daughter, Rosa Laura Junco, is a pillar of the slavery/human trafficking scheme called DOS, which was designed by Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere ca. 2009.

Keith Raniere has raped girls as young as 12. Now he is branding and blackmailing women – and those who speak against this are the criminals in corrupt Mexico?

Here is the email from their latest attorney [His email address is included in case you want to write him.]:

From: Diego Ruiz Durán <druiz@bufeteruizduran.com.mx>

Subject: State Attorney Directive

Date: October 11, 2017 at 8:24:51 PM PDT

To: [name redacted]

Dear: [name redacted]

My name is Diego Ruiz Durán and I am an attorney whose services have been engaged by NXIVN (sic) Mexico. I took the liberty of writing to you to let you know that the State’s Attorney´s Office in Mexico, has issued some directives against you and another individuals. Attached please find such directives which will also be presented to you via certified mail. You should know that I also took the liberty to translate such document to English for your understanding.

Best regards,

Bufete Ruiz Duran S.C.

Andres Bello Numero 10 Piso 6

Col. Polanco Del. Miguel Hidalgo

Mexico D.F. C.P. 11550

Tel. (52 55) 36010726, 5553 0223, 5286 0018

Fax 36010601

Diego Ruiz Duran is known as one of the [roughly translated into Spanish:] ‘rippin’est roarin’est fightin’est’ lawyers old Mexico has ever known.

Diego Ruiz Duran is known as one of the [roughly translated into Spanish:] ‘rippin’est roarin’est fightin’est’ lawyers old Mexico has ever known.

From the cool-glasses on his face to his Mickey Mouse shirt and the heels of his silly-shoes, Diego Ruiz Duran is ready to take away the freedom of certain Americans and Canadians to travel to Mexico. Unless, of course, they’re willing to say good things about Vanguard.

From the cool-glasses on his face to his Mickey Mouse shirt and the heels of his silly-shoes, Diego Ruiz Duran is ready to take away the freedom of certain Americans and Canadians to travel to Mexico. Unless, of course, they’re willing to say good things about Vanguard.

At the bottom of his email he has the following standard lawyer confidentiality message:

Este mensaje y sus anexos son confidenciales. Si usted recibió este mensaje por error del remitente, le agradeceremos eliminar el mensaje y sus anexos y no copiarlos y difundirlos. De igual manera le agradeceremos avisar cuanto antes al remitente, vía telefónica o correo electrónico. This message and any attachment ara confidential. If you are not the intended recipient, please telephone or email the sender and delete this message and any attachment from your system. If you are not the intended recipient do not copy this message o attachment or disclose the contents to any other person.Thank you.

With an eye like an eagle and as tall as a mountain is Diego Ruiz Duran. With nice silly-shoes too.

With an eye like an eagle and as tall as a mountain is Diego Ruiz Duran. With nice silly-shoes too.

Look, I did not have to search hard for his pictures. This is the lawyer Alex Betancourt picked to intimidate ex-Nxivm members. Don’t blame me if he scares the hell out of you.

Look, I did not have to search hard for his pictures. This is the lawyer Alex picked, don’t blame me if he scares the hell out of you.

NXIVM Mexican attorney Diego Ruiz Durán sent threatening letters to DOS whistleblowers.

Diego Ruiz Duran is brave, he is fearless and as tough as a mighty Tule tree. Selected to frighten defiant Americans, he is NXIVM’s Mickey Mouse lawyer.

Here is the English translation of Fernando Jose Gomez’s letter which Diego Ruiz Duran provided to those in America and Canada who he is trying to extort scare into silence.

October 11th 2017, Mexico City Criminal File: CI-FSP/B/UI-B-1 C/D/03510/10-2017 Felony: Extorsion NAME REDACTED PRESENT Address Redacted Take notice that according to the dispositions contained in Articles 1, 8, 14, 16, 20, 21 & 133 of the Constitution of the United States of Mexico; Articles 108, 109, 127, 129, 131 & 137 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures as well as Mexico City´s State Attorney´s Agreements A/002/2015 & A/013/, I hereby request the compliance of the following restraining measures: Stop, abstain and refrain from incurring in any type of intimidation, acts of nuisance or disturbances against ALEJANDRO BETANCOURT LEDEZMA, legal representative of “NXIVN MEXICO S.A DE C.V.”, and/or against “NXIVN MEXICO S.A DE C.V. and/or against any client (s)and/or any person with any sort of relation to the Company referred herein. The above, as a consequence of the criminal notice filed by ALEJANDRO BETANCOURT LEDESMA, legal representative of “NXIVN MEXICO S.A DE C.V.” in which you appear as a suspect of the extorsion investigation refered herein. Additionally, take notice that failure to comply with such measures shall bring along the imposition of urgency measures as provisioned by article 104 (i) of the National Code of Criminal Procedures. Such measures vary from a warning up to an arrest for 36 hours alongside criminal responsabilities that shall arise. Respectfully State Attorney Agent Lic. Fernando José Gómez

I can do a shorter translation: Shut up about DOS or we’ll trundle you off to the hoosegow.

Original letter in Spanish.

Enlargement of pertinent passages.

Off you go to a Mexican jail; just like this hombre.. wait a minute... that's NXIVM super lawyer Diego Ruiz Duran....

Off you go to a Mexican jail; just like this hombre.. wait a minute… that’s NXIVM super lawyer Diego Ruiz Duran….

Mr. Betancourt, Mr. Duran and his bribed clown-pawn Fernando José Gómez might wish to look at the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America before proceeding further – unless they are in it just for comedy gold [and the bribes].

They will be laughed right out of the American Embassy.

The First Amendment in the USA trumps articles 1, 8, 14, 16, 20, 21 & 133 of the Constitution of Mexico, Articles 108, 109, 127, 129, 131 & 137 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures and Mexico City´s State Attorney’s Agreements A/002/2015 & A/013/.

Is that a Laser gun aimed at Sarah Edmondson?

He may be ignorant of American and Canadian law, but Diego Ruiz Duran is gunning for North Americans who commit the felony crime of ‘Speaking against Vanguard.”

____________________________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NXIVM Mexican attorney Diego Ruiz Durán sent threatening letters to DOS whistleblowers.

¡ el nuevo super abogado de Betancourt amenaza a expianes con arresto en México si no se callan sobre dos!

Nota del editor: por supuesto, no es broma recibir un correo electrónico amenazante de un abogado mexicano en su buzón de entrada. Especialmente cuando se trata de un abogado que representa a un grupo de mentira, salvaje como los programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP). Por un lado, es difícil tomar las amenazas de ESP seriamente porque la gente que dirige la compañía es tan loca como una. Por otra parte, es difícil ignorar el hecho de que ESP ha hecho serios daños a mucha gente-especialmente aquellos que hablaron sobre sus prácticas ilegales y no éticas.

En general, me gustaría aconsejar a cualquiera que está en ESP “enemigos lista ” de viajar al país abiertamente corrupto de México. Al menos hasta que algunos/todos los siguientes líderes de ESP han sido arrestados: Keith Raniere, Emiliano Salinas, y Alex Betancourt.

Otro día, otro abogado, y otra amenaza

Alex Betancourt ha retenido a otro abogado mexicano para enjuiciar a aquellos que hablan sobre dos o dicen algo malo sobre Keith Raniere, NXIVM, o programas de éxito Ejecutivo.

Es Diego Ruiz Durán de la ciudad de México.

El nuevo abogado de NXIVM, Diego Ruiz Durán, envió correos electrónicos y correo certificado a un grupo de estadounidenses y canadienses ayer. Su carta amenazadora puede realmente ascender a la extorsión criminal en los Estados Unidos y Canadá-y se espera que los funcionarios de la aplicación de la ley en ambos países lo revisen como parte de sus investigaciones en curso de los funcionarios de NXIVM y ESP.

Durán dice que su cliente, el Señor Betancourt, quiere encarcelar a todos en México por 36 horas o más. Su problema: no tiene jurisdicción en Estados Unidos o Canadá.

Hay 20-Plus ‘ sospechosos ‘, americanos y canadienses, dice Betancourt, quien se alineó en una ‘ conspiración destructiva ‘ para dañar a NXIVM, etc.

Su crimen es expresar la preocupación de que la mutilación genital humana [branding] y el chantaje de Keith Raniere no es seguro ni saludable para las mujeres.

En Estados Unidos y Canadá, a los ciudadanos se les permite decir la verdad, incluso si daña la reputación de una empresa con fines lucrativos en México. Incluso si la empresa marca a las mujeres en sus vaginas y las chantajea como parte de sus prácticas secretas, estos “secretos del comercio” se puede decir en Estados Unidos con impunidad.

Algunos piensan que el editor de periódicos Alejandro Junco, cuya hija, rosa Laura Junco, es de marca y parte del grupo de la esclavitud femenina, dos, protegerá a vanguardia con sus periódicos. Incluso si el Señor Junco decide hacer eso, puede que no sea capaz de detener el monstruo de la mala prensa que viene pronto.

Aquí está el correo electrónico de su último abogado [su dirección de correo electrónico se incluye en caso de que desee escribirlo.]:

De: Diego Ruiz Durán <druiz@bufeteruizduran.com.mx>

Asunto: Directiva del fiscal del estado

Fecha: 11 de octubre de 2017 a las 8:24:51 PM PDT

Para: [nombre redactado]

Estimado: [nombre redactado]

Mi nombre es Diego Ruiz Durán y soy un abogado cuyos servicios han sido comprometidos por NXIVN (sic) México. Me tomé la libertad de escribirle para hacerles saber que la oficina del fiscal del estado en México ha emitido algunas directivas contra usted y otros individuos. Adjunto, por favor, encuentre estas directivas que también se le presentarán a través de correo certificado. Usted debe saber que yo también me tomé la libertad de traducir este documento al inglés para su comprensión.

Saludos

Bufete Ruiz duran S.C.

Andres Bello numero 10 piso 6

Col. Polanco del Miguel Hidalgo

México d.f. C.P. 11550

Tel. (52 55) 36010726, 5553 0223, 5286 0018

Fax 36010601

En la parte inferior de su email él tiene el mensaje estándar de la confidencialidad del abogado siguiente:

Este mensaje y sus anexos son confidenciales. Si usted recibió este mensaje por error del remitente, le agradeceremos eliminar el mensaje y sus anexos y no copiarlos y difundirlos. De igual manera le agradeceremos avisar cuanto antes al remitente, vía telefónica o correo electrónico.

Aquí está la carta que Diego Ruiz Durán proporcionó a aquellos en Estados Unidos y Canadá que él está tratando de extorsionar el susto en silencio.

11 de octubre 2017, ciudad de México

Expediente criminal: CI-FSP/b/UI-b-1 C/D/03510/10-2017

Delito mayor: extorsion

Nombre redactado

Presente

Dirección redactada

Tenga en cuenta que según las disposiciones contenidas en los artículos 1, 8, 14, 16, 20, 21 y 133 de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos de México; Artículos 108, 109, 127, 129, 131 y 137 del Código Nacional de procedimientos penales, así como los acuerdos de la Fiscalía del estado de la ciudad de México A/002/2015 y a/013/, por la presente solicito el cumplimiento de las siguientes medidas de restricción:

Detener, abstenerse y abstenerse de incurrir en cualquier tipo de intimidación, actos de fastidio o disturbios contra Alejandro Betancourt Ledezma, representante legal de “NXIVN México s.a de c.v.”, y/o contra “NXIVN México s.a de c.v. y/o contra cualquier cliente (s)” y/o cualquier persona con cualquier tipo de relación con la empresa referida aquí.

Además, tome nota de que el incumplimiento de dichas medidas traerá consigo la imposición de medidas de urgencia previstas por el artículo 104 (i) del Código Nacional de procedimientos penales. Estas medidas varían desde una advertencia hasta un arresto de 36 horas junto con las responsabilidades penales que se plantearán.

Respetuosamente

Agente fiscal del estado

Lic. Fernando José Gómez

El Sr. Betancourt, el Sr. Durán y su peón de payaso sobornado, Fernando José Gómez, podrían desear ver la primera enmienda de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos de América antes de seguir adelante-a menos que estén en ella sólo para la comedia de oro [y los sobornos].

Serán reímos de la Embajada Americana.

La primera enmienda en USA triunfa en los artículos 1, 8, 14, 16, 20, 21 y 133 de la Constitución de México, artículos 108, 109, 127, 129, 131 y 137 del Código Nacional de procedimientos penales y los acuerdos de la Fiscalía del estado de la ciudad de México A/002/2015 y a/013/.