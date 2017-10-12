Somebody up there doesn’t like Alex Betancourt (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

It’s strange.

And if I were Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt, I would be concerned.

A threatening email from Diego Ruiz Duran – the lawyer who is representing Mr. Betancourt and NXIVM – was sent to a number of ‘enemies’ of Keith Raniere.

It was also sent to major US media.

The email I published this morning was in effect a “shut up or we will arrest you in Mexico City” message.

Is this simple recklessness?

Alex Betancourt’s name is on the email basically threatening reporters at major mainstream media outlets, particularly reporters known to be investigating Keith Raniere’s inhumane branding and blackmailing of women.

Anybody who knows anything about the media in the US and its strong First Amendment tradition, knows that threatening reporters is not a wise course of action. Alex Betancourt threatened to arrest journalists in the US for doing their jobs.

If Alex did this on his own accord, it is stupid. Mainstream US media will not be afraid of Alex Betancourt, his attorney, Diego Ruiz Duran or their poor, corrupt Mexican official, Fernando Jose Gomez.

I don’t believe Alex did this on his own. More likely, Keith Raniere is behind this. If Keith is behind it, one has to wonder why he is putting Alex in the middle of this crossfire?

[Keith has his name on nothing, to prevent the government from being able to charge him with any financial crimes]. If I were Alex, I would wonder about being set up as the ‘fall guy.’

In case Alex is unfamiliar with the term, a ‘fall guy’ is a colloquialism for a person [in this case, Alex] to whom blame is deliberately and falsely attributed in order to deflect blame from another party [in this case, Vanguard].

Alex must know that branding women on their vagina after taking ‘collateral’ [disgusting and dark material which can be used to blackmail women in DOS] cannot possibly be a wise or even legal endeavor; reports about it will not read well in print. He also knows that he was not extorted for $2 million by Toni Zarattini or anyone else. He also knows that all anyone wants to do is stop this crime against women being perpetrated by Keith Raniere.

Knowing this, Alex is trying to make Toni Zarattini a fall guy.

Now it seems, Keith might be making Alex a fall guy.

The people he is trying to imprison wanted to believe in Keith and that he was a good man – not the consummate con artist, hypnotist, misogynist and bully that he is.

They were fooled.

If I were Alex, I would get legal help – and I mean his own attorney – not a NXIVM attorney. And possibly psychological help.

One of the things Harvey Weinstein was said to have tried to do was intimidate or cajole the media into silence.

It did not work.

What Harvey did to women is not nearly as grotesque as what Keith has done and is doing to women.

I believe Keith is setting Alex up. Maybe Keith wants to blow everything up and escape to Fiji and leave Alex and others holding the bag.

Keith knows threatening the media won’t stop them. And that it may, in fact, goad them into publishing. Maybe Alex and Allison Mack will make a good fall guy and fall gal. Allison leads DOS. Alex leads the persecution of people who complained about DOS.

Or maybe Alex really thinks he can scare mainstream US media into silence with threats of arrest for 36 hours in a dank Mexican prison.

Artist conception; somebody high up in ESP really likes Allison and Alex.

BTW: below is a copy of the Barbara Bouchey 2009 email that Alex is trying to assert is part of the 2017 alleged conspiracy:

From: Barbara Bouchey <

Date: Fri, Apr 24, 2009

Subject: A Request… To: keithraniere@yahoo.com, Nancy <prefect@nxivm.com>

Dear Keith & Nancy, What predicated our meetings with Keith on April 21, 22 and 23, 2009 was the growing number of NXIVM community members expressing their concerns about the inconsistencies we are and have been experiencing in how the company operated.

Upon sharing data, the damages are more far-reaching than originally thought. As we compared our data of why the system wasn’t working we identified evidence of secrecy, nondisclosure and lack of transparency.

Our intent for meeting with Keith was to rectify the inconsistencies in the leadership of the company and the conflict of interest within the system. Keith’s willingness to meet with us was based in part on his opinion of the organization;s ethical breach against its members because its system of protocol and feedback failed.

We concluded at the end of these meetings that resolution was not probable. Based on the above, we believe we can no longer continue a business relationship with ESP/NXIVM.

Therefore, we are requesting the closure of outstanding value exchanges not met as well as the buyout for the Tacoma Center for the people mentioned below. We are requesting a response to this letter by 11:59 PM, Saturday, April 25, 2009.

We are requesting a written, signed, notarized contract agreeing to the below amounts by 11:59 PM, Sunday, April 26. 2009.

We are requesting a Cashier’s Check for the total amount due of $2,088,000 by Thursday, April 30, 2009.

If these requests are not met we will move forward by contacting the Press.

The below financials are only being provided to you, but the above letter has been sent to the Executive Board.

Sincerely, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, Angela Ucci, Ellen Gibson, Nina Cowell, Jan Heim, Sheila Cote, Kathy Ethier

Barbara Bouchey: Loan to Keith Raniere for Commodity Trading Losses: $1,650,000

Legal Retainer Losey Case Retrieved: 25,000

FT Commissions on Barters never Received: 100,000

‘ProctorIFT/Organizational Renewals: 25,000

April Commission Check Approx. ?? 5,000

TOTAL: $1,805,000

Plus Assignment of Michael Sutton Loan with interest $1,350,000 (this is original principal amount plus add in interest)

Susan Dones:

April FT & Center Bonus Sue/Kim Commission approx.? 9,000

Tacoma Center: 250,000

90 Ethos Annual Renewals, 30 Coaches, 6 Proctors, Avg 80 Intensives, Avg 20 Level II’s, Developed Vancouver Center, Goodwill

TOTAL: $259,000

Nina Cowell:

Cafe Wages 2008 (includes petty cash, rent, kiosk, phone, cash advance)

Total: $21,000 approx.

Angela Ucci :

Final April Commission Check : $3,000

Grand total: $2,088,000

____________________________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Alguien allá arriba no le gusta Alex Betancourt

Es extraño.

Y si yo fuera Alejandro ‘ Alex ‘ Betancourt, me preocuparía.

Un correo electrónico amenazador de Diego Ruiz duran-el abogado que está representando al Sr. Betancourt y NXIVM-fue enviado a un número de ‘ enemigos ‘ de Keith Raniere.

También fue enviada a los principales medios de comunicación estadounidenses.

El correo electrónico que publiqué esta mañana fue en efecto un “cállate o te Arrestaremos en ciudad de México” mensaje.

¿es esta simple temeridad?

El nombre de Alex Betancourt está en el correo electrónico que amenaza básicamente a los reporteros en los principales medios de comunicación, en particular los reporteros conocidos por estar investigando la marca inhumana de Keith Raniere y el chantaje de las mujeres.

Cualquiera que sepa algo acerca de los medios de comunicación en los Estados Unidos y su fuerte tradición de la primera enmienda, sabe que amenazar a los reporteros no es un curso de acción prudente. Alex Betancourt amenazó con arrestar a periodistas en Estados Unidos por hacer su trabajo.

Si Alex hizo esto por su propio acuerdo, es estúpido. Los medios de comunicación estadounidenses no tendrán miedo de Alex Betancourt, su abogado, Diego Ruiz Durán o su pobre oficial mexicano corrupto, Fernando José Gómez.

No creo que Alex hiciera esto por su cuenta. Lo más probable es que Keith Raniere esté detrás de esto. ¿Si Keith está detrás de él, uno tiene que preguntarse por qué él está poniendo a Alex en el medio de este fuego cruzado?

[Keith no tiene su nombre en nada, para evitar que el Gobierno pueda acusarlo de cualquier crimen financiero]. Si yo fuera Alex, me preguntaría acerca de ser creado como el “hombre de otoño”.

En caso de que Alex no esté familiarizado con el término, un ‘ hombre de la caída ‘ es un coloquialismo para una persona [en este caso, Alex] a quien la culpa es deliberada y falsamente atribuida para desviar la culpa de otro partido [en este caso, Vanguard].

Alex debe saber que las mujeres de marca en su vagina después de tomar ‘ colaterales ‘ [material repugnante y oscuro que puede ser utilizado para chantajear a las mujeres en dos] no puede ser un esfuerzo sabio o incluso legal; los informes sobre el mismo no se leerán bien en letra impresa. También sabe que no fue extorsionado por el $2 millones por Toni Zarattini ni por nadie más. Él también sabe que todo lo que alguien quiere hacer es detener este crimen contra las mujeres que son perpetradas por Keith Raniere.

Sabiendo esto, Alex está tratando de hacer que Toni Zarattini un hombre de otoño.

Ahora parece que Keith podría estar haciendo de Alex un hombre de otoño.

La gente que está tratando de encarcelar quería creer en Keith y que era un buen hombre-no el consumado estafador, hipnotizador, misógino y matón que es.

Fueron engañados.

Si yo fuera Alex, conseguiría ayuda legal-y me refiero a su propio abogado-no un abogado NXIVM. Y posiblemente ayuda psicológica.

Una de las cosas que Harvey Weinstein se dijo que trató de hacer fue intimidar o persuadir a los medios de comunicación en silencio.

No funcionó.

Lo que Harvey le hizo a las mujeres no es tan grotesco como lo que Keith ha hecho y le está haciendo a las mujeres.

Creo que Keith está preparando a Alex. Tal vez Keith quiere volar todo y escapar a Fiji y dejar Alex y otros sosteniendo la bolsa.

Keith sabe que amenazar a los medios no los detendrá. Y que puede, de hecho, incitarlos a publicar. Tal vez Alex y Allison Mack harán un buen chico de otoño y Fall gal. Allison lleva dos. Alex lidera la persecución de personas que se quejaron de dos.

O tal vez Alex realmente piensa que puede asustar a los medios de comunicación estadounidenses en silencio con amenazas de arresto por 36 horas en una prisión mexicana húmeda.

Artist conception; somebody high up in ESP really likes Allison and Alex. Concepto del artista; alguien de arriba en ESP realmente le gusta Allison y Alex.

BTW: a continuación se encuentra una copia de la Barbara Bouchey 2009 correo electrónico que Alex está tratando de afirmar es parte de la conspiración 2017 alegado:

De: Barbara Bouchey < Date: vie, 24 abr, 2009 tema: a petición … para: keithraniere@yahoo.com, Nancy <prefect@nxivm.com>

Estimado Keith & Nancy, lo que predicaron nuestras reuniones con Keith el 21, 22 y 23 de abril de 2009 fue el creciente número de miembros de la comunidad NXIVM expresando sus inquietudes sobre las inconsistencias que somos y hemos estado experimentando en la forma en que la empresa operó.

Al compartir datos, los daños son más trascendentales de lo que originalmente pensaban. A medida que comparamos nuestros datos de por qué el sistema no estaba funcionando, identificamos evidencia de secretismo, no y falta de transparencia.

Nuestra intención de reunirnos con Keith fue rectificar las inconsistencias en el liderazgo de la compañía y el conflicto de intereses dentro del sistema. La voluntad de Keith de reunirse con nosotros se basó en parte en su opinión sobre la brecha ética de la organización en contra de sus miembros porque su sistema de protocolo y retroalimentación falló.

Concluimos al final de estas reuniones que la resolución no era probable. Basándonos en lo anterior, creemos que ya no podemos continuar una relación de negocios con ESP/NXIVM.

Por lo tanto, solicitamos el cierre de los intercambios de valor pendientes no cumplidos, así como la adquisición para el centro de Tacoma para las personas mencionadas a continuación. Estamos solicitando una respuesta a esta carta por 11:59:00 PM, sábado, 25 de abril de 2009.

Estamos solicitando un contrato escrito, firmado, notariado acordando las cantidades abajo por 11:59 PM, Domingo, 26 de abril. 2009.

Estamos solicitando un cheque de cajero por el monto total adeudado de $2.088.000 para el jueves, 30 de abril de 2009.

Si estas solicitudes no se cumplen, avanzaremos poniéndose en contacto con la prensa.

Las finanzas de abajo sólo se le han proporcionado a usted, pero la carta anterior ha sido enviado a la Junta Ejecutiva.

Sinceramente, Barbara Bouchey, Susan hace, Kim Woolhouse, Angela UCCI, Ellen Gibson, Nina Cowell, Jan Heim, Sheila Cote, Kathy Ethier

Barbara Bouchey: préstamo a Keith Raniere para las pérdidas comerciales de la materia: $1.650.000

Retenedor legal caso perdido recuperado: 25.000

FT comisiones sobre barters nunca recibió: 100.000

‘ ProctorIFT/renovaciones organizacionales: 25.000

Comisión de abril cheque aprox.?? 5.000

TOTAL: $1.805.000

Además de la asignación de Michael Sutton préstamo con interés $1.350.000 (esta es la cantidad principal original más añadir en el interés)

Susan dones:

¿Abril ft & Center bono Sue/Kim Comisión aprox.? 9.000

Centro de Tacoma: 250.000

90 ethos renovaciones anuales, 30 entrenadores, 6 Proctors, AVG 80 intensivos, AVG 20 nivel II, desarrollado centro de Vancouver, Goodwill

TOTAL: $259.000

Nina Cowell:

Cafe salarios 2008 (incluye dinero en efectivo, alquiler, kiosco, teléfono, adelanto de efectivo)

Total: $21.000 aprox.

Angela UCCI:

Comisión final de abril cheque: $3.000

Total magnífico: $2.088.000