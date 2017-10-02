Part 1: Sexy Espians of Mexico: Ludwika Paleta’s affair with Mark Hildreth





While Emiliano is fond of saying he is 'every woman's dream and every man's nightmare,' the fact is he cannot satisfy his own wife. She has numerous other men privately, close friends say. Here Ludwika appears in a scene in the movie Propiedad Ajena.

While Emiliano may think he is “every woman’s dream and every man’s nightmare”, the fact is he cannot even satisfy his own wife. Ludwika [above] likes to have sex with numerous men, friends say.

Editor’s note: Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt committed a breach of ethics and possibly broke the law bearing false witness against Toni Zarattini.





This prompted me to investigate the Executive Success Programs (ESP) Centers in Mexico City and Monterrey. In doing so, I discovered there is much going on beneath the surface that is little known to average ESP students.

Just as in Albany, the public version of ESP in Mexico is a life-coaching program – and the behind-the-scenes version is a sex cult (In Mexico, it’s an especially wild sex cult).

In Albany, people have known for years about Keith Raniere and his harem. The sex cult in Mexico is not as well known and will surprise people – not the least of whom are the husbands and wives being cheated on by so-called ethical proctors and coaches.

First is a tale about Emiliano Salinas and his wife, Ludwika. I consider this fair game since Emiliano chose to perjure himself to try to put Toni Zarattini in prison simply because Toni did not want to see ESP women blackmailed and branded.

That Emiliano Salinas would allow women to be blackmailed and branded shows a deep perversion and I suspect mental disease. Thus, his wild sex cult life, which he likes to keep hidden, is fair game. Frankly, I don’t care if anyone agrees with me or not: I plan to tell the whole story behind the phony ESP coaching programs in Mexico.





Emiliano with Alex Betancourt.

Emiliano [right] with gay lover Alex Betancourt.

For several years, Emiliano Salinas had a gay romance with Alex Betancourt, his partner in the Mexico City Center. Alex and Emi had much in common. They were both wealthy because their fathers had made a fortune and put them on an allowance.





Mussolini [pbetancourt] with his lover Carla Petacci.

Mussolini with his lover Carla Petacci.

They both were under the guidance of the same master, Keith Raniere, who prefers to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard.

In fact, Vanguard told Alex that he had been Benito Mussolini in his past life. Alex is said to have believed his teacher. It is not known if Vanguard told Emiliano who he had been in a past life.

After Emiliano broke up with Alex, he married Polish-American actress Ludwika Paleta, They started off deeply enamored.

Soon enough, Emiliano qualified for pussy whipped man of the year.

Even Keith Raniere commented on what a wuss Emiliano had become.

In time, Ludwika must have been bored with the her sniveling, half female, half beta male, Emiliano.

Nancy always had a seat of honor wherever they appeared publicly. Here she is at the Dalai Lama lecture.

At ESP and the Source was actor Mark Hildreth. He had just got out of a relationship with TV actress Kristin Kreuk.

Mark and Emiliano had been training to be beta males under Keith Raniere for years.

Emiliano does not say it, but some suspect he cried like a little girl when he found out Ludwika was having sex with other men.

His response to being a cuckold was to wet his pillow with tears and his pink panties with his premature ejaculation.

Mark met Ludwika and the next thing anyone knew is they were saying to each other, 'Kristin who?' "Emiliano who?'

Mark met Ludwika and the next thing was they were saying to each other, “Kristin who?”, “Emiliano who?”

One of the men Ludwika started having sex with was Mark Hildreth. She started having a secret affair with Mark. It began around the time Marcello Ortiz was going after Allison Mack, then shifted to Anna Risoul.

Did Ludwika tell her husband she was having sex with Mark Hildreth?

<Ludwika must have thought it was nice being with a man like Mark Hildreth after being with girlie Emiliano.

These days, Emiliano is fond of telling men and women that he and his wife have an “open relationship”. Emiliano says he has sex with men and women and Ludwika has sex with men.

Threesomes and foursomes are part of the menu for the randy couple, and sometimes they have threesomes and foursomes together.

Emiliano claims he and his wife love to tell each other who they fuck.

Photo redacted.Vanguard stole Mark’s girlfriend, [name redacted], to have sex with her.In any event, this year, Mark left Vanguard – for branding and blackmailing women and stealing his girlfriend.

Nowadays, Emiliano likes to text women he is trying to seduce. He will text a woman telling her he is having sex with Ludwika, but fantasizing about her.

Emiliano lied about Toni Zarattini.

What Emiliano is doing against Toni Zarattini will end badly for Emiliano. Lies catch up with a man sooner or later, even a coward like Emiliano.

There is more to come about the sex cult of Keith Raniere and his randy followers in Mexico.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Come all ye fair and slender ladies.

Vanguard will take care of you.... real good!

Vanguard will take care of you…. real good!