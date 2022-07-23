Heidi Frightened By NXIVM, Bangkok, Kristin, and Frank Spying; Others Concerned

Heidi Hutchinson believes people are stalking her. She has been saying this for years.

She recently started posting again on Frank Report after a hiatus. What prompted her to restart was a story Damon Brink.

I spoke with Heidi’s ex, Jeff Apple, not long ago. He claims her allegations are the product of paranoia and are untrue.

Heidi believes Bangkok is one of those responsible. She suspects Bangkok is either her ex-husband or affiliated with him. She thinks Carlos Salinas and Carlos Slim have a hand in this with her ex and Bangkok. She believes former US Attorney for Arizona Dennis Burke may be in the middle.

She stated that others claim Bangkok is Burke.

Hiedi includes Kristin Keeffe and myself as members of this group.

I have seen cases where stalking and harassing a person causes them to be mentally unwell. If she is mentally ill and the allegations are imagination, she deserves sympathy.

When I saw her in Malibu, a Spanish-speaking man called her and threatened her life. He demanded money – like $300 – or he would kill her. I got on the phone with him.

He claimed he was in Los Angeles. He wanted the money right away. I told him to meet me, and I would either hand him the money or collar him on the spot and take him to police headquarters. It was up to him to guess which one.

Here’s the funny part. The phone number showed up on the caller ID on Heidi’s cell phone. It was not a Los Angeles area code. It was an Albany area code- 518. That was the same area code many NXIVM members used. The area code for Clifton Park.

NXIVM had Mexican members.

I am not saying this was a NXIVM member. It may have been someone trying to make her think there was an NXIVM – Mexico connection. Or it could have been a coincidence.

When the man declined to meet me, I called him Puto – a derogatory name like a male prostitute. He hung up. He called a few more times, and each time I took the call. So he stopped calling.

I understand after I left, he started calling again.

I suppose if Heidi had told me about some guy threatening her with a Clifton Park area code, I’d doubt her. But I saw it.

I never saw the frozen snakes or the rocks with ESP written on them, she claims were strewn around her Malibu home. I recall applicants for daycare positions for her son had odd names for Hispanics.

There was Lauren and I think Allison. It could be a coincidence.

Heidi reported that:

John Tighe weighed in:

As I stated before, in the days of Saratoga In Decline I received daily death threats. I went to Rodger Kirsopp of the NYSP with my computer to show him some of the emails I received. I also gave him my Passwords so he could better trace their source. As some of you are aware that didn’t work out too well. Hope you have better luck than me, Heidi. Take Care. Trust no one

Kim Snyder weighed in:

Heidi H told my mother & me when she was here in Dillon- that her ex-husband vandalized her son’s wheelchair – and that Keith put him up to it. Heidi told us her ex-husband made her move out, because of things that NXIVM said and did. Heidi told us- she met my sister, Kris Snyder, and that Gina knew her, and Gina was killed by Keith- as was Kris. Heidi told us – the deaths were too close together, and that KR killed both girls for the kick of it. Heidi lied about being NXIXM- and about knowing Kris Snyder…. Now is it coming clear – Heidi Hutchison is evil and is sick. She knew about Kris and she came to Dillon with you – acting as though she was grieving for my sister. That is mental illness. Susan Dones told her she was mentally ill and needed to stop about KR driving her to suicide.

Dennis Burke’s nemesis, Jeffrey Peterson weighed in:

Heidi: Peterson has opened up a huge can of worms – tying NXIVM to Arizona Mafia

“L”, a former girlfriend, who broke up with Keith Raniere in 1984, had this to say.

The stalker behavior (even the stalker by proxy with flying monkeys techniques) was already in play after I left Keith Raniere in 1984.

He doesn’t like it when his toys walk away. And his way of playing with his toys – worming his way into your psyche, targeting and amplifying your weaknesses, trying his hardest to undermine and discredit your strengths – it leaves you feeling like damaged goods. Good people, support, and the grace of whatever higher power there may be – those help you recover yourself. But it’s hard to stop looking over your shoulder when a narcissistic entitled bastard thinks you owe him your life.

Especially when he has minions to send after you – minions you may not know, so you won’t see him coming….

I post what I can on here to expose him for the fraud that he is so other people won’t have to be so afraid. But I haven’t been shouting into the wind for years about a dead sister whose suicide might be connected to Raniere. I’m not as much of a threat to his ego and image as Heidi is….

Some of his followers truly believed that he was such a higher being that he couldn’t drive because his energy set off police radar detectors. Imagine people believing in him so much that they swallowed that nonsense.

And then imagine those same fanatic followers thinking you are the enemy because you have accused their demigod. Yeah, sometimes it must be hard to keep paranoia at bay when you know the monster has a pack of rabid dogs that he might unleash at any time.

Marie White is an obliging artist.

Heidi claims she saw at the local post office a painting by Marie White of Bangkok. I contacted Marie. She told me she never painted Bangkok.

“But I can if you like,” the artist said.

Marie painted a picture of Gina Hutchinson, Heidi’s late sister, with the Buddhist monastery in the background.

The following is Heidi’s view of her predicament and who is behind it.

By Heidi Hutchinson

I saw Marie White’s rendering of “Bangkok” in Thousand Oaks, CA. It appeared after I used the restroom at a postal annex near where I was charging my cell after being chased out of my son’s home.

My-ex doesn’t have the clout to get a postal employee to harass me, nor does Frank. Still, Scientology does certainly, and thanks to Jeffrey Peterson, we know there’s a Dennis Burke connection there.

I strongly suspect my ex-husband, Jeff Apple, was behind the stalking and makes ongoing attempts TO THIS DAY.

Jeff is obviously in cahoots with whoever posted Marie White’s artistic rendering of Bangkok twice at our local Post Office. Bangkok is obviously someone close to my ex-husband, if not Jeff Apple himself.

Bangkok knows my whereabouts, and not long ago, it was proved Jeff had a tracking device on our Van that caregivers sometimes used.

So, Jeff, in his freaky spy fantasies, knows my whereabouts and has stalked me and others not only in reality, but here on FR.

I am not saying Bangkok is Denny Burke. But Jeff Peterson, not me, said Bangkok is Burke. And that Burke is trying to get me in as much trouble as possible with the law.

My ex (and possibly accomplices) took advantage of the NXIVM stigma to try to take control of our son’s trust funds and real estate assets and avoid his ongoing support obligation to Dylan as a disabled adult.

Jeff Apple may have had a little help from Bangkok and NXIVM.

These corrupt characters continue to target me.

Jeff offered me as an excuse for Raniere fleeing the USA in fear of my alleged avenging assassin acumen.

Jeff generously offered to provide my first-class transport, and put me up in a stylish Manhattan hotel for the duration of Raniere’s trial.

You have no idea what Jeff has done and will do to avoid his lifelong support obligation to our disabled son while relying on the County to provide Dylan’s home health care instead of the loving care of his mother, to whom he must then pay support and share in the SSA benefit Jeff receives for Dylan but already diverted to his own, separate household through fraud — combined with the fact that I do not nor would I ever own a gun —despite Jeff’s lies in that regard to the conservatorship court — added to the fact that with Raniere’s certain to spend the remainder of his life in prison, were I so vengefully inclined I would not put him out of his misery but delight in his daily torment — which tells me that Raniere’s Bronfman-funded legal team is, indeed, yet seeking grounds for appeal in search of new facts or lies, as the case not only may be but IS.

Maybe Jeff Apple WILL work in Hollywood again, despite Al Pacino’s promise that if Jeff’s accusations against me help keep Clare or Sara Bronfman and/or Emiliano Salinas out of prison at Jeff Apple’s disabled son’s expense.

But I wonder why Dr. Phil’s producer asked me if I thought Clare killed my sister.

True Answer: No, I believe Keith & Nancy got Gina out of the picture by hyper-assisted suicide or — as Frank, not I, necessarily, believes — murder, hoping the Bronfmans would never learn about the statutory rapes.

Too bad Keith couldn’t resist Camila, however.

In the past, I have been approached by virtual strangers inexplicably offering to dispose of my ex-husband without having impetus from me to make such an offer.

Either this manner of cutting a plea deal has become commonplace among violent criminals in California, or I continue to be targeted by these corrupt characters, most likely in cahoots with (at least) my ex-husband.

But given the fact that I was first approached at The Goodnight Inn in Calabasas and secondly by another overly friendly chap at The Mission Bell Motel in Ventura while waiting for Frank’s arrival at these “flea bags” to appear in “The Lost Women of NXIVM” – after the production kindly offered to switch me up to the Sheraton – among other curious, bizarre circumstances – I tend to believe there are co-conspirators apart from Jeff Apple.

But, unfortunately, my alleged spy training is woefully lacking in determining who exactly among, I believe, former and current NXIVM affiliates remain motivated to frame and/or “rescue” me.

Judging from the “script” the gas-lighters appear to be working from, there is no doubt in my mind that Kristin Keeffe (who was my sister’s BFF to the day she died and is very experienced at working closely with both law enforcement and dangerous, paid mercenaries) and, possibly, the ineffable Bangkok himself are chiefly behind this ongoing harassment. …Right, Chicky?

For Damon Brink

Gawd help me for breaking my vow to me to stay the hell away from all this insanity. But, Damon, you’ve raised a few “red flags” that have me thinking you may be on the brink of yours.

Let me be clear, I do not, or rather, no longer, support FR or what Frank’s become, perhaps always was, or anything he stands for.

I believe, wittingly or not, he helped my son’s father render me homeless. I really don’t know Frank very well and don’t consider him to be a friend to me, not anyone, frankly.

Least of all, himself.

I’ve come to view Frank as not a King, as you say, Damon, but a pawn. You say Frank is a purveyor of hate. And that it greatly saddens you when you look around and see so much of it on all sides.

So, wait, where’s my point? Yeah, Keith Raniere and what he really did and is apparently still doing to you and your wife, Sally, to my sister, to Nicki, to Michele, to Kris, Jim, Pam, Barb, Kristin, Cami, Dani, ALL of his former disciples, really had little to do with “hate.”

It had, IMHO, a lot more to do with his lack of hate or love (on the flip side, you know, the duality of man) – his lack of any SENTIMENT…humanity.

Kristin Keeffe seems to have a good handle on it. God knows she’s known the monster longer and better than anyone left living.

And while I don’t always agree with her, believe she may be in some grave denial, I enthusiastically agree with her that KAR is a ‘natural’ born psychopath with a genetic defect (if it’s not some kind of evolutionary pattern too that, if so, does not bode well for any of us). That Keith Raniere narcissists are born with an inability to feel – hate, love, remorse, guilt, JOY, grief, sorrow, comfort, etc. anything but envy for those of us who can’t help but experience emotion.

How horrible.

So, what did Keith desperately do with all the $$$$$$$$$ and power he could purchase?

I know what he did to my sister. He experimented on her first, got her young enough to mold, then broke her down and tried to play God and rebuild her as a replica, an unfeeling being, like himself. He tried to negate her and replace her with himself. IDK, when he failed, and she sought another Guru (!) if he scrapped her himself, or programmed her to self-destruct…

Just some heartfelt thoughts out to you, Damon. Hope it helps. I’ve subscribed to your site. I encourage you to keep writing it out.

And, yeah, you know what, fuck you, Frank. You’re just nasty. And none of you maggot whiners can take a taste of your own medicine unless it comes off the last Proud Boy cock you sucked, asshole!

The reason I did not, do not call or email Frank is because I do not, did not want him or any of his associates, including the “dead enders”, to have my contact information.

Or to easily locate me. I had hoped to quietly close the curtain on this whole shitshow, reunite with my son, and just live with the uncertainties of Gina’s death, somewhat happily ever after.

Didn’t even log on here, online, anywhere I thought I could be tracked. Guess I underestimated how badly someone must want me to talk, and how many billion$ of ways there are of making one talk. Only when and if I do, it’ll be the whole truth and nothing, but not what anyone is very obviously pushing me to think, say, do or not do.

Including contact Frank for any kind of faux rescue, if that’s what this latest “Revenge of the May Queen” and “Rose and Kay” are about.

The other reason I don’t bother with Frank anymore is that, as recent exchanges well show, I obviously can’t get a straight answer from him about MK10 being Kristin Keeffe or any of Frank’s so-called minions.