Bangkok Strikes Back, Says It’s Best Kristin Keeffe Condemns Heidi to Stop Madness

Bangkok, AKA Pious Bangkok, Mr. Know-All, and Magoo, is one of my favorite commenters. He often insults me, which I understand is common etiquette on the planet of his birth.

But I enjoy his insulting humor and try to get on his good side, though I haven’t found it yet.

But, I guess you could say he’s multi-talented. He can talk and piss people off at the same time.

And he’s imaginative. We’re both bird watchers. I love to watch birds in flight and wonder what they see and where they’re going, the beautiful birds in migratory flight, and how it is like our own passage through life.

Bangkok agreed and said, “Yes, I love to watch birds and wonder, ‘If I could fly, who would I shit on?'”

By Bangkok

I’m not back yet. I’m just responding to Heidi’s recent bogus & laughable comments.

Frank needs to end this silly nonsense spouted by Heidi, as some of his readers might be DUMB ENOUGH to actually believe this insane shit. LOL.

Firstly, Heidi has repeatedly said I ‘know things’ about her whereabouts, LOL, and that I’m somehow privy to secret info about her life. LOL.

This is so laughable that I can’t believe an ADULT (a non-child human being) would say this stuff out loud while putting her name on it.

I hate to break the news to Heidi, but everything I know about her has come from HER OWN POSTS (which she’s made on FrankReport).

Frank can verify that Heidi made several posts (a couple years ago) talking about her ex-husband in great detail, along with the fact that she was forced to stay temporarily at a motel because of accusations made by her ex-husband.

Over the years, Heidi has PUBLICLY made several ‘personal’ posts on FrankReport, talking about all kinds of personal shit going on in her life. Frank can verify this. Google can confirm this.

Yet, whenever I cite info derived from these posts (because I have a good memory), she concludes that I must be “spying on her,” LOL.

I hereby challenge Heidi to post a single comment I’ve ever made (a direct quote from me) that was not derived from information she’s posted on FrankReport or from other information available via a Google search.

For example, I once searched for Heidi on Google to confirm her divorce claims. I found a law firm’s website that cited 4 or 5 cases where she lost lawsuits against her ex-husband, and I posted a link to them here on FrankReport).

Google has all this information. It doesn’t take a secret agent to find it, LOL.

This stalking NONSENSE is so laughable that I’m laughing out loud while typing.

I usually don’t like insulting people ‘physically’ —- but I need to set the record straight so that people realize the truth.

Heidi is a 60-year-old woman who’s unremarkable in every way and certainly not important in the world. The LAST thing I’d ever do is waste even five minutes of my time following her around town while she carries out her boring life each day. LOL.

I’d rather watch PAINT DRY than follow such an uninteresting & unimportant woman.

That’s not me being mean. That’s just the reality of the situation. Anything else is just MADE UP bullshit. Period.

As far as her’ pool guy’ comments, LOL, how the fuck would anybody know what her pool guy said in a private conversation with Heidi?

Is Heidi claiming people are hiding in the bushes next to the pool, just so they can hear what her pool guy says to her? LOL.

Is Heidi claiming people are placing ‘listening bugs’ in the bushes near the pool, so they can record what her pool guy says to her? …Just so they can later visit FrankReport to publish these pool guy comments? LOL.

If anybody here actually believes even ONE WORD of that bullshit, they should seek mental help —- because that’s nothing but PARANOIA run amok.

HER. COMMENTS. ARE. NOTHING. BUT. INSANE. BULLSHIT.

I can’t believe Frank has allowed Heidi to make such comments over the years without telling his readers how BATSHIT CRAZY she sounds.

Kristin Keeffe finally had enough of this crap. Kristin Keeffe finally said OUT LOUD what Frank should have said years ago.

Heidi is saying BATSHIT CRAZY things which make no logical sense.

As far as me secretly being her ex-husband, LOL, I cannot even respond because it’s too insane of a comment. Get mental help. I’m not Jeff Apple.

By now, Jeff Apple is an old geezer (he’s probably over 70 years old, based on public info). I’m guessing he’s probably a bald dude who looks like a clown. I’m not a geezer. I’m also not bald.

So, no, Heidi. I’m not your geezer ex-husband.

As far as me being somehow connected to NXIVM, Dennis Burke, or her ex-husband, LOL ——— any sane person would realize 90% of my comments on FrankReport have been insults against Keith, Clare, NXIVM, Salinas, and Frank Parlato.

I’ve also insulted Dennis Burke several times (by calling him a fat, ugly & bald asshole, which he is).

I’ve also insulted Keith and Clare many times over the years, since they are two huge scumbags who belong in prison, IMO.

I’ve also insulted the Salinas family several times — since Salinas was a corrupt Mexican president whose government was associated with drug cartels. His son Emi is a clown who may have given up his CULO to his buddy (according to Frank Parlato).

I’ve said these things countless times over the years.

Would a person ‘associated’ with NXIVM or Dennis Burke publicly say such nasty things?

I’m not appealing to Heidi to change her mind, since that’s not going to happen (she’s too paranoid to ever use common sense).

But every paranoid word she’s ever said is recorded here on FrankReport, and she’s not helping herself by permanently etching her paranoid delusions into the public record for future reference.

I’m appealing to FrankReport readers to realize that Heidi’s comments aren’t just UNTRUE, but literally BATSHIT CRAZY comments, which are rooted in some form of extreme paranoia run amok.

Over the last few years, everybody knows that most of my comments on Frank Report have been insults towards Frank Parlato and his journalism —– along with insults towards Keith, Clare and other members of NXIVM.

Over the last few years, less than 2% of my insults have been directed towards Heidi (I’ve insulted Niceguy and others more often than I insult Heidi).

In fact… I’ve insulted Frank Parlato at least 100 times for every ‘1’ insult I’ve directed towards Heidi. Frank can verify this. Google can confirm this.

Would this be true IF my REAL purpose was to be a secret agent (LOL) whose sole mission was to stalk Heidi online because I’m secretly working for her ex-husband? LOL.

I now believe Kristin Keeffe’s comments 100% —– since Heidi’s behavior is to keep accusing others of BATSHIT CRAZY THINGS while painting herself as the ultimate victim.

It’s creepy shit.

For instance, Heidi recently accused MK10ART of being secretly connected to Keeffe —– by claiming that MK10ART had painted “secret information” about Heidi’s family that could only be known if she was being spied on, LOL.

But Frank exposed this lie.

What did Heidi do when confronted with her BOGUS accusations against MK10ART and Keeffe?

Did she apologize to MK10ART and Kristin Keeffe — from the bottom of her heart? Nope.

Instead… She started making more BOGUS accusations against Bangkok, LOL —– who’s a guy that mainly insults Frank, Keith, Clare and other NXIVM personnel (only rarely insulting Heidi).

If I was secretly here to surveil or gaslight Heidi, LOL, then 95% of my posts wouldn’t be spent insulting Frank Parlato and his journalism standards.

That’s just common sense.

Frank has a moral and journalistic duty to end this nonsense ——– since Heidi has now gone OFF THE RAILS, and some of his readers might actually believe the nonsense she’s spouting, if he remains silent.

Frank, even though you don’t know me, I know you don’t believe I’m Dennis Burke, her ex-husband, or a secret agent spying on her pool guy, LOL.

I’m willing to make a solemn INTERWEBS VOW under penalty of perjury, LOL.

I, Mr. Bangkok, hereby swear, under oath, under penalty of perjury on the INTERWEBS —- that I’m not Dennis Burke or Salinas or Jeff Apple, nor am I a secret agent who spies on her pool guy on behalf of her ex-husband. LOL.

Here’s the SIMPLE TRUTH:

I know the same things about Heidi that everybody else here knows, based on her own posts and Google searches about her or her ex-husband.

I know she lives in Southern California near Los Angeles, which isn’t exactly secret info. She posted it herself when Frank stayed at her home years ago, LOL.

I know that she was married to a guy named Jeff Apple, who produced a few movies in the 90s, I think.

I know she was temporarily homeless a few years ago and staying at a motel because SHE POSTED THAT FACT here on FrankReport. LOL.

This will be my only post on this issue. After that, you can choose whether to believe it or not.

As for her’ pool guy’ PARANOIA —- if I ever posted a few words that her pool guy just happened to say, then it would simply be coincidence (not evidence that I’m secretly spying on her pool guy, LOL).

Ask yourself this question… What would I gain by wasting my time spying on a 60-year-old, unremarkable, unimportant woman?

Have a good day.

And get mental help if you believe Heidi’s paranoid claims.

PS — Stop insulting Kristin Keeffe for her recent comments. She’s not mean-spirited and was only standing up for herself. Keeffe is under no obligation to continue apologizing for her NXIVM deeds for the next 20 years, nor should she speak like a choir girl just to prove she’s sorry. She owes nobody here anything.

Her comments were very reserved. Even though she said she could list dozens of incidents with Heidi to prove her point, she chose NOT to list those incidents in detail.

This shows great restraint, since she could have easily listed those incidents and embarrassed Heidi even further, but she didn’t.