Heidi Says NXIVM Is Harassing Her and She Needs Help

Some people think I was wrong to publish Heidi’s accusations against Kristin. And to post Kristin’s response. Heidi believes she is the victim of an orchestrated NXIVM attack. It has sabotaged her life for years, she says. She says NXIVM is still stalking her.
Does she need protection from NXIVM stalkers? Or is NXIVM long gone? Are there Nxians who want to harm Heidi? Or is she imagining this? Either way, she needs help, and I want to help her.
She asked me to publish this, and after holding back at first, I decided to post it – at her request. Maybe somehow this will help her. Maybe if it is true, it will ward off the NXIVM stalkers. And if it is not, perhaps it will lead to some other kind of help.
If it is something else, it might result from what I call the Keith Raniere effect. His influence on lives is to shatter them. To destabilize them to the point of paranoia and delusion. I am not saying it is conclusive. Maybe she is being harassed. Perhaps it is not NXIVM but someone else. But since she asked for publication, I will honor her request.
Is NXIVM harassing her?
It may have been Raniere’s idea, initially, IDK. All I know is that I’m being stalked.
All I can do to protect myself is to keep telling the truth and prove my innocence. I did nothing to deserve this. This is NXIVM, and this is what they do.
The harassment that occurred featured knives and feathers, and crank calls about a “Tiffany,” renditions of Mack the Knife, stories promoting Simone du Beauvoir, and other oddities.
A fraudulent workman’s comp claim concerning a snake poised to scare caregivers within inches of their lives that NXIVM may have been named in?
The Mexican gent who was texting death threats to me.|
An indoor armchair recliner, with binoculars dangling from it, appeared in our neighbor’s yard, positioned very conspicuously, and obviously to make it appear we were being spied upon.
Broken pieces of stone with “ESP” engraved on it.
Years expired, and moldy food appeared in our fridge.
My son’s wheelchair was vandalized.
We were obviously being tailed. Our license plate was constantly unscrewed in parking lots, fluids tampered with, etc.
There was also an apparent “break-in” to our home, where critical items regularly went missing, only to turn up again after being reported by caregivers, etc.
Indeed, once I did ‘catch’ a young Hispanic boy in a red hoodie climbing over our back fence.
When I reported that, it took three hours for the police to respond, and the officer who finally appeared was from Ojai — hours away from us — and became very flustered when I asked for his card. When a local officer, Sergeant Rinaldi, finally appeared and began likewise questioning the Ojai officer responding to the call, three hours after the fact.
Bangkok is also a stalker, judging from his posts that detailed my whereabouts and situation — c’mon, how else does he know what my pool guy said?
Bangkok is obviously someone close to my ex-husband, if not Jeff Apple himself. Bangkok knows my whereabouts.
The accusations against me include reports that I exposed myself to or somehow “sexually molested” my son. These were investigated three times in LA County, once in Ventura County, and found false every time.
Yet, the accusations alone — which I believe NXIVM was behind — were enough for my ex, Jeff Apple, and his lawyer to opportunistically light on them in Court to steal (and churn attorney fees against) Dylan’s resources.
I’ve never so much as run past my son in a towel.
NXIVM’s longtime cyberstalking and extortion activities date back to my divorce with Jeff.
Among Jeff’s false allegations is that my “delusions” include the belief that “the NXIVM cult, along with the FBI and the CIA,” is after me, and I apparently intend to shoot Dennis Burke and/or Keith Raniere.
In fact, it was the Secret Service I believe Jeff contacted to help justify Sullivan’s (former head of the Secret Service) court appearance on behalf of Keith Raniere, offering armed guard services to protect him, and bolster Raniere’s claim that he fled the country not to evade justice, but to dodge my sharpshooter bullet.
I have never owned or operated a gun, never so much as I thought about harming anyone, let alone ever threatening anyone.
I did not have a gun on me — as my ex-husband, Jeff, falsely reported to the police.
Jeff produced “In the Line of Fire” and hired retired Secret Service agents as consultants — whom he apparently told the person out to kill Raniere was ME.
Seriously. He told police and the Court I have a gun with homicidal intent to off Raniere. He told Los Robles Hospital the same — I ended up there with a sprain the night police shockingly showed up to kick me out of my own home due to court orders Jeff obtained by lying about this gun thing.
Fortuitously ended up there with a sprained ankle after being chased at the bus terminal by a couple of “pimps” offering me a ride and complimenting my menopausal looks in sweatpants I hastily pulled out of the dirty laundry pile.
But the hospital shrinks, and orderlies searched my belongings, did a psyche evaluation, drug test, etc. I spoke with the police, and they concluded Jeff is “the narcissist.”
Someone is trying to get me in as much trouble as possible with the law and substantiate his claim that I’m a gun-wielding killer. The killer out to shoot someone, anyone plausibly shootable — Keith Raniere, I presume, is my alleged target. That’s what he’s told police. That’s why he keeps saying I’m delusional, etc. too.
Raniere to protect him at Raniere’s bail hearing.
This all took place at the same time Carlos Slim Helu’ made a payment of $8M to Jeff allegedly for a Telmex/ANTICIPA project that never came to fruition.
I didn’t mention anything about the gaslighting and death threats, so as not to appear paranoid.
I’ve never touched a gun, never even thought about killing or injuring someone.
But if a flying monkey accidentally runs into some piano wire that lops off his head or gets, say, torn to shreds by a pit bull, who’s responsible?
Would that be the payer, the actors union, or the “paranoid person” in fear of her life who “stood her ground?”
