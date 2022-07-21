Heidi Says NXIVM Is Harassing Her and She Needs Help

Some people think I was wrong to publish Heidi’s accusations against Kristin. And to post Kristin’s response. Heidi believes she is the victim of an orchestrated NXIVM attack. It has sabotaged her life for years, she says. She says NXIVM is still stalking her.

Does she need protection from NXIVM stalkers? Or is NXIVM long gone? Are there Nxians who want to harm Heidi? Or is she imagining this? Either way, she needs help, and I want to help her.

She asked me to publish this, and after holding back at first, I decided to post it – at her request. Maybe somehow this will help her. Maybe if it is true, it will ward off the NXIVM stalkers. And if it is not, perhaps it will lead to some other kind of help.

If it is something else, it might result from what I call the Keith Raniere effect. His influence on lives is to shatter them. To destabilize them to the point of paranoia and delusion. I am not saying it is conclusive. Maybe she is being harassed. Perhaps it is not NXIVM but someone else. But since she asked for publication, I will honor her request.