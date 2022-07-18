Kristin Keeffe: ‘Enough Is Enough’ With Heidi’s Attacks; Threatens Lawsuit

Heidi Hutchinson is the sister of the late Gina Hutchinson. Gina appears to have committed suicide in October 2002, when she was 38.

Some 24 years earlier, Keith Raniere had underage sex with Gina, Heidi recalled. Another source who knew Gina confirmed it.

Gina’s high school friend, also named Gina, said Raniere, 23, had underage sex with her when she was 15. Shortly after, he had sex with Gina Hutchinson, 15.

Heidi accused Kristin Keeffe of helping Raniere “suicide” Gina Hutchinson. This is an outrageous accusation made without a shred of evidence. It is a serious accusation.

I disagreed with Heidi about this. This made Heidi angry.

Heidi was silent for a time, but recently reposted accusations against Kristin. Heidi claims Kristin was close to Gina when she died – which I do not think was true. They had been out of contact.

None of my NXIVM sources had seen Gina since the 1990s.

Heidi’s remarks also include Kristin is MK10ART – which she is not.

MK10ART created a YouTube video to explain to Heidi she is not Kristin Keeffe. MK10ART’s voice is on the YouTube video.

It is not Kristin’s voice.

Heidi says MK10ART never painted Kristin. This is not true. MK10ART painted Kristin in 2019.

Another thing she says that points to Kristin is that MK10ART did paintings of Nicki with the Kay Rose sign in the back.

Heidi wrote:

Want my answer, MK — where did you get ‘Kay and Rose’ and lots of other coincidental references that could have only come from me and my family being spied upon for real? My mother’s name is ‘Rose’s’. Also, we have an Uncle named Kay and, funny thing, I was just visiting Kay’s daughter a couple of months ago, reminiscing together on our childhood experiences, etc. I hadn’t thought of or talked about Uncle Kay or Rose, for that matter, in ages. So I’d really like to know what inspired your good artist friend here to create that piece in tandem with Kristin Keeffe’s sudden reappearance, along with a few other anomalies that are going on in my little life that you, Frank, appear to be well aware of, though we have not communicated in years and I was not even reading, much less commenting on here for many months hence. What say you, Frank? Also, how well does MK10 know Kristin Keeffe?

Of course, Kristin is not spying on Heidi. MK10Art got the idea for the painting from the photos below. It has nothing to do with Heidi, her Uncle Kay, or her mother, Rose.

Well, finally, Kristin had enough, and she said what many wanted to say for a while.

Heidi gained a voice because of her sister Gina.

Kristin had a voice in the takedown of Raniere.

She has been under siege from Raniere and his minions for years. It is time for Heidi to stop her baseless accusations.

Kristin wrote this today.

By Kristin Keeffe

I’ve been cyber-stalked, harassed, and lied about online by Heidi Hutchinson for years and years. I’m a compassionate person, and in recognition of Heidi’s very severe mental illness, I’ve held back. But enough is enough.

After all the years of torture and abuse I went through at the hands of Keith Raniere, I don’t need this shit.

Gina had nothing to do with NXIVM. She had only a five-minute conversation with Keith at my behest in the last ten years of her life.

She would always mock me about Keith (albeit gently, because she was a kind soul), but it was pretty funny in retrospect.

Like, “Oh god, here we go again about Keith.” She totally saw through Keith as an adult. She had zero to do with NXIVM ever. All this shit Heidi has said is complete and total lies.

The truth is Gina was living with Heidi for a year or more when she drove to the Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, NY and killed herself. Heidi drove Gina to suicide. She is a dark and evil person, relentlessly trying to torture me all these years for some ungodly and sick reason. Just like Keith Raniere.

I had some dealings with Heidi during my relationship with Gina, and they were shockingly horrible. Gina had a hard time processing the depth of Heidi’s depravity even then, and I had no idea what we were dealing with. She is an evil dishonest con artist. I could give dozens of examples. Gina and I were lighthearted optimists who couldn’t process that reality.

Heidi, if you publish one more lie about me or Gina, I’m going to sue the shit out of you. Defamation, intentional infliction of emotional harm, you name it. When I left NXIVM, I warned and warned and warned the leadership not to fuck with me. Now, they are all in jail, deservedly so.

Bring it. The gloves are off. I will not endure one more second of this.