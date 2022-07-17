Here is the latest from the crusader and father, Damon Brink, from the website dedicated to not being me. Letsnotbefrank.com.
Damon Brink’s Message to Readers
By Damon Brink
Welcome.
If you’re new, I’m attempting, and mostly failing, at some alchemy. It’s very specific alchemy. It has to do with a tiny sliver of our world, NXIVM, and the way it’s been portrayed.
This site stands as a monument separate and apart from what you will find about NXIVM. It stands as a monument against hate, specifically the hatred that’s been so important, but not exclusive to Frank Parlato and The Frank Report, which exists as a near perfect model of what and how hatred is fomented, expressed, disguised and used.
I’m not a crusader. I’m a father. And someone who cares to try to do it differently. I really hope you’ll join me in whatever way you think you can.
Thank you
Damon Brink
The Hatred Of Your Own Heart
Frank Parlato has exhibited consistently hateful rhetoric since the beginning.
As much as I disagree with his perception of the world and how he chooses to express it, he’s good at it. He’s like the king of it.
In fact, the more repulsed I am by Frank Parlato’s actions, the more hopeless I feel about the world in general… because so many people love…not him…but what and how he does the world.
I don’t care if anyone sees it my way. I’m enough (and doggone it, people like me).
And now, more than ever, folks that I still maintain a certain respect for seem to pander to him as the last great hope for free expression. People I call friends, people I admire for standing up to real pressure and for taking an incredible beating at the hands of all those anonymous cowards that flock to Frank’s hypocritical crusade.
I was proud to know Jim Del Negro, but I didn’t agree with him about plenty. Before he died, he wrote a piece in Frank’s Hate Journal echoing this thought of Frank Parlato being a beacon for freedom and justice.
It made me sad, and it made me question Jim’s take. And now there are others, Michele Hatchette, Brian Elliot, Sahajo Heartel, Eduardo Asunsolo, Suneel Chakravorty, and Danielle Roberts.
I’m simply confused.
But that’s OK – just not going to be quiet, even if it’s only me listening – which it’s not. There’s work to do.
There’s work against hate. There’s work against hatred in the human heart. There’s work against the hatred in your human heart. That’s the only work.
That’s the lonely work Thoreau talks about, and although we all fail all the time, some come back, and some never do.
If you’re not working on the hatred in your heart. You’re not working on anything.
Frank Parlato does not do good things. He can’t. No matter how much he wants to. No matter how much people tell him he does. No matter how much people want him to.
Frank Parlato does not do good things, and good things will not come from what he creates because they can’t. At least right now. Maybe someday, but not now.
It makes me glad I left NXIVM when I did.
It makes me lose hope.
Frank’s Response to Damon’s Hopeless
Damon, thanks. By the way, love the language you write in. What is it? My Google translator keeps mistaking it for Bullshit.
I’m not saying you’re stupid. You’ve just had a lot of bad luck when it came to thinking.
But sincerely, Damon, I’m trying to understand the pain you feel. And I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, Keith Raniere told me he never liked you.
🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣
When people have a different opinion about a person, place or thing – it doesn’t equal hate.
Damon, this is just another attempt for Keith Raniere’s loyalists and appologists to try and elevate themselves into some big warriors for truth, justice Nd the American way.
Vanguard is a clown fart of a convicted criminal.
Funny. Smelly. Noxious. Fleeting.
Keith was hoisted on his own petard.
And that shit is fuuuunnnny.
People laugh at the foibles of wanna be abusive controlling ‘leaders’ who are just silly (now harmless) smelly perverts.
Vanguard is defanged. All that’s left is the mockery. And that is the American way. We don’t believe in monarchies, Emperor tyrants. And such.
Little lazy fatties who run cults and sexually abuse children? We lock ’em.up. And then we poke fun at them for awhile to take even more of their power away.
Then we forget about ’em and move on.
Keith isn’t important enough to hate. He’s a typical jailed pedophile and bully. Off of the streets and out of circulation now On to the next!
YOU dead-enders keep it going with your bullshit allegations that Keith was framed with no PROOF. The asinine booty dancing in front of MDC. The lame PR attempts.
And that is also deserving of mockery, but hate?
Nah. Who really cares about Keith? His followers. His victims. The rest is a more casual piile on.
Cause, let’s face it. Keith is a fucking hilarious fuck up of epic proportions
And that shit is funny! Satisfying too ,when he Keith got what he deserved in the end.
Lighten up, dude.
Let people enjoy the toppling of a very bad guy by his own vices and slovenly ways.
People enjoy seeing a child pornographer being locked up. Shrugs. Deal with it.
It’s OK to hate evil in your heart. In fact, it is considered a virtue to hate evil, e.g., the seven deadly sins.
What you deadenders fail to see is that many people believe the actions [at minimum] of your leader were evil. This is why he was tried in a court of law, convicted, and now suffers the punishment of prison as a result of them. This is one of the primary purposes of the law: to prevent various forms and degrees of evil from happening due to the threat of punishment. The severity of punishment the law imposes upon conviction is typically proportionate to the degree of the crime(s) committed.
It is only when hate clouds the objective assessment of the evidence is it considered a fallacy. No one can be tried and convicted in a trial by media, nor can they be convicted due to hate. It does not matter the hateful things Frank or anyone else says on a blog or anywhere else. No amount of hate can overshadow the evidence (or its lack thereof) to legally convict and send anyone to prison. OJ Simpson is a prima facia example.
He’s not wrong about the hypocrisy amongst his cult dead Ender friends. To be clear this is not an agreement on his assessment of Frank. But he is not wrong that it is very telling that the dead Enders who have had nothing but blame and criticism and bad things to say about Frank’s blog and Frank’s intentions and his veracity now declare he is the one true honest voice about Keith and his trial allegedly needing closer examination. He’s not wrong on that point.
you have completely over estimated franks audience. 95% know he is a farce, only in his own mind, is he a “crusader”.
I love the insults. Why I like Damon is that he puts his name on what he says.
You know, you remind me of a rule about statistics — 95% of the time when anonymous trolls cite statistics, they are 100 percent full of shit.