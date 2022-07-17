I’m not a crusader. I’m a father. And someone who cares to try to do it differently. I really hope you’ll join me in whatever way you think you can.

This site stands as a monument separate and apart from what you will find about NXIVM. It stands as a monument against hate, specifically the hatred that’s been so important, but not exclusive to Frank Parlato and The Frank Report, which exists as a near perfect model of what and how hatred is fomented, expressed, disguised and used.

If you’re new, I’m attempting, and mostly failing, at some alchemy. It’s very specific alchemy. It has to do with a tiny sliver of our world, NXIVM, and the way it’s been portrayed.

This is confusing. So I’m going to work out here…

Frank Parlato has exhibited consistently hateful rhetoric since the beginning.

As much as I disagree with his perception of the world and how he chooses to express it, he’s good at it. He’s like the king of it.

In fact, the more repulsed I am by Frank Parlato’s actions, the more hopeless I feel about the world in general… because so many people love…not him…but what and how he does the world.

I don’t care if anyone sees it my way. I’m enough (and doggone it, people like me).

And now, more than ever, folks that I still maintain a certain respect for seem to pander to him as the last great hope for free expression. People I call friends, people I admire for standing up to real pressure and for taking an incredible beating at the hands of all those anonymous cowards that flock to Frank’s hypocritical crusade.

I was proud to know Jim Del Negro, but I didn’t agree with him about plenty. Before he died, he wrote a piece in Frank’s Hate Journal echoing this thought of Frank Parlato being a beacon for freedom and justice.

It made me sad, and it made me question Jim’s take. And now there are others, Michele Hatchette, Brian Elliot, Sahajo Heartel, Eduardo Asunsolo, Suneel Chakravorty, and Danielle Roberts.

I’m simply confused.

But that’s OK – just not going to be quiet, even if it’s only me listening – which it’s not. There’s work to do.

There’s work against hate. There’s work against hatred in the human heart. There’s work against the hatred in your human heart. That’s the only work.

That’s the lonely work Thoreau talks about, and although we all fail all the time, some come back, and some never do.

If you’re not working on the hatred in your heart. You’re not working on anything.

Frank Parlato does not do good things. He can’t. No matter how much he wants to. No matter how much people tell him he does. No matter how much people want him to.

Frank Parlato does not do good things, and good things will not come from what he creates because they can’t. At least right now. Maybe someday, but not now.

It makes me glad I left NXIVM when I did.

It makes me lose hope.