Jim Del Negro Speaks Out for First Time: Despite Causing ‘Destruction to Me and Others,’ Parlato Should Expose Big Tech Censorship of Free Speech and Investigate Injustice Done to Keith Raniere

This post, written by Jim Del Negro, was submitted with the title “Free Speech in The United States?” Jim is a supporter and friend of Keith Raniere and a former trainer for Nxivm.
By Jim Del Negro
I am writing this article because I believe we are dangerously close to losing our ability to have public debate due to the censorship and control of the internet by a few powerful entities. I am interested and passionate about the topic of free society and freedom of speech.
I have been an admirer of the founding fathers and philosophers who have tried to establish theories of how to create a civilized society. It is my hope that the topic of free speech gains momentum for civil discussion on The Frank Report and other media outlets, much like the Federalist Papers and Anti-Federalist Papers did back when this country was formed.
These papers were a series of arguments made in favor and opposition to the states coming together under a federal government instead of being individual states. The arguments were published through the media to instigate public debate.
Shutting Down Parler
We recently had an event which exposed where we are at in the United States with respect to freedom of speech and our constitution. For me, it was one of the saddest days in our nation’s history. Obviously there have been many sad days when people died from wars and hateful acts.
Maybe this sounds melodramatic or extreme, but I believe it is an undeniable sign that our country is not what we were taught and is not what the founding fathers established. Furthermore, it is a silent killer in that it allows hateful and destructive acts to permeate society unchecked and unexposed.
I am speaking about the overnight destruction of an open communication platform called Parler. Parler was a competitor to Twitter, free from censorship. Overnight, Apple and Google banned Parler from their app stores and Amazon kicked them off of their servers. In addition, Parler’s lawyers dropped them as clients.
Parler was the highest downloaded application on the app stores just days before this happened.
People were migrating from Twitter to Parler due to censorship on Twitter. The media titans who control content on the internet destroyed Parler in just 24 hours because of bias and prejudice. (some estimated Parler was on track to become a billion-dollar company in a short period of time).
Why is this such a big deal? Because open communication is the lifeblood of free speech in a free society. Without free speech you cannot have freedom. Freedom of the press, without censorship, was the biggest protector of freedom before the internet and cell phones, but now it’s freedom to communicate on the web that dictates if a society is free.
Mainstream Media Does Not Control the Narrative, Big Tech Does
There is a saying, credited to Jim Morrison, that says “whoever controls the media controls the mind”.
Well, we found a way around that through social media, and messaging applications. We are no longer reliant on the media because any one of us could become a media mogul on the internet. Social media was an advancement in communication, because it allowed free speech to reign worldwide.
When the internet started to become censored, we lost our ability to communicate with each other by the masses and therefore lost our ability to organize and object to ideas which we do not like.
It is the worst possible assault against our country’s founding principles. We no longer have access to conflicting and oppositional views. There is no debate. We no longer have a dialogue of ideas, rather a monologue of one group or person’s ideas.
This prelude brings me to the subject at hand.
Frank Report, Free Speech and Publishing Standards
Keith Raniere has said, in one of his communications from prison, that The Frank Report may be one of the few, if not the only,
platforms for free speech in this country. Frank has posted articles in their entirety, without editing, written by many people with opposing views.
At times, The Frank Report has allowed people to write articles and make comments about me and my friends that have substantial lies
in them. Lies which have caused me to lose money, lose friends and have caused hardship for many family members. In spite of this, I support The Frank Report and others’ rights to free speech.
To curtail or censor this website would do exponentially more damage to society than giving lies a venue to present themselves.
Benjamin Franklin said that “the pen is mightier than the sword”. So, if you wield the pen, make sure you understand who may be damaged by it and if you feel good about the damage. Similarly, by consuming media from an outlet, we’re supporting that outlet’s existence and encouraging it to write more of what we read. Therefore, it is essential that we all raise our standards of what we read and what we write.
We need to evaluate: if I read or write something that is damaging to someone–as it is my free speech right–am I also ok with the
damage it may cause? Unrestrained speech means we can use that speech to uphold people or damage people… but the choice should be ours to make, not someone else’s.
Free speech is the fundamental building block which is necessary for a free civil society to exist.
It is up to all of us to raise our standards and publish and support those who act responsibly with their publishing. If we allow all people to publish without censorship, we can simply patronize publications of our choosing based on our values. In the end we may prove to
ourselves that we are a violent and irresponsible society by the way we treat our freedom of speech. But I would rather live in a violent, open society than an oppressed, obedient one.
At least I will have the ability to enroll people in the idea and virtues of non-violence and responsibility.
Raniere and Parlato Should Work Together to Expose Free Speech Dilemma
Some have suggested that Keith Raniere and Frank Parlato are opposites. Some say one is the devil and others say the other is the devil. I say that neither is true. I believe both are here to work together, despite their differences, to bring this free speech dilemma to light and evolve our society to not only help freedom of speech and expression thrive, but to evolve it to be a noble tool of human existence.
Thank you for upholding free speech, Frank. I will suspend my judgements and differences with you for another day. For now, I fight alongside you in this important battle. I hope you continue to evolve your website, to figure out how to navigate the lies and dishonorable contributors who have done so much destruction, to me, and to others I know.
I know you will find a way to right the wrongs that have come from the lies propagated on this free-speech website. I support you in continuing on your path of investigating our justice system by bringing to light the injustice done to Keith Raniere, even though you do not like him and believe he has done bad things.
Being able to transcend differences of belief to uphold principles is a noble act, and one that I honor you for. Your efforts are bringing light to millions of people who are punished and stripped of their freedom and dignity by corruption and abuse of power.
Just as we saw in the destruction of Parler, we see our justice system abuse its power every day to destroy the lives of innocent people at the whim of a few who have the power to do so. We need accountability for those we have put in power. They work for us, not vice versa.
We have the right to hold them accountable for their actions.
Frank, this guy is beyond smug, reminds me of his letter to the judge in support of KR.
How about all the lies that K.R. and his followers propagated that caused so much harm.
All I am saying is this guy is trying to play you for a fool and please don’t let him.
No, Jimmy boy.
What put your leader in prison was the evidence presented in court and the Universe/Karma/Fate reaching its threshold of him getting away with his morally decrepit ways in abuse of ethics and saying “enough is enough”.
At this time, if you’re advocating for Vanguard, you belong in jail with him.
Well said. And congratulations, Frank, for bringing opposing views to this blog.
I used to not read this blog because it was mostly full of hate and prejudice, disguised as fighting for truth. This blog has done too much damage, to so many people. And now it seems to be evolving into an outlet for different opinions and to make a stand for real justice.
Keep it up! Maybe this is Frank’s way to try to repair what he has done.
As much as I distaste Raniere and everything NXIVM was/is, I must agree with this commentator says about censorship. Free speech is perhaps our most precious right and without it, all our rights become at risk.
I support what Del Negro has so well presented 100%.
Okeeeeeey… so what about the silent vows that Keith demanded?
How about trying to silence people like Tony Zaratini, Susan Dones, and SOOOOO MANY others? Supporting freedom of speech? Yeah, right.
C’mon, again they are using whatever comes handy to JUSTIFY, the unjustifiable. And I’m not saying there´s no problem with the banned apps, but, I don’t give them (Keith and Koolaid followers) any credentials to uphold freedom of speech when collateral would have been released if women spoke about DOS.
When collateral WAS released when Sarah Edmonson spoke out. Why didn’t Keith upheld freedom of speech with responsibility when he denied to the NYT having anything to do with DOS?
Quote “I feel it´s important to clarify the sorority is not a part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group. I firmly support one´s right to freedom of expression…..”.
Thank you for upholding freedom of speech with such honor, Grand Master Keith! Frank Parlato was the ultimate enemy from Keith´s point of view, and now he is similar to him? I mean really… can this get more pathetic?
Riddle Me This
There are 133 million registered voters in America and 74 million of them voted for Trump while 81 million voted for Biden.
Did 21 million dead people vote?
#democratsdestroyamerica
I hate to be the one to tell you this but not everything you read on Instagram is true.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 153 million registered voters in 2018. In addition to all the people who registered between 2018 and 2020, there are 21 states that allow voters to register on Election Day.
So, methinks you’re quoted figure of 133 registered voters for the 2020 elections is just a tad off.
Shadow-
There is no proof! Mitch McConnell, Vice President Pence, and the rest of the Senate confirmed Biden as President.
Giuliani couldn’t find a damn thing.
No evidence has been produced or submitted to Congress.
Some years Republicans win, some years Democrats win. It’s been this way for over 100 years. Why is it different this election year? What’s your explanation? Can you produce one?
Where is Hunter Biden‘s laptop or hard drive that Giuliani said he had? Seriously…
Do you have verifiable data or new evidence you could provide?
The equating of the criminal justice system and “destruction of Parler” still has me giggling to myself.
What a self-important, unintentionally funny, and really transparent attempt to team up with Frank as an alleged hero for “truth, justice and the American way”.
When really Jim is a spineless minion only letting bygones be bygones because grandmaster Raniere told Jim to suck up to Frank and use his platform
Jim would be right there with Keith Raniere and Clare suing Frank again if Vanguard were freed.
These Nxivm dead-enders love to present as if they have the moral high ground. Yet everyone knows of the deep moral failings and lack of integrity that permeated the whole community.
It really is funny.
You nailed it right between the eyes. I’m tired of these Nxian drones spouting idiocy wrapped up in high-ground arguments.
When Scheherazade told the story of The 1,001 Misdeeds of the Knightly Order of Twats and Other Reindeer, Del Negro received Dishonourable Mention.
However, Scheherazade could’ve been simply, politely and subtly, hocking a lougee, and it could’ve only sounded like she exhaled a “Del Negro.”
Of course, the tale itself was memorable, and it has been memorized. I shall have a look for any further relevant notes up in the attic, somewhere near the trunk which held The International Guide to Pricks, er, Penises. Unfortunately, Del Negro has not been mentioned in this study. Not yet and not ever.
For alas, all ass. Whoops.
Wasn’t Keith’s SEVERAL lawsuits against Frank and others an attempt at censoring Free Speech? Now Keith wants Frank Report to be his soundboard? F that.
This is such a load of shit. Twitter doesn’t ‘censor’ anyone. It can’t. If you say racist stuff, it’ll kick you out. Bye. You can go somewhere else. That’s not ‘censorship’. Telling someone they have to go somewhere else to say their racist nonsense is a courtesy to the rest of us. You’re welcome to say whatever you want somewhere else.
Why don’t you post your sermon on NXIVM sites rather than subject FR readers to your sanctimonious bullshit and hypocrisy? As stated numerous times in these comments, Raniere attempted to suppress free speech when it was critical of him and his behavior; I am sure that you were a part of those oppressive tactics.
And here YOU are trying to stifle free speech that is critical of you and your actions. You can’t have it both ways. I don’t think FR posts and comments caused any harm to you. You brought the harm upon yourself with your heinous actions in support of a pedophilic grifter.
Lastly, incitement to riot is not protected free speech under the First Amendment. Further, this Amendment applies to government entities, not private businesses.
Take your nonsense elsewhere. This isn’t a forum for you to try to recruit new marks into your cult.
The real question is how much Frank is getting paid or what he really is getting out of all of this for this bull shyte.
The real answer is zero. I am not getting paid anything. I plan to write a post about this and other questions regarding this post.
Thank you for posting this, Frank. It’s odd to say, but I’m starting to say that maybe you and the NXIVM folk have more in common than I thought, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
It is importan and primordial, the free of speech mut not be regulated by the government nor by the media itself. Once the owners of Facebook and twiteer make it available to the public it does not allow them to choose what to allow or not. It is in their best interest, because once the government place it´s hands on it no free speech will be allowed.
Private Corporations are under no legal responsibility to publish anything one way or the other.
The free market is the deciding factor. Not your opinion. Go start your own social network or quasi “Frank Report”. No is stopping you.
I want to hear more of what this man has to say. Undoubtedly he will inspire hate against himself by those who fear the truth that comes when opposite sides have a dialogue, that’s what makes his article brave. And the points he makes are very sound and with no hate in them.
I think the principle you speak about Jim, is the most important thing for this country..
Llorán
Wow, I had no idea. Yes, let’s hold them accountable. But how?
I agree that the FrankReport may be the last place for free speech. I commend Jim coming forward to work with a previous adversary
Tanner – Do you think Jimmer will keep hiding in the closet and keep being a pussy? Or will he “correct” past things that FR has reported on?
Personally, if I was called out for being an unethical, wimpy, perverted, weasel of a man, I’d correct the inaccuracies. Vanguard locks himself in bathrooms and closets when confronted. Will Jimmer keep being a turtle, or will he creep out of his shell to defend himself like a real man?
Nutjob-
Simmer down! Maybe Esther Carlson will chime in and we can find out who is a better lover, Keith or Jim.
Thank you for this interesting viewpoint. While I don’t agree with everything you wrote, I do agree with the sentiment. Bravo for putting yourself out there when it may likely lead to more written attacks on you!
Lemme see some articles about Del Negro while he crochets another damn bootie hoodie.
Here’s a goodie from the Frank Report.
Aug. 23, 2018.
Men of NXIVM – How James Del Negro stands tall – but claims he was raped by a short Filipino woman.
Yep, that is the title. The rest cited, although there are more articles than these, are also from The Frank Report.
Aug 28, 2019 A Woman’s Tale of Woe – About Nxivm Leader Jim Del Negro – ‘I Was Raped In Spirit’.
June 4, 2018 Will Diamond releases notes of how Jim Del Negro seduced his wife while teaching her ethics.
April 5, 2019 Jim Del Negro – a consultant without a name.
So this is nice of Jim to learn to crochet, but there seem to be ass scabs peppering the entire fabrication. How cum?
That is quite unmannerly and, one might say, just awfully, and unartfully crude. Pethaps next, Del Negro will try operatic arias for partially skinned sopranos. Must find wampum someplace, poor fellow.
Raniere is a convicted criminal. He has the right to appeal. Parler was a new home for white supremacy and hate speech. Your logic and reason are seriously flawed. Like your friend, Keith Raniere.
This free speech nonsense is just one more red herring.
Who is preventing devotees of The World’s Smartest Rapist™ from publishing on social media?
Nicki Clyne is up on Twitter and her interview with Mr. Dilbert is on YouTube.
Who is censoring or deplatforming Make Justice Blind’s website? Who is stopping them from publishing whatever they like?
Why doesn’t The World’s Smartest Defender of Child Rape™ and Harvard-Trained Blow Job Analyst™, Suneel Chakravorty, publish there rather than here? Why doesn’t he make YouTube videos?
Maybe because he’s seen how many retweets Nicki Clyne’s get.
“Vanguard” and his acolytes didn’t give about damn about prison reform or free speech until he was convicted. They still don’t. They just look for a way to whine and complain.
If Keith wasn’t locked up and had access to the cash of Bronfman et al, he’d be suing everyone in sight who even sneezed in his direction, just like he did before.
Jim Del Negro is acting like a cult tool wielded by Keith.
“At times, The Frank Report has allowed people to write articles and make comments about me and my friends that have substantial lies
in them. Lies which have caused me to lose money, lose friends and have caused hardship for many family members”.
OK, Jimbo…Let’s see if you have any “data” to back-up up those claims.
(1) What specific lies have people stated about you on Frank Report?
(2) How did those specific lies cause you to lose money — and exactly how much money did you lose in each specific instance?
(3) Which specific friends did you lose — and what were the specific issues involved with each of them?
(4) Which specific family members of yours have suffered hardships — and what were those specific hardships?
(5) Why did you not testify on behalf of Keith Raniere at his trial?
If you don’t answer each of these questions by Midnight on Tuesday, February 2, then I’ll conclude that you’re nothing more than a mini-me version of your lying, scumbag mentor, Keith Raniere.
Ah, so because NXIVM-related websites don’t gain an impressive amount of traffic, they have to piggy-back on someone else’s website. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Why don’t Jim, Nicki, Suneel, etc. start a blog? That’s right, because nobody free-thinking wants to hear second-hand garbage about a ludicrous man who’s going to be imprisoned for 120 years. I wonder how it feels for them to be pecking scraps of seed thrown on the floor by Frank’s hand.
Frank, why is this piece giving so much support for Parler? You think this is news — that some Parler users are angry about it being blocked for a time by those companies who realized it was FINANCIALLY UNWISE for them to be providing a platform to potentially violent hate speech?
I’ll answer the question — you shouldn’t be providing a platform for people supporting that platform. You know that while it might hurt Apple or Google to support hate speech, it’s good for your web traffic … for a while at least. I’m a long time reader and think you are really crossing a line by perpetuating this psy-op B.S. You’re gaslighting your readers just like Raniere gaslit his brainwashed supporters like Del Negro.
“Clifton Parker
February 1, 2021 at 1:04 pm
Free speech ends when you threaten the lives of others and the lives of government officials and representatives, promote hate, and promote violence. That is why Parler was shut down. Period.”
Parler Lives!
https://parler.com/
Sean Hannity
01/20/2021
@seanhannity
I’ve spent my entire career fighting for free speech, even for those I strongly disagree with. We stand with Parler in the fight for free and open dialogue.
Senator Rand Paul
01/20/2021
@RandPaul
Competition is the surest means to preserving free speech. Everyone, left and right, should be horrified at Big Tech’s attempt to stamp out speech. I wish Parler and all other innovators success in keeping the marketplace of ideas open and uncensored.
Mark Levin
01/19/2021
@MarkLevinShow
Those who continue to lie about the president by accusing him of igniting or being part of a violent insurrection, supported his impeachment, and now intend to pursue him in a bogus trial once he’s out of office, will be judged harshly by history. And the ideological and political purge now underway, striking at virtually all of the fundamental principles upon which this nation was founded, will be condemned as mob rule run amok. I just hope our republic can withstand this onslaught until sensible people and possible statesmen step forward and stem this tyranny.
Dan Bongino
01/18/2021
@dbongino
We will NEVER stop fighting. NEVER. This fight is bigger than me, and it’s bigger than Parler. If they’re allowed to silence us, they can silence anyone. It stops now. Please stand with us in this fight for liberty, truth and freedom.
Sorry, Shadow….you can certainly try to twist information about anything, can’t you? And you are definitely are misrepresenting this. The website for Parler clearly states:
“Technical Difficulties
Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.
We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”
You are just quoting from nothing more than testimonials about the site. They aren’t even “live” postings. The site is still down because it has no web service to host it.
For the record, Parler is widely-known as a favored forum for White supremacists, neo-Nazis and anti-Semites. Not sure why Del Negro is championing it as a last bastion of free speech. You want to claim there was a conspiracy to convict Raniere? Spare me.
To Jim and Everyone:
Keith Raniere actively persecuted, prosecuted, and sued anyone who spoke out against him. He robbed people of their free speech granted under the First Amendment right.
Keith even had journalist James Odato fired from the Times Union newspaper.
https://www.politico.com/media/story/2014/11/journalist-on-leave-after-tangle-with-secretive-nxivm-group-003145/
Following excerpt from the above article link:
“Regardless of the outcome of the [NXIVM] lawsuit, its chilling effects have already been felt,” wrote William D. Cohan, who also is a Vanity Fair contributor. “[J]ournalists generally have stopped writing about the strange doings at NXIVM.”
I’m sorry, Jim, but at best your rallying cry is laughable.
Re Nxivm & Free Speech:
Additionally Nxivm attacked free speech in a 2014 lawsuit against a Vanity Fair writer.
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/how-strange-secretive-cult-company-waging-legal-war-against-journalists/
Nxivm has a history of attacking free speech and has gone after multiple journalists and publishing companies.
A few insiders believe NXIVM’s many lawsuits held up the publication of The NY Times branding story. Editors were nervous even after carefully vetting the news story source.
I agree with Jim Del Negro whole heartedly until he gets to the part where Frank and Keith should work together. I don’t think Frank needs Keith at all to do anything.
” free speech” is a right between citizens and the government.
Not private business.
If you want a platform you can control, create one.
Who are these nameless enemies whom you claim have harmed you in unspecified ways?
Most Americans revere the founding fathers. You are not especially attuned or aligned with them.
You are devoted to NxiVm. They demanded participants sign NDAs. They stifled the very kind of free speech within private enterprise which you are lamenting losing.
NxiVm sued people like Rick Ross for speaking their truth.
Jim, you are a massive hypocrite.
You are also the mouthpiece and tool of a child pornographer. A pedophile. A rapist. A convicted criminal who ruined many lives.
Ruined lives in real documented ways.
Unlike your nebulous and fraudulent claims of victimhood. With zero specific or provable data.
More hypocrisy.
While I agree that the Corporate Media and Big Tech are trying to stifle free speech, Del Negro is trying to compromise Frank Parlato by tying him up with Raniere’s personal crusade.
Big Tech isn’t “trying” to stifle free speech, I think they dropped Parler because they realized it’s BAD BUSINESS to be providing a platform that’s most popular among White supremacists, neo-Nazis and anti-Semites, and conspiracy theorists who incite violence. Sadly, this forum, with the publishing of this piece by Del Negro, has become a platform for conspiracy theorists.
Jim Del Negro has as much chance of comprising Frank Parlato as the Buccaneers have of beating the 3-point spread this year.
Spot on
Free speech ends when you threaten the lives of others and the lives of government officials and representatives, promote hate, and promote violence. That is why Parler was shut down. Period.
And here we have another cult-er seeking to bend facts (albeit in a polite way).
And what explains Facebook and Twitter’s attempts to ban President Donald Trump?
America now has Orwellian levels of censorship with cancel culture and political correctness.
The Communists erase Leon Trotsky from Russian History.
Communists make Yezhov, the head of the secret police, disappear from Russian history
Translation:
No one will publish the work of a scumbag brainwasher. Maybe Frank will. That way, Vanguard can continue his work from prison.
You had me going “Yes!” until you started advocating for Keith Raniere–the man who sued literally dozens of people, destroying their lives and prosperity–because they tried to exercise free speech. Right?
Raniere never wanted others to have free speech until he lost his–or he would sue.
Sorry you lost friends. But maybe the real reason you lost them is because of your continued advocacy for a felonious sex trafficker and wicked abuser of women?
You must denounce him and bid your Vanguard farewell.
There are lots of advocates of free speech. Vanguard is certainly not a poster child for the job.
Jim – How about you clear some things up for us? Did Rose really rape you? Twice?