Lauren Salzman Describes DOS First Line Slave Masters, Admits She Wrote Letter Supporting Nicki Clyne’s and Allison Mack’s Fake Marriage

This is Part 10 of our study of the role of Lauren Salzman in Nxivm, based largely on her testimony in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

We are looking at Lauren to try to ascertain to what extent a member of a cult, a high ranking member, can be a victim or a perpetrator or a combination of both.

In Part 10, Lauren tells us a little about her co-equal First Line slave/masters and how they knew that Keith was their master.

The First Line slaves all knew what their own slaves did not know – about Keith being the leader of DOS.

In this respect – all of the eight First Line women were guilty of racketeering conspiracy and racketeering – just like Lauren and Allison and Keith were guilty. Lying about Keith being the leader of DOS – keeping that from their slaves – while securing collateral was a crime.

And all of the First Line women had slaves. This lying about Keith being in DOS was the lynchpin charge against both Allison and Lauren.

It was selective prosecution indeed that Camila Fernandez, Nicki Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, and Loreta Garza were not charged. But that is a story for another day. Suffice it to say that some – like Camila, who co-conspired in the sex trafficking of Nicole, and Rosa Laura, who offered her own underage daughter to the creepy monster – were as guilty or more guilty then Allison in the DOS crimes.

If their whole stories were known, I think we would come to the opinion that Allison and Lauren were not the only female criminals of DOS. [Keep in mind of the six defendants – only Raniere, Mack and Lauren Salzman were in DOS. Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Kathy Russell were not members.]

So let us enjoy, in Lauren’s own words, her descriptions of the other seven DOS slave masters.

Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar is examining Lauren in the trial against her former master, lover, and co-conspirator, Keith Alan Raniere.

Q Ms. Salzman, you testified … that you were a first-line master in DOS?

A Yes.

Q Can you tell the jury what that means in terms of the general structure of DOS?

A Yes. So first line meant that … Keith was our master and we were enrolled directly under him. So we were considered slaves under him as our master. And then the second line would be the women that we enrolled who we were their master and they were slaves under us and it went down four lines.

Q And aside from the defendant, who was at the top, was everyone in DOS female?

A Yes.

Q Who initially recruited you into DOS in January of 2017?

A Keith with Rosa Laura.

Q And is that Rosa Laura Junco?

A Yes.

Q I’m showing you what’s already in evidence as Government’s Exhibit 363. Does Government’s Exhibit 363 depict the defendant and everyone who was a first-line master in DOS?

A Yes, it does.

Q At the time you were recruited into DOS, were you aware of the defendant’s role as your master?

A Yes, I was.

Q Was that true of the other …. first line of DOS?

A That they were aware that he was their master? I believe so. I mean, they were all enrolled before me, so they all had him as their master prior to my enrollment. And when Rosa Laura enrolled me, she told me that he would be my master wherein under normal circumstances, because she was doing the enrollment, she would have been [Lauren’s master]. She explained that my commitment would be with him.

Q Prior to joining DOS, were you aware of the defendant’s sexual relationships with first-line DOS masters?

A Some of them.

Q Who?

A Nicki [Clyne], Loreta [Garza], and Monica [Duran].

Q Did you later come to learn the defendant had sexual relationships with other first-line DOS masters?

A Yes.

Q Who?

A Everyone except Rosa Laura. [Ed. Note: It turns out he was having sex with Rosa Laura, who was married, as well.]

Q I want to talk a little bit about the members in the first line starting with Camila. When did you first meet Camila?

A I met Cami in the early 2000s. Her family had come to New York. Her sisters moved first and then the parents. They rented an apartment, and the two younger siblings, Cami and her brother, joined soon after.

Q How old was Camila when you first met her?

A I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I want to say around 14 — 13, 14.

Q And you testified that Camila was the sister of Daniella and Marianna?

A Correct.

Q And she was the youngest sister?

A Yes.

Q Where did she live?

A Initially the family rented an apartment in Cohoes, which was like a town or two over from where the rest of us lived in Clifton Park. And then later they rented an apartment in Knox Woods, the development where all of us lived.

Q What about after that?

A …. So she lived at 12 Wilton Court with her family for a period of time and then eventually moved to an apartment on Victory Way….

Q How did you know that?

A After I was in DOS, she would ask me to give her rides to the DOS house, so I would pick her up or drop her off outside.

Q Was there some secrecy as to where Camila was living at the time?

A Yes.

Q Can you explain that further?

A Well, for the period of time when I think she was still living at the Victory Way house, there was a story about how she was actually living with Karen U —so there … was some people who believed she was living with Karen … but she wasn’t. And a lot of people didn’t know where she was. I didn’t know where she was living. I had asked Keith where she was living and he didn’t share with me.

[Ed. Note: Keith had a special sex lair with video equipment at Cami’s apartment. It was secret to the others and this is where he took Nicole blindfolded when he and Cami had her tied to the bed and Cami performed oral sex on her – thus committing sex trafficking.]

But around 2015, I moved … about half a mile away, and I had a personal assistant at the time named Lucy [Lebaron?] who was good friends with Cami and she and her friends had like a lot of, like, curiosity and speculation about what was going on with Camila. How come nobody could go to the house? Why they didn’t feel the friendship was as open as they all had with the rest of their group of friends. And eventually, Lucy told me that she figured out where Cami lived because she saw Keith coming and going from Cami’s house. And I wasn’t permitted to know or nobody told me. Keith didn’t tell me. And until — until — Keith never told me, and eventually, Cami told me herself where she was living after I was enrolled in DOS.

Q What about Daniella Padilla Bergeron, can you tell the jury a little bit about her background, where she was from?

A Sure. So I met Daniella in 2001 in Monterrey, Mexico, at the first course that we taught down there. And Monterrey — my understanding of Monterrey is that it’s the wealthiest city in Mexico. It’s a very conservative Catholic city, and everybody kind of knows each other. But she’s from like an upper-class family in that community.

Q What was her rank in ESP?

A She was a proctor.

Q And is that a relativity high rank?

A Yes. It’s the management level.

Q Now, as to Nicki Clyne, can you tell the jury a bit about her background?

A Nicki came from Vancouver, Canada. Her mom was a teacher. Her parents were divorced, and she was an actress. So she comes, I think, more from a middle-class background than — you know, childhood experience in the entertainment industry.

Q Is she a Canadian citizen or an American one?

A Canadian.

Q What about Loreta Garza?

A Loreta’s family is from another city outside of Monterrey, but her grandmother was from Monterrey. I understand she moved there as a teenager and went to high school there, and then I believe studied abroad in Ireland for a bit, came back. And when I met her, she was working for a telecommunication company in Monterrey in the early 2000s. And then later, she moved to Albany and worked as my mom’s personal assistant for a bit and then eventually Keith’s assistant.

Q Rosa Laura Junco, what was her background?

A Rosa Laura also was from Monterrey. Her family, as I understand, owns a large part of the print media in Mexico. They’re a newspaper [owners]. They own a reputable newspaper called The Reforma. And very wealthy family.

Q Was she married?

A Yes. When I first met her she was married, had three children. Was later divorced and then remarried and had another two children.

Q Did she have a daughter?

A She has a daughter, yes.

Q And did the daughter have her name?

A Yes. Daughter — her mother and her daughter and she all had the same name.

Q Is there a nickname version for Rosa Laura?

A Laureis. So sometimes, though, I called my friend Rosa Laura, Laureis. But her daughter was — also was Little Laureis [this was the daughter offered to Keith for his perverse enjoyment.]

Q And what about Monica Duran?

A I think Moni comes from Chihuahua or Tampico, Mexico. I don’t know much about her background. But she joined ESP early on and I think began her relationship with Keith somewhere around, the time I did so I would say early 2000s, like 2001 or 2002. And she moved to Albany and, you know, lived in Albany with us for a couple decades.

Q And you called her Moni. Was that a nickname for her?

A Moni. Yeah, short for Monica.

Q What about Allison Mack?

A Ali’s from California near Los Angeles. She was a childhood actress, so she grew up in the entertainment industry. Her father was a professional opera singer and her mother was her manager, as I understand, of her career.

Q When you joined DOS, were these other DOS masters already enrolled in DOS?

A Yes. Yes, they all were.

Q And directing your attention to January or February 2018, did you have a conversation with Nicki Clyne about how she joined DOS?

A Yes.

Q What did she tell you?

A She told me that originally she had this commitment with Keith, and that she thought she was the only one who had that relationship — like she was his slave and he was her master and that was a thing that she thought they were just doing together just them. And then later, she came to learn that there were others that she hadn’t, you know, known about.

Q Did she struggle in particular with one other first-line DOS master?

A With Allison. I mean, she struggled coming to learn Keith’s relationship with Allison.

Q Did Nicki Clyne get married while you were a member of DOS?

A Yes, to Allison.

Q At the time, who did you believe Nicki Clyne to be in a romantic relationship with?

A Keith.

Q Did you write a letter [to immigration] in support of Nicki Clyne and Allison’s — their marriage?

A I did.

**********************

So here we have a candid admission of a fake marriage between Clyne and Mack and Lauren’s complicity in it – by Lauren [Ed. Note: Lauren was not asked about – nor did she volunteer any information concerning – the fact that she officiated at the wedding of Allison and Nicki).

This was not charged against any of them – but was certainly part of the Nxivm racketeering endeavors.

What was revealed in the above testimony is that Keith had eight women who he felt were particularly suited to his DOS madness.

He enrolled them. He was having sex with all of them prior to their enrollment. These eight – his foundation of slavery – recruited and/or their slaves recruited another 94 women into DOS. It was growing right up until Sarah Edmondson quit in May 2017.

Sarah told me about her experiences and I wrote about it.

DOS fell apart on June 5, 2017 when I published the first in a series of stories entitled Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group.

The publication of the article caused an immediate exodus not only from DOS but also from Nxivm. As rank and file members found out about the sick and perverse sorority that Raniere had begun, they left the cult with haste.

DOS slaves also left because they had been told it was a female-only group – and they were shocked to learn Raniere led the sorority.

Lauren was in the midst of it all and we shall have more to write about her in Part 11.

Stay tuned…

