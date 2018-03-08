Weinstien may be indicted for rape in April; Raniere riding high in March

Robert Boyce, chief of detectives for the NYPD, said the Weinstien rape investigation is “going very very well. We have a lot of information.” The next steps in the investigation, Boyce said, are up to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. “It’s his case right now,” the detective said. “I would ask you to ask him … where it goes forward.”

Meanwhile, the Raniere investigation is still top secret.

Reports are vague about if and when the man who refers to himself as Vanguard – and who has fled to Mexico [and maybe elsewhere since then] – will be indicted for a host of crimes far more egregious than even old Harvey dreamed of doing.



