NY investigating suspending medical licenses of Dr. Porter, Dr. Roberts, and Nurse Salzman

There is an active investigation by the New York State Department of Health’s Office of Professional Medical Conduct into Dr. Brandon Porter, Dr. Danielle Roberts and registered nurse Nancy Salzman.

For the two physicians, their careers may be ruined with the suspension or revocation of their licenses.

It is no secret [and has been reported in the media] that NY State is investigating Dr. Roberts and Dr. Porter. What has not been previously reported is that the state is also looking into the conduct of Nancy Salzman, a licensed registered nurse who practices a form of psychotherapy called Exploration of Meaning.

It is also reported that she claims to have cured various ailments in non standard medical ways.

According to http://www.nysed.gov/coms/op001/opsc2a?profcd=22&plicno=362518&namechk=SAL

Name : SALZMAN NANCY L

Address : CLIFTON PARK NY

Profession : REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL NURSING

License No: 362518

Date of Licensure : 10/24/1983

Additional Qualification :

Status : REGISTERED

Registered through last day of : 06/19